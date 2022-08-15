Read full article on original website
247Sports
Strength of Alabama defensive line is in its numbers, Saban says
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama can start the season with three senior defensive line starters. DJ Dale, Justin Eboigbe and Byron Young, all contributors each of the last three years, are back after starting a combined 22 games last season and are set to lead the group this fall. Having...
Following the Future: Where Alabama commits are playing this weekend
Alabama's commitments will get their first taste of live-game action this weekend, as several are set to kickoff their 2022 campaigns. Here's a look at where they are playing and, in some cases, how you can stream their games online with the NFHS app ($). 2023. Caleb Downs — Mill...
Top Alabama target Edric Hill moves up decision date
Alabama is after a number of top defensive linemen in the class of 2023, especially considering it’s a position of need for Nick Saban and company this cycle. One prospect of note is Edric Hill, a four-star recruit from Kansas City (Mo.) North Kansas City, now has a commitment date set for Monday, Aug. 22. He will decide between Alabama, LSU, Mizzou, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC.
Early BH: Secret succession plan? | Bahamas MVP
** Keel-ed over … There was certainly a buzz when 5-star defensive end Keon Keeley decommitted from Notre Dame after a 14-month ‘union’ with the Fighting Irish. That buzz also made it to Columbus, where the Buckeyes were mentioned as a suitor for his next commitment. There...
