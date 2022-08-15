Myles Garrett excused for 2nd straight day; Denzel Ward but not full-go: Kevin Stefanski quick hits

Read full article on original website
Related
No. 7 Glenville doesn’t stop running in shutout of No. 21 STVM: Inside the numbers, highlights
AKRON, Ohio — Twice already this season, after Glenville’s two scrimmages, coach Ted Ginn Sr. made his players run after everyone else left the field. Ginn continued that tradition Thursday night at St. Vincent-St. Mary’s John Cistone Field, telling them to march to the southern end zone and line up at the goal line.
High School Football 2022 Week 1: Our Picks, Your Votes
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Football is back!. To celebrate the beginning of the 2022 high school football season, cleveland.com wants you to vote and predict winners from some of the best matchups of Week 1.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
81K+
Followers
78K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0