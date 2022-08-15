Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Terrace 16 at Trump Tower in Chicago is my Favorite Rooftop LoungeChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Daily Telegram
Helen L. Christensen
Dec. 23, 1922 - Aug. 16, 2022. SUPERIOR, Wis. - Helen L. Christensen, 99, Superior, Wis., died Tuesday, Aug. 16, in Villa Marina Health & Rehabilitation. No public services will be held. Arrangements by Downs-LeSage Funeral Home.
Daily Telegram
Gregg M. Katzmarek
Jan. 10, 1954 - April 1, 2022. DULUTH, Minn. - Gregg M. Katzmarek, 68, Superior, Wis., died Friday, April 1, in Essentia Health St. Mary’s Hospital. A gathering of family and friends will be from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at The Kitchen Restaurant in Superior, Wis. Arrangements by...
Daily Telegram
Douglas County area golf scores for Aug. 19
Standings: Korich/Matheson, 73.5; Lisdahl/L. Larson, 73; Sislo/Carlson, 69; Braman/Braman, 69; Kurkkinen/T. Henning, 67; L. Raboin/Kurtz/Stack, 66; Nelson/Pendelton, 63.5; McIvor/West, 63.5; B. Jardine/Engbloom/K. Nelson, 61.5; T. Scharte/T. Malpass, 59.5; McLean/Darker, 59; P. Raboin/J. Larson/Kringle, 58.5; St. George/Gulbrandson, 57.5; Kangas/Hensen, 52.5; Hickock/Craig, 45.5; Tersini/N. Jardine/Lewerenz, 29.5. Low men's scores: T. Matheson, 40;...
Daily Telegram
Community Calendar: Old Brule Heritage Society open house, Broadway Square Vintage Market and more
Superior: The Barker’s Island Farmers’ Market runs 9 a.m. to noon on Marina Drive near the S.S. Meteor. Superior: The Superior Douglas County YMCA hosts a free drive-thru food distribution event from 10 a.m. to noon in its south entrance driveway. The YMCA has partnered with Every Meal to provide free 4-5 lb. food bags to those in need. Four varieties are available to anyone in need.
Daily Telegram
Meet the artist whose Northland travel posters are becoming ubiquitous
WASHBURN, Wis. — "All we hear about is the North Shore. We don't hear about the South Shore," said Jamey Penney-Ritter. "But we have all these beautiful little spots here that people absolutely love, and when you discover that and you keep coming back, it's almost like being addicted."
Daily Telegram
Natural Connections: An in-depth look at bird banding
Editor's note: Olivia Rataezyk is from Seattle, Washington and studies biology at Kenyon College in Ohio. On campus, she divides her time between a research lab studying birds (her favorite animal) and her college’s art gallery. Olivia just finished her tenure as a summer naturalist intern at the Cable Natural History Museum.
Daily Telegram
Prep girls swimming: Seniors lead Spartans
Returning athletes: Charlotte Johnson (freestyle); Ava Denninger (backstroke); Chloe Goodell (freestyle); Kylie Peterson (freestyle, backstroke); Moiya Rhoads (dive); Arianna Robillard (backstroke, freestlye, butterfly); Maddy Verdoljak (freestyle); and Megan Westlund (freestyle). Newcomers to watch: Katie Porter (freestyle, dive) What are the team's strengths and where can the team improve?. "Our strength...
Daily Telegram
Northwoods League: Huskies’ broadcasters aim for the big leagues
DULUTH — The Duluth Huskies have long touted the Northwoods League as a conduit to Major League Baseball but this year the team’s interns had the opportunity to show their skills off to a different big league. For years, the Northwoods League has streamed all its games through...
Daily Telegram
Dispatches from Douglas County: Travel posters, school lawsuits, prep golf and more
SUPERIOR — While the recent rain put a damper on outdoor activities for most, photographer Jed Carlson took a walk through Billings Park between rain showers and found lots of activity among the animals there. Here are more stories for you to check out:. Becoming ubiquitous. Washburn artist Jamey...
Daily Telegram
Bigger than yours: Green Bay, Twin Ports both claim to have nation's largest freshwater estuary
DULUTH — You could call it a friendly rivalry, but both the Twin Ports and Green Bay make competing claims about the magnificent size of their respective estuaries. In an introduction to a river restoration initiative, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources asserts: “At 12,000 acres, the St. Louis Estuary is the largest freshwater estuary in North America and is the headwaters of the Great Lakes.”
Daily Telegram
Prep girls golf: Tigers will focus on consistency
Returning starters: Katie Kyle, Reese Smith, Anneke Hoegen, Francesca Germano, Maya Siddiqui and Kendel Garner. Newcomers: Freshmen Grace Schmidt, Adryan Kenda and Reagan Eberhardt. What are the team’s strengths?. “Our areas of strength are having great leadership from the upperclassmen and our ability to play under pressure,” coach Gabby...
Daily Telegram
Prep report: Spartans second at Superior Invitational
SUPERIOR — Superior’s Autumn Cooper shot a 92 and led the Spartans to a second-place finish at the Superior Invitational Monday at Nemadji Golf Course. Cooper finished fourth overall, six strokes back of Hayward’s Macey Reier and Tara Eckes. Reier won the match after a playoff with Eckes after the pair finished with matching scores of 86.
Daily Telegram
Superior council alters budget timeline
SUPERIOR — The city council is going to wait a little longer to get a glimpse of the budget for the upcoming year. Councilors adopted changes to the ordinance governing the budget process Tuesday, Aug. 16, to give the mayor another month to prepare the city budget for consideration. The ordinance required the mayor to present the budget at the first council meeting in September. Under the change, that requirement moves to the presentation to the first meeting in October.
Daily Telegram
Photos: Stillness settles over Billings Park between rain showers
SUPERIOR — The trails around Billings Park had a different look to them Wednesday, Aug. 17, between rain showers. The sounds of rain dripping from leaves sounded like distant packs of firecrackers going off as it interrupted the quiet and stillness in the park after a soaking rain went through.
Daily Telegram
There has been a lot of fog this summer; here's why
DULUTH — For people who live near Lake Superior, fog is a not-too-uncommon sight. In fact, thick fog reducing visibility to less than a quarter of a mile happens on average around three to four times a month. There are two basic kinds of fog: advection fog and radiation fog.
Daily Telegram
Superior voters to weigh in on legal marijuana
SUPERIOR — Are Superior residents in favor of legalizing marijuana in Wisconsin? The answer will be decided in November when voters head to the polls. The Superior City Council on Tuesday, Aug. 16, unanimously approved an advisory referendum that asks the question: “Should marijuana be legalized for adults over the age 21, taxed and regulated like alcohol?”
