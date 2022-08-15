SUPERIOR — The city council is going to wait a little longer to get a glimpse of the budget for the upcoming year. Councilors adopted changes to the ordinance governing the budget process Tuesday, Aug. 16, to give the mayor another month to prepare the city budget for consideration. The ordinance required the mayor to present the budget at the first council meeting in September. Under the change, that requirement moves to the presentation to the first meeting in October.

SUPERIOR, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO