Woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Allentown

A woman was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle Monday morning at Madison and Chew streets in Allentown, according to Allentown police.

The accident happened about 11:41 a.m. The woman was transported by Allentown EMS to a local hospital, according to Michael Becker, Jr., the assistant chief of police operations. The woman is expected to survive, Becker said.

