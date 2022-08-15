ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverton, WY

wrrnetwork.com

Sports Update 8/17/22

This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line, the most cost-effective way to get almost anywhere in Fremont County, because your ride is free! Get a copy of the latest. schedule in the Ranger, Lander Journal, Wind River News or online at WRTA Buslines.com. I’m Travis...
buckrail.com

100s of antiques and vintage items to be auctioned Aug. 20 in Riverton

RIVERTON, Wyo. — This Saturday, Aug. 20, Don’t miss a once-in-a-lifetime antique auction by Westlake Auctioneers. Hundreds of antique and collectible items in great shape will be auctioned off in Riverton beginning at 9:30 a.m. From the estate of Jack and Colleen Miller, unique vintage and antique items...
wrrnetwork.com

Lander PD: Woman Shot in the Eye with a BB Pellet

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:. Brenda McIntyre, 39, Lander, arrested on two (2) LPD Warrants at 2:01 p.m. on Four Seasons Drive. Daniel Gagon, 42, Lander, arrested at 8:09 p.m. on the North 6th Street for a LPD Warrant. Robert...
cowboystatedaily.com

One Dead In Wind River Indian Reservation Police Shooting On Thursday Evening

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. UPDATE: In the hours after this story’s publication, the FBI confirmed to Cowboy State Daily that it is investigating the shooting detailed below. The agency did not comment on the death and will share “no further” information with the public during its investigation, but will deliver its results to the U.S. Attorney for Wyoming, an FBI spokesman said Friday.
wrrnetwork.com

Short Hardware Glitch to Sign-in voters was only Election Day Issue

There was only one glitch in Tuesday’s voting that delayed checkins for voters shortly after 3 p.m. Fremont County Clerk Julie Freese noted that Fremont County was one of three county’s in a beta test during the election with Natrona and Laramie Counties and the Secretary of State’s office for the use of e-polling, rather than the use of paper poll books. Epoll checkins allowed county voters to cast ballots at any one of the 8 vote centers for their home precinct. There was a hardware malfunction that delayed checking-in voters, but Freese said she took Fremont County to work off line from the beta test and continued to sign in voters. When the system came back up in about 90 minutes, the process returned to normal. “At no time were the vote counting machines impacted as they are not connected to the Internet,” Freese said. Each vote counting machine also had a paper ballot backup for redundancy.
