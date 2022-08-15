ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Allentown

By Jenny Roberts, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 4 days ago

A woman was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle Monday morning at Madison and Chew streets in Allentown, according to Allentown police.

The accident happened about 11:41 a.m. The woman was transported by Allentown EMS to a local hospital, according to Michael Becker, Jr., the assistant chief of police operations. The woman is expected to survive, Becker said.

Check back for updates.

Morning Call reporter Jenny Roberts can be reached at 484-903-1732 and jroberts@mcall.com .

Comments / 0

Related
Times News

Woman injured in Summit Hill crash

A woman was seriously injured in a one vehicle crash at the top of the Lansford-Summit Hill hill (Route 902) shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday. The vehicle reportedly was traveling up the hill from Lansford toward Summit Hill when it went off the right side of the road and flipped onto its roof. The woman inside was transported by helicopter to a trauma center. Summit Hill Fire Department, Lansford Fire Department and Lehighton Ambulance responded. Krajcirik’s Automotive also was at the scene to clean up the wreckage. The investigating police officer is Chief Todd Woodward of the Summit Hill Police Department. RON GOWER/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
SUMMIT HILL, PA
sanatogapost.com

Pennsburg Residents Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash

LOWER MACUNGIE PA – Two Pennsburg residents were injured, and taken by ambulance to a hospital for medical treatment, following a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 476 in Lower Macungie Township, Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop T Barracks in King of Prussia reported Wednesday (Aug. 17, 2022). Troopers said...
PENNSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allentown, PA
Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Allentown, PA
Allentown, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Madison, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Allentown Ems#Tribune Content Agency
WBRE

Man in custody after slashing woman at Viewmont Mall

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is in custody after police say he slashed a woman with a knife at the Viewmont Mall. Police and crews responded to the Viewmont mall Thursday night for a call of a female being assaulted with a knife. Police tell Eyewitness News, that a female employee of […]
DICKSON CITY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

ALLENTOWN TO HOST NEIGHBORHOOD BLOCK PARTY IN 1ST & 6TH WARDS

The City of Allentown will host a neighborhood block party in the1st and 6th Wards in partnership with the Cohesion Network, an organization that celebrates community diversity and neighborhood cooperation. The block party caps the neighborhood planning activity recently completed for the 1st and 6th Wards as part of Allentown...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Pocono Update

Raging Fire In Poconos Kills One And Injures Others

On August 17, 2022, the Monroe County Coroner was called to the scene to investigate a death relating to the fire on Hill Road in Chestnut Hill Township, Effort, PA. Chestnut Hill Twp | Wednesday, August 17, 2022, a fire occurred on Hill Road in Effort, PA. Shortly after 7 AM, the fire was reported, according to the West End Fire Department. At 8:51 AM, the Monroe County Coroner arrived. The origin of the fire is still pending investigation by the West End Fire Department and State Police. We reached out to West End and Pocono Township Fire Department's Chiefs, but we have not received a response at this time. Earlier this morning, the Monroe County Coroner performed an autopsy on the victim. The fire resulted in one known death and injuries to others, the death was of a 44yr old female, who remains unnamed to the public at this time. We followed up by reaching out to the Monroe County Coroner's Office for an interview regarding the cause of death and origin of the fire, here is what they had to say:
MONROE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Times News

Woman, 43, died in Monroe fire

A 43-year-old Effort woman died in a fire Wednesday morning, according to Monroe County Coroner Tom Yanac. The fire started shortly after 7 a.m. at a house in the 2200 block of Hill Road in Effort, Chestnuthill Township. Firefighters were on scene from West End, Polk, Blue Ridge, Kunkletown, Jackson,...
EFFORT, PA
WBRE

One confirmed dead in Monroe County fire

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The investigation continues into a deadly house fire that broke out Wednesday morning in the Poconos. Officials confirm one person died in the house fire on Hill Road, three others were inside at the time but were able to escape. Pennsylvania State Police said Lisandra Ortiz, a 44-year-old female […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

NJ state trooper, motorcyclist injured after crash in Sussex County

FRANKFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A New Jersey state trooper and a motorcyclist were injured after being involved in a crash Monday afternoon in Sussex County, according New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. The crash happened at around 4:42 p.m. on County Route 565 at milepost...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
sauconsource.com

Teen Hit by Bus on Main Street in Hellertown, Police Confirm

A 15-year-old girl suffered moderate injuries when she was struck by a Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority (LANTA) bus in the 600 block of Main Street in Hellertown Saturday at around 8 p.m., according to a borough police officer who shared an update on the accident with a local mediat outlet Tuesday.
HELLERTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Dog shot in the Poconos, police investigating

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA — An investigation is underway in Monroe County after police say a dog was shot. Pocono Mountain Regional Police say a yellow Lab mix was found in the area of Ryans Road and Horned Owl Lane in Coolbaugh Township. Police in the Poconos are not saying...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy