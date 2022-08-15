ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrington, WY

capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/17/22–8/18/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KELOLAND TV

Crews battle fires in western South Dakota, Wyoming

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a busy day for firefighters in western South Dakota and Wyoming. Crews battled a fire near Deadwood and Summerset — both are now contained. Firefighters are still battling flames near Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming. There is also a fire...
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Aug. 17

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Hit and run, Aug. 16, Second Street and Gillette Avenue, GPD. A 24-year-old...
GILLETTE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Sherrif’s office continues to investigate after Bocanegra released

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - We continue with a follow-up update on the Bocanegra case. 42-year-old Rocsand Bocanegra was charged with second-degree homicide for allegedly stabbing 58-year-old Jess Smith in his residence on Aug. 8th at around 5:30 a.m. The event allegedly happened with about six other witnesses in...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Six people die in four Wyoming crashes on Friday, Saturday

CASPER, Wyo. — Six people died in four different crashes in Wyoming on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A total of 70 people have died in crashes in Wyoming so far in 2022, the WHP reports. Crash on U.S. Highway 14...
WYOMING STATE
Black Hills Pioneer

SBHS grad thankful to be alive

STURGIS — Tanner Puckett said he is very, very thankful that he is alive. The 31-year-old Rapid City man remains in a Denver hospital following a power paragliding accident on Aug. 4.
STURGIS, SD
capcity.news

Weekly arrest report (8/5/22–8/12/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
kotatv.com

Spearfish awarded water grants from the state’s revolving fund

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - Several cities have been facing water shortages due to trouble with infrastructure, but that’s not the case in Spearfish. The city of Spearfish was awarded nearly $4 million to improve their sewer and drinking systems. Projects stemming from the grants include wastewater convergence, treatment plant improvements, and the construction of a water tank and well off Interstate 90s Exit 17.
SPEARFISH, SD
Guernsey Gazette

The Platte County Fair Family

It’s like a giant family reunion that happens every summer. Many come to visit and stay for a while, but the immediate family is something special. The ones who spend months preparing and getting the word out. The ones who plan the activities, find new ways to bring excitement to the 10-day event and ensure that some of the favorite things from fairs past will recur and become popular traditions.
PLATTE COUNTY, WY
News Channel Nebraska

Police arrest Scottsbluff man on domestic assault charges, strangulation

SCOTTSBLUFF - Scottsbluff police arrested a 19-year-old Scottsbluff man on charges of strangulation, child abuse and third degree domestic assault. Police say Carlos Aguilar went to a Scottsbluff home to pick up his child. He's accused of pulling the child away from another person's arms, pushing the woman down and strangling her with his free arm.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
kotatv.com

Road construction begins in Spearfish at exit 17

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - Spearfish and the South Dakota Department of Transportation are joining together to improve the intersection at Colorado Boulevard and Highway 85. Current construction for a housing development and sports complex, as well as numerous other projects in the area, has increased traffic concerns off of Interstate 90 near exit 17.
SPEARFISH, SD
thecheyennepost.com

School District Hires Three Administrators

Laramie County School District #1 has announced the hiring of three new administrators, following approval by the Board of Trustees. Jeff Hatcliff was recommended to the Board of Trustees to be the next assistant principal of Central High School and he was approved during the board meeting on Aug. 15.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
more955.com

Fast bikes, fresh air, and freedom – Governor Kristi Noem

For more than 80 years, late summer has brought thousands of motorcycles to the Black Hills of South Dakota. Bikers come from across the country – and around the world – to participate in the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. They bring with them their money, supporting our local businesses and helping our state revenues. And they enjoy the beauty and freedom that South Dakota has to offer.

