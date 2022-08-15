LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California man prosecutors called a serial killer has been convicted of raping and killing two women in the 1980s after investigators linked him to DNA evidence. Sixty-seven-year-old Horace Van Vaultz Jr. was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder with special circumstances and could face life in prison without the chance of parole. Authorities say they used genetic genealogy methods to link his DNA to the killings. Twenty-two-year-old Mary Duggan was found strangled in the trunk of her car in Burbank in 1986. Twenty-year-old Selena Keough was found under some bushes in Montclair in 1981. Vaultz has been jailed since his arrest in 2019.

BURBANK, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO