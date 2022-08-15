ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
MILITARY
AFP

War in Ukraine: latest developments

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - Putin, Macron urge inspection of nuclear site -  Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron call for independent inspections at the Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the Kremlin says.  The French presidency specifies that Putin has dropped his demand that the IAEA team travel to the site via Russia, saying it could arrive via Ukraine "in respect of Ukrainian sovereignty".
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat#Black Sea#Ukraine War#Politics#Ukrainian#Russian#Reuters#The United Nations
AFP

Nicaragua detains dissident bishop for 'provocative' activities

After two weeks under police siege at his home, Nicaraguan bishop and government critic Rolando Alvarez was detained Friday for "destabilizing and provocative" activities, authorities said. Eight others who had been holed up with Alvarez were taken to Managua with him, according to CELAM. The move, police said, was a "public order" operation necessitated by the bishop's "destabilizing and provocative activities."
SOCIETY
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
82K+
Followers
56K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy