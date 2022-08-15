SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today is the last day for our consistent west wind pattern. All week we have been watching our storms move into our coastal communities from the Gulf waters. The storms were early developers with peak rain chances in the late morning and early afternoon. Normally in a Florida summer, our thunderstorms arrive in the later afternoon and early evening. We will return to that pattern this weekend. It is also a pattern that tends to bring us greater rainfall amounts, as the southeast winds push storms to the Gulf coast.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO