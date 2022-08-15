Read full article on original website
Related
Former Window Planet principal officer jailed on theft charges
Following consumer complaints, former Window Planet principal officer Tara Curles is facing theft charges in three Tri-state counties. On Thursday, she was in the Hamilton County Justice Center.
WKRC
Woman arrested in Wilmington after leading police on chase, ramming cruisers
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman was taken into custody after leading police on a chase in Wilmington and ramming her car into two police cruisers. Officers from the Wilmington Police Department tried to initiate a traffic stop Friday just before 1 a.m. on North Wall Street near East Main Street, according to the police chief.
Fugitive arrested by U.S. Marshals for April fentanyl bust
In April, three pounds of fentanyl and other drugs were seized in Middletown and Sharonville; On Tuesday, federal officials tracked down and arrested a man in connection with the bust.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
DUI checkpoint scheduled in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol, in partnership with the Ross County Sheriff’s Office and the Chillicothe Police Department, will be conducting a DUI checkpoint starting at 7 p.m. this evening. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, the checkpoint will be along Western Avenue in Chillicothe. Residents...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnewsj.com
WILMINGTON POLICE REPORTS
WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court. Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:. • Police made an arrest at...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington Police Department receives $194,759 grant
The Wilmington Police Department (WPD) is one of 21 local law enforcement agencies in Ohio to receive funds announced Thursday with the overarching goal of helping them strategically combat violence in their communities. Wilmington Police Department was awarded $194,759 of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that Governor Mike...
dayton247now.com
Stephen Marlow in Montgomery County Jail, bail set at $10 million
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- For the first time, Stephen Marlow is appearing in Vandalia Municipal Court. Judge: “Are you able to hire your own attorney or do you need the court to appoint one to represent you?”. Stephen Marlow: “I spoke to an attorney last night.”. Judge: “Have...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe woman threatens to kill local judge
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Chillicothe woman found herself in hot water after allegedly threatening to kill a local judge. According to a report obtained by the Guardian, dispatchers received a call from a woman who stated that another female subject was demanding to see Judge Jeff Benson. Benson presides over the Probate and Juvenile Division of the Ross County Court of Common Pleas.
wnewsj.com
WPD WANTED WEDNESDAY
The below information is provided by the Wilmington Police Department as a service to the community by the News Journal. If you know the whereabouts of a person for whom there is a warrant for arrest, call the Wilmington Police Department Tip Line at 937-382-TIPS (8477) — an automated line in which the caller can remain anonymous.
Federal strike team captures fugitive Butler County man wanted in fentanyl, meth trafficking case
CINCINNATI — A 29-year-old Middletown man, considered a fugitive by federal authorities who seized fentanyl and meth from his residence in April, is now in jail and awaiting a transfer to federal custody, the U.S. Marshals Office said. >> Suspect in slaying of 4 in Butler Twp. is returned...
WLWT 5
Sheriff: 84 pounds of marijuana, $86k seized during investigation in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Three people were arrested after an investigation led police to find 84 pounds of marijuana and $86,000 in Butler County. Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said it was part of an investigation by the Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics Taskforce, Drug Abuse Reduction Taskforce and the Hamilton Police Department.
peakofohio.com
Drunk driver arrested near Indian Lake Schools
A drunk driver was arrested after a traffic stop Wednesday night just before 9 o'clock. Officers from the Washington Township Police Department were notified about a reckless driver in the area of State Routes 274 and 235. Authorities spotted and followed behind the vehicle for a short distance and noticed...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Person of interest in recent Pike Co. death appeared in court today
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio —- Charles Meddock was arraigned in a Ross County court today. Meddock was indicted earlier this month on charges of aggravated trafficking. He is also a person of interest in the recent death of Deric Lansing of Pike County. On Thursday, August 4, the Pike County...
Man dies 6 days after Brown County crash
According to investigators, the crash happened the night of August 12, shortly before midnight on Meeker Road near Elm Corner Road in Brown County.
Arrest in 1 catalytic converter theft case leads Englewood police to 11 more stolen converters
ENGLEWOOD — Security camera video that helped Englewood police identify a suspect in the theft of one catalytic converter from an Englewood automotive business led police to a dozen of the valued auto part that had been stolen. Thanks to that video from an outside camera at that business...
Fox 19
Judge hikes bonds on OTR mass shooting suspects
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Higher bonds were set Thursday for two suspects facing multiple charges in the Over-the-Rhine mass shooting that injured eight innocent bystanders and one of the alleged gunmen. Diablo McCoats, 39, is charged with 16 counts of felonious assault and one count of weapons under disability (illegally having...
WBKO
2 Wendy’s employees shot in Cincinnati, one critically injured
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting at a Wendy’s in Walnut Hills. The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. outside the restaurant. Two people were shot, according to police, both victims employees of the restaurant. EMS took them to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where...
Xenia man sentenced for raping child babysat by his family
GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A 25-year-old Xenia man was sentenced Monday for raping a child. Timothy Hagler was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for the rape of a child under 10, according to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office. According to court documents, Hagler repeatedly sexually assaulted a child between 2017 and […]
WLWT 5
Woman leads Mason police on more than 40-minute pursuit before arrest
MASON, Ohio — On Saturday morning, Mason police responded to a call of a woman asleep at the wheel on East Main at Mason Montgomery Road. Once police attempted to make a traffic stop she fled, leading them on a wild goose chase. Police identified the woman was 40-year-old...
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL COURT
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
Comments / 0