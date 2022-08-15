WANTED: Burglar causes over $10k in damage to Plain City office building

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Deputies are searching for a burglary suspect caught breaking into a Weber County office building and causing thousands of dollars in damages.

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says the burglary targeted a Plain City office building on Aug. 8 around 4 a.m.

Authorities say the suspect caused over $10,000 worth of damage during the break-in.

(Courtesy of The Weber County Sheriff’s Office)

The burglary was captured on security camera while walking around an office area.

Officials are asking Plain City residents to check their cameras from 3:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. on the evening and early morning hours of Aug. 8 to determine if any “suspicious activity” was been captured.

Anyone who recognizes this person or has additional information on the case is asked to contact Detective Smith at (801) 778-6631 and reference case number 22WC28650.

