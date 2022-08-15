Read full article on original website
EUGENE — For the first time in three years, Oregon men’s basketball is having a truly normal summer of workouts and development. The pandemic prevented the Ducks from doing anything on the court in 2020 and between player injuries and restrictions, no substantive progress was made last summer either. That’s not the case this year and Dana Altman has already seen significant changes to the players who are returning, including N’Faly Dante, Quincy Guerrier, Will Richardson, Nate Bittle and Rivaldo Soares.
The Oregon Ducks have added a second commitment this week to their 2023 recruiting class. Jaeden Moore, a three-star edge defender from Visalia, Calif., announced his commitment to the Ducks on Wednesday. He chose Oregon over Washington, Arizona and Cal. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Moore is the No. 39 player in...
Expectations are sky high for Dan Lanning in his first year leading the Oregon football team. Fresh off winning a national championship at Georgia, Dan Lanning is tasked with keeping a strong Oregon football program afloat amid murky waters in the Pac-12. Ducks will fly together alright, as Oregon is...
For all the talk during Oregon State’s preseason football camp of quarterback Chance Nolan and the deep ball, the breakout receiver among what is a deep position group, Luke Musgrave becoming the next big thing at tight end, it’s likely to come down to this for the Beavers’ offense:
EUGENE — Dana Altman is the only Pac-12 men’s basketball coach whose tenure in the league began before the conference expanded and he’ll be at Oregon for whatever happens next for the conference once the Los Angeles schools leave for the Big Ten. Altman said he was...
Oregon special teams coach Joe Lorig has opened up all three kicking competitions. Front and center for all three is Washington State transfer Andrew Boyle. Not many players across the country are capable of doing all three. Most place kickers also double as kickoff specialists, but it's not often they dabble in punting too.
Moore ended his junior season with 155 tackles, 30 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks.
EUGENE — Mase Funa was not loving it in 2021. The Oregon Ducks strong-side linebacker had 28 tackles with one for loss, one fumble recovery and pass breakup in 12 games last season. It was a career-low in disruption in the backfield for Funa, who had 8.5 tackles for loss with four sacks as a true freshman in a backup role in 2019 and 31 tackles with 3.5 for loss over seven games in 2020.
Is the Pony Express exploring a potential return to the West Coast?. Less than four weeks after the Pac-12′s presidents and chancellors authorized the conference to “explore all expansion options” in the wake of UCLA and USC departing for the Big Ten, the president of Southern Methodist University called University of Oregon president Michael Schill, according to documents obtained by The Oregonian/OregonLive.
NBA superstar LeBron James pumped the brakes hard regarding rumors of his son Bronny being linked to the Oregon Ducks. The Los Angeles Lakers’ star responded Tuesday to a report that the Ducks had “emerged as the front-runner to land a commitment” from Bronny James. James said his son “hasn’t taken 1 visit yet” and seemed to indicate Bronny isn’t close to a decision on where he’ll play basketball in college.
Corvallis wins 6th-straight WCL Championship
The Dynasty of the West Coast League stands atop the heap again as Corvallis topped Bellingham 5-nothing last night in the title game…. Logan Johnstone’s RBI-single in the top of the 1st turned out to be enough for the Knight’s pitching staff, who combined on a 3-hit shutout. Johnstone finished 2-for-4 in the game with a run and 2-RBI. Jonah Advincula also added two hits and two runs for Corvallis, who won its 6th-straight West Coast League Championship and 9th overall.
There’s some grumbling around the water cooler at Oregon Lottery headquarters in Salem. None of the aggrieved parties would speak for attribution, but the source of their discontent is a matter of public record: Two of the agency’s top employees have moved permanently to sunnier climes far from Oregon—and to states where there’s no personal income tax. (Oregon’s rate tops out at 9.9% for residents making over $125,000. Both employees make more than that.)
UPDATE: There has been a weather delay due to thunder, lightening and rain in Williamsport this afternoon. The Bonney Lake vs. Honolulu game will now be played at 5:31 p.m. PT/8:31 p.m. ET on ESPN. Game 3 featuring Canada and Australia began at 4:30 p.m. PT (on ESPNU). Stay tuned to the live updates below for updates on this game, and when other games at the tournament will resume or be rescheduled.
Temperatures have been trending upward across the Pacific Northwest since this past weekend, and AccuWeather meteorologists say that Mother Nature will turn the thermostat up higher for the remainder of the week. The heat began to expand on Wednesday with temperatures reaching about 10 degrees Fahrenheit above normal in Seattle,...
Web services provider New Relic said Thursday it plans to eliminate 110 jobs, 90 of them in the U.S., to “focus its resources on top priorities.” It’s the latest in a string of layoffs in Oregon and Southwest Washington. New Relic said it will record up to...
The meeting between Stephen Singer, the pugnacious head of the state’s public defense agency, and Oregon’s chief justice went off the rails almost immediately. Instead of untangling the growing crisis of defendants without legal representation in Marion County, Singer blew his top, according to an account of the April 28 virtual meeting from the chair of the commission that hired him.
A judge on Thursday narrowed a lawsuit filed by four protesters who are challenging the authority of Oregon’s anti-terrorism center to gather intelligence. Marion County Judge Audrey Broyles’ decision from the bench came during the first court hearing on the suit and marked a win for the state Department of Justice.
The 2022 Oregon International Air show makes its grand return to McMinnville this weekend.
