After two weeks under police siege at his home, Nicaraguan bishop and government critic Rolando Alvarez was detained Friday for "destabilizing and provocative" activities, authorities said. Eight others who had been holed up with Alvarez were taken to Managua with him, according to CELAM. The move, police said, was a "public order" operation necessitated by the bishop's "destabilizing and provocative activities."

SOCIETY ・ 11 MINUTES AGO