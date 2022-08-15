ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SF Bay ferry passenger jumps overboard

By John Ferrannini
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15tmqi_0hI1sND300

OAKLAND ( KRON ) – A passenger on a San Francisco Bay ferry “is believed to have jumped” overboard into the Oakland Estuary on Sunday, according to a statement from the Water Emergency Transportation Authority.

“The captain was notified by witnesses and immediately turned the vessel around to initiate rescue procedures,” the statement reads. “First responders were contacted and took over the water rescue effort. The ferry crew remained on scene until local authorities arrived.”

The United States Coast Guard was called to the scene to attempt a rescue. The statement did not say if the person was found. When KRON4 reached out to the transportation authority, it referred the station to the Coast Guard.

Petty Officer Taylor Bacon told KRON4 that the Coast Guard became involved around 4 p.m. Sunday, after a 911 call was relayed from Oakland to the military branch.

The coast guard ended its search around 1 a.m. Monday without finding anyone, Bacon said. A spokesperson for the Oakland Fire Department told KRON4 that the person was not found as of midday Monday, and that local agencies had been on the water searching “until around midnight.”

Bacon said that there is a formula used by the Coast Guard to determine if it is reasonable someone survived in the water, and that once this formula shows there is no longer a reasonable possibility someone is alive, the search is called off.

There were disruptions and delays in service between San Francisco and Oakland and Alameda.

“Service to Main Street Alameda was suspended for about 90 minutes and resumed before 6 p.m.,” Thomas Hall of the transportation agency stated. “We experienced delays on the Oakland and Alameda the rest of the evening.”

“We will continue to assist first responders, including the U.S. Coast Guard, in the incident response and investigation,” the statement concludes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 10

Jewal13
3d ago

The captain was notified by its crew, not random witnesses. The crew took immediate action for man over board. The individual who jumped did not accept life saving measures. It is believed the young man had a mental health crisis and chose suicide. Sending prayers to his family 🙏

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Coyotes seen roaming San Francisco streets

(KRON) – In the North Bay early Thursday morning, the city of Rohnert Park reported a mountain lion sighting. Earlier this week, several coyotes were seen roaming the streets of San Francisco.  In the city’s Marina District, a coyote could be seen eating what appears to be a rat. Moments later, three more made their […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Motorcycle flies off the Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A motorcycle flew off the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, according to California Highway Patrol. The motorcyclist was struck by a Mini Cooper when the car was merging into the fast lane, and the bike flew off the bridge, though the motorcyclist stayed on the bridge, Officer Mark […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area shelters overloaded with rabbits

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco Bay Area animal shelters are overloaded with rabbits this summer and many bunnies are in need of foster families and forever homes. “Rescued, adorable and lonely bunnies in the Bay Area desperately need your help. Opening your home to a rescued rabbit is an act of kindness that will […]
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Alameda, CA
San Francisco, CA
Accidents
Oakland, CA
Accidents
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
Oakland, CA
Sports
City
Oakland, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Murky estuary water reveals harmful algal blooms in Oakland, Alameda

(KRON) — For weeks, the water in the Oakland and Alameda estuaries have been a murky, brown color. The phenomenon is known as the ‘red tide’ blooms. A local environmental group is now testing the water to find out what’s behind it. The environmental group, San Francisco Baykeeper, received reports at the end of July […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

2 small planes collide in Santa Cruz County, fatalities reported

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Two small private planes were involved in a mid-air collision around 3 p.m. Thursday in south Santa Cruz County, a law enforcement official told KRON4. There are reports of multiple fatalities, according to City of Watsonville officials. The planes crash-landed near Watsonville Municipal Airport after colliding in the air. Three people […]
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Beware: Credit card skimmers discovered throughout Bay Area

BROADMOOR (KRON) – Within just the past day there’ve been at least two reports of skimmers being found on Bay Area credit and debit card readers, adding to a number of similar incidents in recent months. In Broadmoor, a tiny community in San Mateo County surrounded entirely by Daly City, police found a skimmer had […]
BROADMOOR, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sf Bay#San Francisco Bay Ferry#Overboard#Accident#The Coast Guard
KTVU FOX 2

BART passenger nearly raped, physically attacked during daytime commute to work

SAN FRANCISCO - A BART passenger was attacked and sexually assaulted while riding a train in broad daylight. This happened on the Richmond-Millbrae line Wednesday morning. The victim is a resident of Richmond, and did not want to be identified for her safety. She said she got on BART at Richmond Station Wednesday morning to go to her job in San Francisco. It was 11:30 a.m. and the train car she entered was empty.
RICHMOND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
KRON4 News

Fatal crash backs up I-80 near Bay Bridge

OAKLAND (KRON) – A fatal crash just before 5 a.m. Friday near the entrance to the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge toll plaza led to miles of traffic delays. All lanes are open again as of 7:42 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol. The crash was on westbound Interstate 80 near the West Grand Ave. exit, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Mountain lion sighted near North Bay elementary school

ROHNERT PARK (KRON) – The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety sent officers to the area of Sunrise Park early Thursday, investigating calls it received reporting a mountain lion “making its way back toward the hills.” The mountain lion was sighted around 4:30 a.m., in the area of the Copeland Creek Trail between Country Club […]
ROHNERT PARK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Multiple lightning strikes in Santa Cruz Mountains; Cal Fire crews on alert

SAN FRANCISCO -- Cal Fire teams were in the Santa Cruz Mountains late Wednesday morning, checking for possible brush fires after numerous lightning strikes were recorded in the tinder-dry timberland.The agency took to social media to assure local residents that these were merely precautionary visits."With multiple lightning strikes in the area, CAL FIRE CZU has enacted it's Lightning Plan. Though there are NO CONFIRMED FIRES from any lightning strikes at this time, we send an engine to the location of each strike to put eyes on the area and make sure there is no fire."Quick bursts of rain were reported...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

East Bay fighting aggressive invasive mosquito species

MARTINEZ (KRON) – Contra Costa County has identified its first group of invasive mosquito species. The Contra Costa County Mosquito and Vector Control District is now doing surveillance and treatment in the area where the mosquitos were found in Martinez to make sure they are eliminated before becoming widespread. Officials say these mosquitoes are very […]
MARTINEZ, CA
KRON4 News

What $2,000 in rent will get you in six Calif. counties

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches — and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity on what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sierra Sun

Coast Guard operation stops 4 illegal voyages at Lake Tahoe

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The Coast Guard stopped four illegal voyages this month at Lake Tahoe during a multi-day operation where investigators boarded more than 60 boats. The operation ran from Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 4-7. The Coast Guard in a news release said investigators boarded boats to verify...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy