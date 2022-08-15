There are a lot of unpleasant parts of the job of Guilford County commissioner. However, on Thursday, Aug.18, the board once again had a pleasurable task. Commissioners were trying to figure out the best ways to spend the $45 million left of American Rescue Plan (ARP) money that was provided Guilford County government for economic relief in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The board started with $104 million in ARP funds. However, after previous expenditures this summer for county improvements, projects proposed by cities and towns, increased fire protection and other items, less than half the money is left.

