Read full article on original website
Related
Mysuncoast.com
Best states to live in: Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York, report finds
(Gray News) - Are you looking for a new place to call home? Many people have relocated during the current pandemic. But a lot goes into selecting a new place, especially if that location is in another state. WalletHub compiled a list ranking the best states to live in this...
Mysuncoast.com
Pattern shift in our weather is one day away
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today is the last day for our consistent west wind pattern. All week we have been watching our storms move into our coastal communities from the Gulf waters. The storms were early developers with peak rain chances in the late morning and early afternoon. Normally in a Florida summer, our thunderstorms arrive in the later afternoon and early evening. We will return to that pattern this weekend. It is also a pattern that tends to bring us greater rainfall amounts, as the southeast winds push storms to the Gulf coast.
Mysuncoast.com
North and southbound lanes blocked on US-41 between 16th and 18th St
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation is notifying drivers this afternoon that all north and southbound lanes on US-41 between 16th and 18th St are blocked because of emergency vehicles. Drivers should seek alternate routes for the time being.
Mysuncoast.com
Reverse summer pattern this work week
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Competing factors in the forecast today will simultaneously try to produce more rain and, at the same time, dry us out. Models suggest that the slightly wetter scenario will win out. The timing of the storms will be consistent with a reverse summer pattern, meaning that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mysuncoast.com
How safe do you feel driving I-75?
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - How safe do you feel on Interstate 75? We’ve all seen it. You’re traveling at a comfortable speed on the Interstate when another car zips around on the right to pass and weave in and out of cars. Brian Hagen from Sarasota doesn’t like...
Comments / 0