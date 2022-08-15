ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attorney: Both Columbus schools, teachers want a contract

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus City School year is getting closer, but the district and the teachers’ union still have not agreed on a contract. The first day of school – Aug. 23 – is just a little more than a week away. The district and the union, the Columbus Education Association, are scheduled […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Hilliard alum becomes teacher at preschool she attended

HILLIARD, Ohio — You don’t always get a chance to return to preschool but one Hilliard graduate is returning to hers – for the entire year. Not as a student, but as the teacher. "I'm really excited,” Emma Gill said. “I'm excited to meet my students and...
HILLIARD, OH
10TV

Intel will become Columbus' largest water user

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus has a lot of major water users, but none will compare to the amount of water Intel will use per day. According to the city water department, Ohio State uses 2.8 millions of gallons of water per day. Anheuser Busch consumes 2.3 million gallons and Abbot Labs takes in 1.1 million gallons.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

JPMorgan Chase spending $1.5M to empower women of color in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Empowering Central Ohio women of color to come up with the solutions to their economic challenges is the focus of a new $1.5 million investment from JPMorgan Chase. JPMorgan Chase on Wednesday announced its investment, which will involve working in partnership with Zora’s House, the Women’s Fund of Central […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Columbus teachers' union files notice of intent to strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus teachers' union has filed a notice of intent to strike after failing to reach an agreement at their last meeting with the school board. The Columbus Education Association (CEA) filed the notice with the State Employment Relations Board Thursday, indicating a strike could occur beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 22 if a contract agreement is not reached with the Columbus Board of Education.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

CMHA facing class-action lawsuit on behalf of Section 8 tenants and landlords

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After a series of ABC 6 On Your Side Problem Solvers investigations into the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority, CMHA and its third-party vendor CGI are subject to a class-action lawsuit filed within Franklin County Common Pleas Court. The plaintiff, Highpoint Asset Management, claims the housing...
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

Addressing homelessness in Columbus and across the country

The homelessness problem in America, according to The New York Times, has the makings of an acute crisis. Shelters across the country are seeing a surge in people needing help. Here in Columbus a homeless camp on the city’s East Side is facing eviction at the end of the month....
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

COTA makes income assistance fare discount permanent

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) has unanimously approved making the COTA Income Assistance Program a permanent benefit for qualifying customers. The Income Assistance Pilot Program was launched in March to extend eligibility for transit discounts to people who receive public income assistance. The program gives a 50% discount for customers […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio — High school football is back. The 2022 season kicks off this week and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Olentangy Berlin for their matchup against Hilliard Bradley. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
COLUMBUS, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Michael Burkholder

Description: Mr. Burkholder suffers from dementia and high blood pressure. He is easily confused at night. He requires medicine. On August 16, 2022 at 7:00 PM, Mr. Burkholder went to pick up his truck, was separated from the person following him, and failed to return. The incident took place in Franklin County, OH on CLARFIELD AVENUE in the city of Columbus 43207.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
10TV

10TV

