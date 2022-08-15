City council approves four items to be added to November Ballot, tax increases not as jarring as they seem

Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Burlington City Council approves local cannabis commission
BURLINGTON, Vt. — If you're looking to set up your cannabis shop in the Queen City, you're going to need an additional permit to get started. Burlington City Council unanimously approved the formation of a local cannabis commission Monday night. The commission will require retail cannabis businesses to apply for city permits in addition to state licenses.
colchestersun.com
A two-vote difference between Erhard Mahnke and Martine Gulick sparks recount between the two Chittenden-Central State Senate candidates
ESSEX — A two-vote difference has sparked a recount for the Democratic nomination in the Chittenden-Central State Senate race. The recount will be held at 9 a.m. on Aug. 19. The recount was petitioned by candidate Erhard Mahnke, who lost by two votes to candidate Martine Gulick. The law...
Burlington City Council moves forward with construction of pods for those experiencing homelessness
The construction costs of the pods amount to nearly $1.5 million in ARPA funds. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington City Council moves forward with construction of pods for those experiencing homelessness.
Conservation Law Foundation agrees to allow GlobalFoundries to create its own electric utility
Under the agreement presented to the Public Utility Commission Wednesday, the semiconductor manufacturer would submit to Vermont environmental laws. The commission still has the final say. Read the story on VTDigger here: Conservation Law Foundation agrees to allow GlobalFoundries to create its own electric utility.
Officials: Public records request straining understaffed Norwich town office
The resident behind the requests under Vermont’s open records law said the situation could have been avoided if town staff or Selectboard members had answered questions from residents about town operations. Read the story on VTDigger here: Officials: Public records request straining understaffed Norwich town office.
WCAX
Scott, Siegel offer contrasting views on spike in violence
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - In the wake of a spike in violent crime and a shortage of police, Gov. Phil Scott Wednesday released a new action plan to address public safety concerns across Vermont. Now, his Democratic challenger says his plan is addressing the symptoms rather than the root causes.
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Fair returns to Rutland for 176th year
RUTLAND, Vt. — The Vermont State Fair is returning to Rutland for the 176th time, running through Saturday. “We've tried to balance ourselves between truly being an agricultural organization, truly being an agricultural-based entity. But also offering the rides, the games and all of those things that people are looking for,” said Robert Congdon, Vermont State Fair president.
WCAX
Vermont and New Hampshire among the many states to reach a settlement with pharma company Endo International
NAACP calls for policy review after shackles were sold at a Rutland gun show. The Rutland NAACP is asking the Vermont State Fairgrounds to review its policies after it says shackles were sold at a gun show. Green Mountain Power has strong workforce coming into busier winter season. Updated: 5...
High water pressure in Montpelier drinking water system prompts multi-day outage for apartment building
In Montpelier, the pipes that carry water through the streets — from homes to restaurants and government buildings — have been breaking often. City and state officials say it’s a combination of the city’s old pipes and unusually high pressure of the water running through them. Read the story on VTDigger here: High water pressure in Montpelier drinking water system prompts multi-day outage for apartment building.
mynbc5.com
With low water exposing junk and rocks, Vermont city finds opportunities
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Evidence of this abnormally dry summer can be seen in the Winooski River, through Vermont's capital city, where new islands and the sandy river bottom are now visible. A river gauge located on Route 2 across from the Green Mount Cemetery is measuring a near-record low...
colchestersun.com
Colchester selectboard requests VTrans safety review of U.S. Route 2 in Colchester after citizen input, increase in severity of crashes
The Colchester selectboard is requesting the Vermont Department of Transportation to conduct a full safety review of U.S. Route 2 in Colchester from Jasper Mine Road to the Lamoille River Bridge. Colchester Police Chief Doug Allen and Director of Public Works Bryan Osborne asked the selectboard to approve the request...
WCAX
First Vt. inmate to receive gender-affirming surgery
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In what is believed to be a first for Vermont, an incarcerated person is set to receive gender-affirming surgery. It’s a procedure that helps people to transition to their self-identified gender and can include facial surgery, top surgery, or bottom surgery. Dom Amato spoke with Robin Baughman about what transition surgery means to her and how the Vermont Department of Corrections is working on transitioning its protocols for transgender inmates.
Rutland NAACP calls on fairgrounds to ban sale of racist items after slavery-era shackles sighted at local gun show
The organization wrote to leaders of the Vermont State Fairgrounds denouncing the sale and circulated a petition calling for a review of its policies. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rutland NAACP calls on fairgrounds to ban sale of racist items after slavery-era shackles sighted at local gun show.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont gasoline prices still falling to under $4.25
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont are down 11 cents in the last week to $4.23 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.90/g today. Despite a more rapid drop this week, prices in Vermont have fallen at a slower pace than the national average over the last month. GasBuddy analysis suggests that prices here and nationally could be on the way back up in the near future.
WCAX
Why Vermont is offering incentives to people who buy e-bikes
There are very few things that Deb Wells of Milton finds more engaging than sewing. Leahy signs Inflation Reduction Act before it heads to president. Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy signed the Inflation Reduction Act on Monday.
A Permit Pileup Is Leaving Outdoor Weed Growers in Legal Limbo
On her remote land in Woodbury, Jezebel Crow wants to start a weed farm. Crow, who raises goats and works in the Plainfield Co-op's produce department, is like many of the Vermonters seeking to supply sun-grown cannabis to the new recreational marketplace: She has experience growing, little startup cash and serious misgivings about ceding to government regulation.
Windham County Senate field rises to 6 candidates with party switch
The unofficial top Republican vote-getter in last week’s primary, disavowed by Vermont GOP leaders for displaying fascist and alt-right symbols, will run as an independent. Read the story on VTDigger here: Windham County Senate field rises to 6 candidates with party switch.
WMTW
'River Dave' moves to Maine after being evicted from NH property
A hermit who was evicted from the New Hampshire property on which he had lived for nearly three decades has found a new home in Maine. Eighty-two-year-old David Lidstone has put in windows and is working on installing a chimney on his rustic three-room cabin. He said it is on land he bought. Lidstone grew up in Maine but declined to say where he was living or provide a contact for the landowner. A family member confirmed he has moved there. He had returned to live on the New Hampshire property but faced a $500-a-day fine if he didn't leave.
Colchester Sun
Thomas Dale Gibbs
Thomas Dale Gibbs, 75, formerly of Winooski and then Essex Junction, Vermont, passed away peacefully on Aug. 8, 2022 in his home at Memory Care at Allen Brook in Williston, Vermont. Tom was born in Springfield, Vermont on Sept. 9, 1946 to John and Doris (Kellogg) Gibbs. He graduated from...
