Effective: 2022-08-19 08:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-19 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alleghany FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 830 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 830 AM EDT this morning for a portion of northwest Alleghany NC. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO