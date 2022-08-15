ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Gaming centers haul in nearly $100 million in July

The state’s three gaming centers raked in nearly $100 million in gross gaming revenue last month with more than $27.6 million bound for the state’s coffers, the Gaming Commission announced Monday. Of the $99 million that Plainridge Park Casino, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor counted as gaming...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
businesswest.com

Big Y’s Downtown Springfield Project Is a Different Kind of Venture

Big Y Foods will soon begin the process of transforming the former CVS location in Tower Square into its latest market. The chain has been operating for nearly 80 years now and has expanded its footprint well beyond its roots at that now-famous intersection in Chicopee where the converging roads formed a ‘Y.’ But this venture is something completely different in terms of scale — and just about everything else.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

West Springfield unveils Elm Street renovation

WEST SPRINGFIELD — A 1,250-foot roundabout will be added and traffic light removed as part of a $3.8 million upgrade planned for Elm Street. Construction is expected to begin June 2023. There will be a better flow and pedestrian signage, benches, flowers and some additional beautification will be added...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

How big employers shedding office space in Harford is impacting the city

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Big employers in Hartford are planning to shed office space. It’s a trend being seen in cities nationwide as the economy emerges from the pandemic. Prudential Financial along with United HealthCare are shrinking office spaces, which is a move driven by the company’s shift to hybrid models and employees working more […]
HARTFORD, CT
MassLive.com

Brimfield Flea Market: Stay in these unique rentals within driving distance to September show

People travel from all over the world to visit the Brimfield Flea Market in hopes of finding unique items. The final Brimfield Flea Market of 2022 is being held Sept. 6 though Sept. 11. Some of the shows open on Tuesday, while others wait until Wednesday to open. The Brimfield Flea Market is open three times a year and typically attracts more than 50,000 people. The previous shows were in May and July.
BRIMFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Stephen Baker and Timothy McDonald of Connecticut face charges related to attempting to steal car parts in Springfield

Two Salisbury, Connecticut, men were arrested on Thursday afternoon after they reportedly attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle near Eastern Avenue, according to the Springfield Police Department. On Thursday at 4:45 p.m., Stephen Baker, 32, and Timothy McDonald, 33, both from Simsbury, Conn., were arrested and both...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Mayor Sarno approves Round 7 of ARPA funding

SPRINGFIELD – Mayor Domenic Sarno is distributing funding awards totaling $4.16 million for the city’s seventh round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) fund distribution. The announcement came during an Aug. 4 ceremony that welcomed several of the awardees. ARPA funds received approval from the federal government in...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

'We Will Be Back': West Hartford Restaurant Closes Months After Opening

A Connecticut restaurant is shutting its doors just months after opening. The owner of Phatty Wagon Kitchen in West Hartford announced the closure on Wednesday, Aug. 17. "We are sad to announce we have to close our kitchen at WeHa Brewery due to times being very tough in this industry," the announcement reads. "Though our journey was short, we are very proud of the product we provided and full of joy with the support we received. We will be back, make no mistake about that."
WEST HARTFORD, CT
communityadvocate.com

Select Board suspends Westborough Mobil’s dealership license

WESTBOROUGH – The Select Board has suspended the dealer’s license at Westborough Mobil at 24 East Main St. The Select Board voted Aug. 9 to suspend the license for 30 days, meaning the owner would not be able to buy or sell used cars. Following the period, it...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
NewsTimes

Windsor restaurant has failed 6 health inspections since February, reports show

WINDSOR — Since February, a local restaurant has failed six health inspections, including three times last month, records show. Michael Pepe, director of health in Windsor, said MofonGo, a Broad Street restaurant that serves a combination of Puerto Rican and American food, has remained open because it has passed all but one of its reinspections.
WINDSOR, CT
