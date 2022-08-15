Read full article on original website
Related
Jobs available at MGM Springfield’s first of its kind hiring event
MGM Springfield is holding a leadership hiring event that they say is their "first of its kind" Thursday.
Gaming centers haul in nearly $100 million in July
The state’s three gaming centers raked in nearly $100 million in gross gaming revenue last month with more than $27.6 million bound for the state’s coffers, the Gaming Commission announced Monday. Of the $99 million that Plainridge Park Casino, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor counted as gaming...
businesswest.com
Big Y’s Downtown Springfield Project Is a Different Kind of Venture
Big Y Foods will soon begin the process of transforming the former CVS location in Tower Square into its latest market. The chain has been operating for nearly 80 years now and has expanded its footprint well beyond its roots at that now-famous intersection in Chicopee where the converging roads formed a ‘Y.’ But this venture is something completely different in terms of scale — and just about everything else.
Ware man wins $1M using Mass. lottery app scanner
A man from Ware is a winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Brilliant Titanium” instant ticket game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 2 $1 million prizes and 2 $100,000 prizes won Tuesday
Four Massachusetts lottery players won six-figure prizes Tuesday. Two of the prizes were worth $1 million. One of the $1 million prizes was sold at Blue Hill Express in Canton. It was from the game “$4,000,000 Money Bags.” The other $1 million prize was from the game “Millions.” It was sold at Braintree Market in Braintree.
West Springfield unveils Elm Street renovation
WEST SPRINGFIELD — A 1,250-foot roundabout will be added and traffic light removed as part of a $3.8 million upgrade planned for Elm Street. Construction is expected to begin June 2023. There will be a better flow and pedestrian signage, benches, flowers and some additional beautification will be added...
How big employers shedding office space in Harford is impacting the city
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Big employers in Hartford are planning to shed office space. It’s a trend being seen in cities nationwide as the economy emerges from the pandemic. Prudential Financial along with United HealthCare are shrinking office spaces, which is a move driven by the company’s shift to hybrid models and employees working more […]
Massachusetts Lottery winner: South Hadley man wins $1M prize from scratch ticket bought at Big Y Express
A South Hadley resident is the winner of a $1 million prize from a Massachusetts State Lottery instant ticket game. Charles Lukasik won the seven-digit prize through the “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” game, according to the lottery. He opted to redeem his prize in the form of a one-time...
Workshop for those seeking Massachusetts ID and license to be held in Springfield
A state representative along with the RMV is hosting a workshop in September to help Puerto Rican residents in Massachusetts to acquire their state license or ID.
Brimfield Flea Market: Stay in these unique rentals within driving distance to September show
People travel from all over the world to visit the Brimfield Flea Market in hopes of finding unique items. The final Brimfield Flea Market of 2022 is being held Sept. 6 though Sept. 11. Some of the shows open on Tuesday, while others wait until Wednesday to open. The Brimfield Flea Market is open three times a year and typically attracts more than 50,000 people. The previous shows were in May and July.
Massachusetts RMV online transactions unavailable overnight
The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles has announced that online transactions will be unavailable temporarily this week.
See all homes sold in Hampden County from Aug. 7-13
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Aug 7 to Aug 13. There were 137 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,670 square foot home on Oregon Street in Springfield that sold for $285,000.
Stephen Baker and Timothy McDonald of Connecticut face charges related to attempting to steal car parts in Springfield
Two Salisbury, Connecticut, men were arrested on Thursday afternoon after they reportedly attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle near Eastern Avenue, according to the Springfield Police Department. On Thursday at 4:45 p.m., Stephen Baker, 32, and Timothy McDonald, 33, both from Simsbury, Conn., were arrested and both...
Seen@: Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi’s annual cookout at Springfield Elks Lodge #61
Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi’s annual cookout at Springfield Elks Lodge #61 drew 1,800 to 2,000 people on Wednesday, August 17. Among those in attendance were Attorney General Maura Healey and Geoff Diehl, who will face each other in the Massachusetts governor’s race in November.
Westfield hotel marks pandemic survival with long-delayed ribbon-cutting
WESTFIELD — When Ashish Patel opened the doors to Westfield’s Hampton Inn in November 2019, his biggest worries were getting through the winter so they could hit the ground running in spring. Instead, he faced the constant and ever-changing obstacles of the COVID-19 pandemic — including the possibility...
Western Massachusetts hiring events taking place Tuesday
There are a number of hiring events Tuesday around Western Massachusetts, including two for local Universities and one hiring workers to staff events at the Mass Mutual Center.
thereminder.com
Mayor Sarno approves Round 7 of ARPA funding
SPRINGFIELD – Mayor Domenic Sarno is distributing funding awards totaling $4.16 million for the city’s seventh round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) fund distribution. The announcement came during an Aug. 4 ceremony that welcomed several of the awardees. ARPA funds received approval from the federal government in...
'We Will Be Back': West Hartford Restaurant Closes Months After Opening
A Connecticut restaurant is shutting its doors just months after opening. The owner of Phatty Wagon Kitchen in West Hartford announced the closure on Wednesday, Aug. 17. "We are sad to announce we have to close our kitchen at WeHa Brewery due to times being very tough in this industry," the announcement reads. "Though our journey was short, we are very proud of the product we provided and full of joy with the support we received. We will be back, make no mistake about that."
communityadvocate.com
Select Board suspends Westborough Mobil’s dealership license
WESTBOROUGH – The Select Board has suspended the dealer’s license at Westborough Mobil at 24 East Main St. The Select Board voted Aug. 9 to suspend the license for 30 days, meaning the owner would not be able to buy or sell used cars. Following the period, it...
NewsTimes
Windsor restaurant has failed 6 health inspections since February, reports show
WINDSOR — Since February, a local restaurant has failed six health inspections, including three times last month, records show. Michael Pepe, director of health in Windsor, said MofonGo, a Broad Street restaurant that serves a combination of Puerto Rican and American food, has remained open because it has passed all but one of its reinspections.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
80K+
Followers
60K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0