Have You Seen The Unbelievable Wyoming History On Legend Rock?
When you google 'petroglyphs in Wyoming' there are three major sites that come up. White Mountain petroglyph site, Castle Gardens and Legend Rock State petroglyph site. Not saying that there aren't more than that and likely there are MANY more, but just not as publicized. I've been lucky enough to...
oilcity.news
Wyoming Hunger Initiative purchases $50K of protein from Casper butcher to donate to anti-hunger charities
CASPER, Wyo. — Food pantries across the state will be receiving a boost in protein offerings to give to those in need thanks to a statewide program making a recent large donation. The Wyoming Hunger Initiative, first organized by First Lady Jennie Gordon in 2019, recently purchased $50,000 worth...
wrrnetwork.com
Sports Update 8/17/22
This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line, the most cost-effective way to get almost anywhere in Fremont County, because your ride is free! Get a copy of the latest. schedule in the Ranger, Lander Journal, Wind River News or online at WRTA Buslines.com. I’m Travis...
wrrnetwork.com
RPD Blotter: Two DUIs reported; Three vehicle crash; Tools stolen from Unlocked Truck; MC Saddle Bags stolen
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:. Martin Blueford, 27, Riverton, arrested on a Probation and Parole Hold at 2:29 p.m. in the 500 block of East Washington. Richard Lonebear, 52, Billings, MT, arrested for Public Intoxication at 5 p.m. in the...
oilcity.news
Wyoming family asking for help after 12-year-old girl gets shot in eye with airsoft pellet
CASPER, Wyo. — A Lander family is asking for some help paying for a surgery to remove a pellet from a 12-year-old’s eye after she was accidentally shot with an airsoft gun on Saturday. Nicole Miller said in a GoFundMe that the family was hanging out at City...
buckrail.com
100s of antiques and vintage items to be auctioned Aug. 20 in Riverton
RIVERTON, Wyo. — This Saturday, Aug. 20, Don’t miss a once-in-a-lifetime antique auction by Westlake Auctioneers. Hundreds of antique and collectible items in great shape will be auctioned off in Riverton beginning at 9:30 a.m. From the estate of Jack and Colleen Miller, unique vintage and antique items...
wrrnetwork.com
Lander PD: Woman Shot in the Eye with a BB Pellet
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:. Brenda McIntyre, 39, Lander, arrested on two (2) LPD Warrants at 2:01 p.m. on Four Seasons Drive. Daniel Gagon, 42, Lander, arrested at 8:09 p.m. on the North 6th Street for a LPD Warrant. Robert...
cowboystatedaily.com
One Dead In Wind River Indian Reservation Police Shooting On Thursday Evening
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. UPDATE: In the hours after this story’s publication, the FBI confirmed to Cowboy State Daily that it is investigating the shooting detailed below. The agency did not comment on the death and will share “no further” information with the public during its investigation, but will deliver its results to the U.S. Attorney for Wyoming, an FBI spokesman said Friday.
wrrnetwork.com
Short Hardware Glitch to Sign-in voters was only Election Day Issue
There was only one glitch in Tuesday’s voting that delayed checkins for voters shortly after 3 p.m. Fremont County Clerk Julie Freese noted that Fremont County was one of three county’s in a beta test during the election with Natrona and Laramie Counties and the Secretary of State’s office for the use of e-polling, rather than the use of paper poll books. Epoll checkins allowed county voters to cast ballots at any one of the 8 vote centers for their home precinct. There was a hardware malfunction that delayed checking-in voters, but Freese said she took Fremont County to work off line from the beta test and continued to sign in voters. When the system came back up in about 90 minutes, the process returned to normal. “At no time were the vote counting machines impacted as they are not connected to the Internet,” Freese said. Each vote counting machine also had a paper ballot backup for redundancy.
cowboystatedaily.com
Voters Alarmed After Receiving Absentee Ballot Request Forms From Cheney Campaign
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When a round of absentee ballot request forms landed in Wyoming mailboxes with Liz Cheney’s name on them, many people were alarmed enough to call their county clerk. Absentee ballot request forms were sent to homes in every Wyoming county...
capcity.news
Body of 22-year-old Fremont County woman found in Morton Lake Friday; death under investigation
Fremont County, Wyo. – Investigation is underway after the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and Fremont County Coroner’s Office received reports of a body discovered in Morton Lake Friday evening. “On Friday afternoon (7/22/22) at around 6:00 pm, the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding the body...
