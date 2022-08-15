Read full article on original website
Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout
A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
Russian paratrooper says it was weeks before he realized that Russia hadn't been attacked and that he had actually invaded Ukraine
A former Russian paratrooper said he didn't understand why his unit invaded Ukraine. Pavel Filatyev told the Guardian that it took him weeks to realize Russia wasn't under attack. The Kremlin peddled a propaganda narrative that it started the Ukraine war to defend itself. A former Russian soldier who invaded...
War in Ukraine: latest developments
Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - Putin, Macron urge inspection of nuclear site - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron call for independent inspections at the Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the Kremlin says. The French presidency specifies that Putin has dropped his demand that the IAEA team travel to the site via Russia, saying it could arrive via Ukraine "in respect of Ukrainian sovereignty".
Trump Warns 'Terrible Things' Are About to Happen to U.S.
Trump said on Monday that Americans are "so angry" in the wake of the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week.
Trump aides think a family member informed on him to the FBI because agents knew where to find a specific leather case, report says
According to reports, speculation is swirling among Donald Trump's aides about who may have tipped off the FBI about classified information.
British judge rules dissident can sue Saudi Arabia for Pegasus hacking
Ghanem Almasarir’s victory opens way for other hacking victims in UK to bring cases against foreign governments
Nicaragua detains dissident bishop for 'provocative' activities
After two weeks under police siege at his home, Nicaraguan bishop and government critic Rolando Alvarez was detained Friday for "destabilizing and provocative" activities, authorities said. Eight others who had been holed up with Alvarez were taken to Managua with him, according to CELAM. The move, police said, was a "public order" operation necessitated by the bishop's "destabilizing and provocative activities."
