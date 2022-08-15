Read full article on original website
No deal reached between Columbus school board, union after meeting on Tuesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just days away from a potential strike by Columbus City Schools teachers, this week is the last chance to come to a deal. Tuesday, the district and the Columbus Education Association met for the 21st time. Afterward, the board held its regularly scheduled board meeting and the union rallied outside.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus City School Board president said it’s not the right time to ask voters to approve a permanent improvement levy and bond issue that would’ve helped pay for upgrades, improvements and repairs to the district’s aging infrastructure. The school board voted Tuesday...
Columbus school board approves temporary pay bump for substitute teachers
Amid contract talks that have Columbus teachers teetering on a strike, a vote by the Columbus Board of Education could help fill a huge gap in the statewide substitute teacher shortage. Under a measure approved by the Columbus Board of Education on Tuesday, substitutes will get $100 extra each week...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus City School year is getting closer, but the district and the teachers’ union still have not agreed on a contract. The first day of school – Aug. 23 – is just a little more than a week away. The district and the union, the Columbus Education Association, are scheduled […]
Hilliard alum becomes teacher at preschool she attended
HILLIARD, Ohio — You don’t always get a chance to return to preschool but one Hilliard graduate is returning to hers – for the entire year. Not as a student, but as the teacher. "I'm really excited,” Emma Gill said. “I'm excited to meet my students and...
Group plans to put Christian schools inside Ohio churches and allow kids to attend with public money
A new, private school has been commissioned in Columbus, but it’s not like many others. What makes this one different is the elementary school is housed in a church, in a low-income neighborhood. This is a pilot project for the Center for Christian Virtue. And the group said it’s...
Parent support group helping Columbus families as potential teachers' strike looms
COLUMBUS, Ohio — With school just days away, communities are doing what they can to support each other this year while the clock is ticking on the potential teachers' strike with Columbus City Schools. Parents who spoke with 10TV say they stand by the teachers but are concerned about...
Columbus Deputy Police Chief Jennifer Knight facing department charges, attorney says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An attorney representing Columbus Division of Police Deputy Chief Jennifer Knight said she is facing departmental charges. He said the charges are retaliatory. "In the history of the division, it is unprecedented for someone to be departmentally charged over such a minor issue," attorney Zach...
Columbus Development Commission approves Sheetz site
The location met opposition from the city’s planning department and the Columbus Development Commission earlier this year but is now approved
Intel will become Columbus' largest water user
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus has a lot of major water users, but none will compare to the amount of water Intel will use per day. According to the city water department, Ohio State uses 2.8 millions of gallons of water per day. Anheuser Busch consumes 2.3 million gallons and Abbot Labs takes in 1.1 million gallons.
JPMorgan Chase spending $1.5M to empower women of color in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Empowering Central Ohio women of color to come up with the solutions to their economic challenges is the focus of a new $1.5 million investment from JPMorgan Chase. JPMorgan Chase on Wednesday announced its investment, which will involve working in partnership with Zora’s House, the Women’s Fund of Central […]
Ohio law enforcement calls for change to juvenile justice system
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After two stolen car crashes in Franklin County in just 48 hours, local law enforcement is calling for change at the community and criminal justice levels. The 14-year-old driver in one of those crashes in Clinton Township was also involved in a deadly stolen car crash just two weeks ago. The […]
Columbus parents concerned as teachers prepare for potential strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Education Association has put the Columbus school board on notice. If no agreement is reached, teachers will strike at midnight on Aug. 22. The notice, the first of its kind according to the State Employment Relations Board, is another signal that teachers are willing to walk.
Columbus teachers' union files notice of intent to strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus teachers' union has filed a notice of intent to strike after failing to reach an agreement at their last meeting with the school board. The Columbus Education Association (CEA) filed the notice with the State Employment Relations Board Thursday, indicating a strike could occur beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 22 if a contract agreement is not reached with the Columbus Board of Education.
CMHA facing class-action lawsuit on behalf of Section 8 tenants and landlords
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After a series of ABC 6 On Your Side Problem Solvers investigations into the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority, CMHA and its third-party vendor CGI are subject to a class-action lawsuit filed within Franklin County Common Pleas Court. The plaintiff, Highpoint Asset Management, claims the housing...
Neighbors worry Etna is the 'warehouse capital' of Ohio as another facility is built
ETNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSYX) — A 697,000 square foot warehouse is being built on Mink Road in Etna Township. It is one of 16 warehouse-distribution facilities in the area just West of Pataskala in Licking County, including Kohls, Fed Ex, and Amazon. People who live across from the progressing...
Addressing homelessness in Columbus and across the country
The homelessness problem in America, according to The New York Times, has the makings of an acute crisis. Shelters across the country are seeing a surge in people needing help. Here in Columbus a homeless camp on the city’s East Side is facing eviction at the end of the month....
COTA makes income assistance fare discount permanent
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) has unanimously approved making the COTA Income Assistance Program a permanent benefit for qualifying customers. The Income Assistance Pilot Program was launched in March to extend eligibility for transit discounts to people who receive public income assistance. The program gives a 50% discount for customers […]
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 1
COLUMBUS, Ohio — High school football is back. The 2022 season kicks off this week and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Olentangy Berlin for their matchup against Hilliard Bradley. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Michael Burkholder
Description: Mr. Burkholder suffers from dementia and high blood pressure. He is easily confused at night. He requires medicine. On August 16, 2022 at 7:00 PM, Mr. Burkholder went to pick up his truck, was separated from the person following him, and failed to return. The incident took place in Franklin County, OH on CLARFIELD AVENUE in the city of Columbus 43207.
