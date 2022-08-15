Local Briefs: Networking/resource event upcoming at senior center; E. Dalton Road closing; board of health to meet

WILMINGTON — Too little infrastructure as the biggest initial challenge to job creation in Clinton County was a theme at the latest meeting of the Port Authority board. David Lotterer, who provides leasing services for the Port Authority and is vice president at the commercial real estate firm Jones Lang LaSalle, said he and his economic development cohorts here turn down more JobsOhio leads because of insufficient infrastructure — power, gas, sewer, water — than for any other reason.

