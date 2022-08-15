Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/17/22–8/18/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
KELOLAND TV
Crews battle fires in western South Dakota, Wyoming
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a busy day for firefighters in western South Dakota and Wyoming. Crews battled a fire near Deadwood and Summerset — both are now contained. Firefighters are still battling flames near Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming. There is also a fire...
Laramie County Resident Listed On DCI Missing Persons Website
An 18-year-old Laramie County resident is listed as missing on a Division of Criminal Investigation website. The "Wyoming Missing Persons" website includes the following entry for Alan Balderas:. Missing Person, August 4 2022, Laramie County, Wyoming: Alan Balderas, age 18, was last seen in Laramie County, Wyoming on August 4,...
county17.com
Sheridan sheriff: 2 men reportedly involved in Fox Park break-in now in Campbell jail
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson said at 10:22 a.m. Wednesday that that two men law enforcement say were involved in a break-in that was reported Aug. 10 near Fox Park in Gillette were delivered Tuesday to Campbell County Detention Center after spending time in Sheridan’s jail.
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Aug. 17
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Hit and run, Aug. 16, Second Street and Gillette Avenue, GPD. A 24-year-old...
cowboystatedaily.com
Another Incumbent Loses: Shelly Duncan Beaten By Lingle’s Scott Smith In Goshen County.
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Lingle man Scott Smith defeated incumbent Rep. Shelley Duncan in the Republican Primary for the state House district representing Goshen County. Smith won by about 250 vote leads, with 1,794 votes to Duncan’s 1,546, according to preliminary results from the Wyoming...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Sherrif’s office continues to investigate after Bocanegra released
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - We continue with a follow-up update on the Bocanegra case. 42-year-old Rocsand Bocanegra was charged with second-degree homicide for allegedly stabbing 58-year-old Jess Smith in his residence on Aug. 8th at around 5:30 a.m. The event allegedly happened with about six other witnesses in...
county17.com
Six people die in four Wyoming crashes on Friday, Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — Six people died in four different crashes in Wyoming on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A total of 70 people have died in crashes in Wyoming so far in 2022, the WHP reports. Crash on U.S. Highway 14...
Kozak Wins GOP Laramie County Sheriff Primary, Faces Barnes, Fresquez
Former Cheyenne Police Cheif Brian Kozak has won the Republican nomination for Laramie County Sheriff and will move on to the November General Election. Kozak will square off against independent candidate Jeff Barnes and Democrat Jess Fresquez on November 8. Kozak won a hard-fought primary battle with Capt. Don Hollingshead and Boyd Wrede.
Black Hills Pioneer
SBHS grad thankful to be alive
STURGIS — Tanner Puckett said he is very, very thankful that he is alive. The 31-year-old Rapid City man remains in a Denver hospital following a power paragliding accident on Aug. 4.
2022 Unofficial Laramie County and Wyoming Primary Election Results
Polls will close at 7 p.m. across Wyoming for the state's 2022 primary election. Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee at 4 p.m. issued this statement on local voting so far today:. Laramie County, WY - Primary Election turnout as of 4 p.m., Aug. 16, 2022. A total of 10,637 voters...
county17.com
Former aerospace engineer turned oncologist joins Campbell County Health
GILLETTE, Wyo. — There’ll be a changing of the guard in Campbell County Health’s Heptner Cancer Center with long time Radiation Oncologist Dr. John Stamato’s expected retirement this winter, the health organization said Wednesday. After 26 years of practice in Gillette, Stamato will retire from CCH...
capcity.news
Weekly arrest report (8/5/22–8/12/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
kotatv.com
Spearfish awarded water grants from the state’s revolving fund
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - Several cities have been facing water shortages due to trouble with infrastructure, but that’s not the case in Spearfish. The city of Spearfish was awarded nearly $4 million to improve their sewer and drinking systems. Projects stemming from the grants include wastewater convergence, treatment plant improvements, and the construction of a water tank and well off Interstate 90s Exit 17.
Guernsey Gazette
The Platte County Fair Family
It’s like a giant family reunion that happens every summer. Many come to visit and stay for a while, but the immediate family is something special. The ones who spend months preparing and getting the word out. The ones who plan the activities, find new ways to bring excitement to the 10-day event and ensure that some of the favorite things from fairs past will recur and become popular traditions.
News Channel Nebraska
Police arrest Scottsbluff man on domestic assault charges, strangulation
SCOTTSBLUFF - Scottsbluff police arrested a 19-year-old Scottsbluff man on charges of strangulation, child abuse and third degree domestic assault. Police say Carlos Aguilar went to a Scottsbluff home to pick up his child. He's accused of pulling the child away from another person's arms, pushing the woman down and strangling her with his free arm.
kotatv.com
Road construction begins in Spearfish at exit 17
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - Spearfish and the South Dakota Department of Transportation are joining together to improve the intersection at Colorado Boulevard and Highway 85. Current construction for a housing development and sports complex, as well as numerous other projects in the area, has increased traffic concerns off of Interstate 90 near exit 17.
hubcityradio.com
Final numbers from the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Compiled from 6 a.m. Saturday August 06, 2022, to 6 a.m. Sunday August 14, 2022. Item Sturgis Rapid City District District Total Last Year to Date.
thecheyennepost.com
School District Hires Three Administrators
Laramie County School District #1 has announced the hiring of three new administrators, following approval by the Board of Trustees. Jeff Hatcliff was recommended to the Board of Trustees to be the next assistant principal of Central High School and he was approved during the board meeting on Aug. 15.
more955.com
Fast bikes, fresh air, and freedom – Governor Kristi Noem
For more than 80 years, late summer has brought thousands of motorcycles to the Black Hills of South Dakota. Bikers come from across the country – and around the world – to participate in the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. They bring with them their money, supporting our local businesses and helping our state revenues. And they enjoy the beauty and freedom that South Dakota has to offer.
