Read full article on original website
Related
Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (Reds, Guardians, Tigers, & Rangers Ready for Glory)
I've been looking forward to today since last Friday, when our "Fridays are for the 'dogs" parlay cashed at +1201 odds. My pup, Kemba, is laying next to me as I type this, but I'm ready to revel in the value of several underdogs on today's MLB slate. It's a...
Jordan Montgomery takes mini shot at Yankees after third dominant Cardinals start
Don’t worry, though, New York Yankees fans. Jordan Montgomery wouldn’t have been pitching in the playoffs anyway, so pay no attention to what he does in St. Louis, good or bad. Right? …Right?. Right now, Montgomery’s output is looking exceptionally good through three starts in The Lou,...
Ohio State Football: Big Ten not done expanding
The Ohio State football team will already have two new conference opponents starting in 2024 when both USC and UCLA join the Big Ten. Many thought that when that bombshell dropped that the Big Ten was going to add more teams immediately, maybe poaching other Pac-12 schools. Nothing happened and...
Wisconsin Football: Game-by-game predictions for Badgers in 2022
Wisconsin football posted a respectable 9-4 record in 2021, yet it wasn’t enough to win the Big Ten West. Will the Badgers get over the hump in 2022?. The Wisconsin football team enters the 2022 season with the hopes of winning their first Big Ten West title since 2019.
FanSided
275K+
Followers
522K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0