KTVZ
Sunny and warm Friday
We are expecting to be mostly sunny today, with a high near 92. Light and variable winds are becoming northwest 6 to 10 mph in the afternoon but could gust as high as 18 mph. It'll be mostly clear tonight, with a low around 56. Northwest winds will be 10 to 15 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Central Oregon Equine Outreach takes in, cares for 4 badly neglected ponies from Willamette Valley
Central Oregon Equine Rescue is providing some major veterinary care for four ponies from the Willamette Valley that used to lead a pampered life, until their owners got seriously ill in recent years. You can learn more on their Facebook page, including how to help them with the costs of what they'll need.
‘Don’t fall for it’: Oregon attorney general warns homeowners about home warranty scam
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum is warning homeowners about a home warranty scam. She said in Wednesday's alert that a number of Oregonians have reported receiving a letter in the mail from “Home Warranty Solutions,” urging them to purchase a home warranty claiming the current home warranty “may be expiring or may have already expired.”
We could see shower activity begin Wednesday afternoon
Our skies will be mostly clear Tuesday night and we can expect lows to be scattered through the 50s. Wednesday is going to be the hottest day we see this week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. We will have some moisture moving in, so look for about a 20-30% chance of some scattered showers. This will subside as we lose our daytime heating, and skies will stay mostly cloudy Wednesday night.
Public schools receive ‘In God We Trust’ poster donations as new Texas law requires their display
Texas school districts have begun receiving donated posters and framed copies of the national motto, “In God We Trust,” that they will now be required to display in accordance with a new state law. The law says a public elementary or secondary school or an institution of higher...
