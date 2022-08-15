ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

sciotovalleyguardian.com

DUI checkpoint scheduled in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol, in partnership with the Ross County Sheriff’s Office and the Chillicothe Police Department, will be conducting a DUI checkpoint starting at 7 p.m. this evening. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, the checkpoint will be along Western Avenue in Chillicothe. Residents...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
wnewsj.com

WILMINGTON POLICE REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court. Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:. • Police made an arrest at...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington Police Department receives $194,759 grant

The Wilmington Police Department (WPD) is one of 21 local law enforcement agencies in Ohio to receive funds announced Thursday with the overarching goal of helping them strategically combat violence in their communities. Wilmington Police Department was awarded $194,759 of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that Governor Mike...
WILMINGTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Stephen Marlow in Montgomery County Jail, bail set at $10 million

VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- For the first time, Stephen Marlow is appearing in Vandalia Municipal Court. Judge: “Are you able to hire your own attorney or do you need the court to appoint one to represent you?”. Stephen Marlow: “I spoke to an attorney last night.”. Judge: “Have...
VANDALIA, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe woman threatens to kill local judge

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Chillicothe woman found herself in hot water after allegedly threatening to kill a local judge. According to a report obtained by the Guardian, dispatchers received a call from a woman who stated that another female subject was demanding to see Judge Jeff Benson. Benson presides over the Probate and Juvenile Division of the Ross County Court of Common Pleas.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
wnewsj.com

WPD WANTED WEDNESDAY

The below information is provided by the Wilmington Police Department as a service to the community by the News Journal. If you know the whereabouts of a person for whom there is a warrant for arrest, call the Wilmington Police Department Tip Line at 937-382-TIPS (8477) — an automated line in which the caller can remain anonymous.
WILMINGTON, OH
peakofohio.com

Drunk driver arrested near Indian Lake Schools

A drunk driver was arrested after a traffic stop Wednesday night just before 9 o'clock. Officers from the Washington Township Police Department were notified about a reckless driver in the area of State Routes 274 and 235. Authorities spotted and followed behind the vehicle for a short distance and noticed...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Person of interest in recent Pike Co. death appeared in court today

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio —- Charles Meddock was arraigned in a Ross County court today. Meddock was indicted earlier this month on charges of aggravated trafficking. He is also a person of interest in the recent death of Deric Lansing of Pike County. On Thursday, August 4, the Pike County...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Judge hikes bonds on OTR mass shooting suspects

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Higher bonds were set Thursday for two suspects facing multiple charges in the Over-the-Rhine mass shooting that injured eight innocent bystanders and one of the alleged gunmen. Diablo McCoats, 39, is charged with 16 counts of felonious assault and one count of weapons under disability (illegally having...
CINCINNATI, OH
WBKO

2 Wendy’s employees shot in Cincinnati, one critically injured

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting at a Wendy’s in Walnut Hills. The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. outside the restaurant. Two people were shot, according to police, both victims employees of the restaurant. EMS took them to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Xenia man sentenced for raping child babysat by his family

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A 25-year-old Xenia man was sentenced Monday for raping a child. Timothy Hagler was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for the rape of a child under 10, according to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office. According to court documents, Hagler repeatedly sexually assaulted a child between 2017 and […]
XENIA, OH
wnewsj.com

CLINTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL COURT

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH

