Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Cheeseburger Restaurant Opening SoonGreyson FSurprise, AZ
Hotel Valley Ho Partnered with Ronald McDonald House to Feed 18 FamiliesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Scottsdale, AZ
Popular Pizza Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
New BBQ Joint Now OpenGreyson FChandler, AZ
Why This Businessman Faked His DeathJeffery MacPhoenix, AZ
Related
Ravens stun NFL world by cutting former Aaron Rodgers heir apparent
The Baltimore Ravens narrowed their roster down to 85 players on Tuesday, trimming the number down from 90 members ahead of the team’s second preseason game. There was a notable surprise among the cuts on Tuesday as the Ravens shockingly moved on from third-string quarterback Brett Hundley, according to Dov Kleiman. The former Packers quarterback, […] The post Ravens stun NFL world by cutting former Aaron Rodgers heir apparent appeared first on ClutchPoints.
5 St. Louis Cardinals players in line for contract extensions
The St. Louis Cardinals should offer contract extensions to these five players. The St. Louis Cardinals are in a good position for the 2023 season. Paul Goldschmidt is signed through 2024, and provided Nolan Arenado doesn’t opt out, the corners are set. Tommy Edman and Nolan Gorman look like long-term middle infield answers, although the current outfield is a bit of a question mark with Tyler O’Neill, Dylan Carlson and Lars Nootbaar holding down the starting jobs as of now. Catching could be an issue with Yadier Molina retiring. The rotation isn’t set in stone yet, but Jack Flaherty and Miles Mikolas will likely be its foundation. Ryan Helsley and Giovanny Gallegos should have the back end of the bullpen in good hands.
2022 Fantasy Football Draft: 3 Chiefs sleepers to look for
The Chiefs offense is going to look a lot different in 2022, and there are a few fantasy football sleepers who will be in the mix. In years past, there haven’t been many fantasy gems hidden in the Chiefs offense. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Tyreek Hill led the way, and, as far as fantasy scoring goes, everyone else was just along for the ride.
Wild Tom Brady conspiracy theory connects Bucs absence to reality show
An NFL analyst revealed a wild fan theory that stretches to connect Tom Brady’s absence from the Bucs to the filming of a popular reality television show. The reasons as to why Tom Brady is absent from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers preseason, and the timetable for his return, still remains unclear. Officially, Brady is stepping away from the team in August for “personal reasons”, with NFL insider Ian Rapoport reporting that sources indicate the reasons are related to his family.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Friday Fire-Up: Kansas City Chiefs football is coming
With the 2022 season clearly in sight, we take you on a trip to one of the most hallowed experiences in all of sports: a game-day at Arrowhead Stadium. Today is a great day. Not just because it’s Friday, or that it’s payday for much of the Kingdom, or even that I’m playing golf at Lake of the Ozarks this weekend and almost assuredly taking money from some of my best friends from college. It’s a great day because it represents only two (2) more Fridays that we have to wait until we have actual NFL regular season football, and three (3) more Fridays until we have Kansas City Chiefs regular season football to go absolutely ballistic over.
Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (Reds, Guardians, Tigers, & Rangers Ready for Glory)
I've been looking forward to today since last Friday, when our "Fridays are for the 'dogs" parlay cashed at +1201 odds. My pup, Kemba, is laying next to me as I type this, but I'm ready to revel in the value of several underdogs on today's MLB slate. It's a...
Texas football: Steve Sarkisian kills suspense, finally names starting QB
Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian has picked Quinn Ewers as his starting quarterback. Steve Sarkisian has killed the suspense in Austin, as he has named Quinn Ewers the starting quarterback of his second Texas football team. Ewers transferred to Texas after handing the ball off twice during his reclassified...
Arizona Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo among MLB managers on hot seat in season's stretch run
How hot is Torey Lovullo's seat as the manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks? It's getting warmer, according to several MLB writers. The Diamondbacks are currently 54-63 on the season, four games ahead of the Colorado Rockies for last place in the NL West. ...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ohio State Football: Big Ten not done expanding
The Ohio State football team will already have two new conference opponents starting in 2024 when both USC and UCLA join the Big Ten. Many thought that when that bombshell dropped that the Big Ten was going to add more teams immediately, maybe poaching other Pac-12 schools. Nothing happened and...
FanSided
275K+
Followers
522K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0