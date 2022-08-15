Local Briefs: Networking/resource event upcoming at senior center; E. Dalton Road closing; board of health to meet

Read full article on original website
Related
wnewsj.com
Wilmington Kiwanis, Clinton County Youth Council team for kids’ swim lessons at Sabina pool
The Kiwanis Club of Wilmington recently completed their first session of summer swim lessons at the Sabina Community Pool. There were 57 participants in total from ages 4-14. Students participated in 12 small group lessons over a six week period, focusing on beginner and intermediate swim skills. Lessons were supported by a grant from the Ohio District Kiwanis Foundation.
wnewsj.com
City council hears report on fire foam spillage into creeks from air park incident
WILMINGTON — A clean-up report on the discharge of fire suppression foam was discussed at Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting. Rick Schaffer, City of Wilmington Public Works Director, reported to council members and officials the findings of an investigation regarding the foam found in some local water and methods to it up clean up.
wnewsj.com
Lots of available land in Clinton County, but for some projects, a too-lean infrastructure
WILMINGTON — Too little infrastructure as the biggest initial challenge to job creation in Clinton County was a theme at the latest meeting of the Port Authority board. David Lotterer, who provides leasing services for the Port Authority and is vice president at the commercial real estate firm Jones Lang LaSalle, said he and his economic development cohorts here turn down more JobsOhio leads because of insufficient infrastructure — power, gas, sewer, water — than for any other reason.
wnewsj.com
Kiwanis, Hairway 2 Heaven team up for service project
The Kiwanis Club of Wilmington recently coordinated a service project — with Hairway 2 Heaven on Rombach Avenue — to give children being served by Clinton County JFS haircuts in preparation for going back to school. Kiwanians also provided needed school supplies. Family members with Hairway 2 Heaven provided face painting for the children. Pictured are Maison Fenner, Wendy Smith, Marinda Shoemaker, Ashley Leach, Jorgia Smith and Katie Kingery with Hairway 2 Heaven, along with Kiwanis members Julie Garnai and Nancy Rudduck. Not pictured is Marty Jones.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnewsj.com
East Clinton Schools may bring a nurse practitioner on-site
LEES CREEK — The East Clinton school district is considering having a nurse practitioner available in its buildings two days a week all day. In brief, a nurse practitioner is a nurse who can diagnose and treat acute conditions without the direct supervision of a doctor, can write prescriptions, and is authorized to order diagnostic tests like X-rays or lab work.
wnewsj.com
What Clinton Co. crop tour reveals
It’s hard to believe that for many of our kids, school is back in session this week or will begin next week. That means the end of August is near and the “dog days” of summer are gone. That does not mean summer is over. In fact,...
Federal free lunch program ends; districts, organizations prepare for increased need
WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Now that the USDA free school lunch program has ended, there are concerns about the cost of food as students return to the classroom. Organizations in the Miami Valley are gearing up to provide more meals to kids. For the first time since the 2019-2020 school year, students will have […]
wnewsj.com
Dinner (in the Fields) is (almost) served
Dinner in the Fields, the annual Leadership Clinton farm-to-fork ticketed fundraiser, is just about ready to serve attendees Saturday at the newly constructed Nutrien Ag Solutions facility outside Wilmington. In the photos, Brittany Rhoads and Ashley Rose work during set-up on Friday, as does Jonathan McKay.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnewsj.com
Your Father’s Kitchen hosts monthly veterans event in Wilmington
WILMINGTON — Every fourth Thursday of each month from noon to 1 p.m., Your Father’s Kitchen in Wilmington will be extending a hand to rural veterans in the area. Your Father’s Kitchen (YFK) is hosting the monthly “Reaching Rural Veterans” events in partnership with Purdue University. A part of Sugartree Ministries in downtown Wilmington, Your Father’s Kitchen is located at 180 East Main Street.
wnewsj.com
‘Farmers market boutique’ open in Greenfield
Downtown Greenfield welcomed another new business recently and it’s located at 228 Jefferson St. in Posey Plaza, the town’s new retail incubator space. Ohio Red Barn is what owner Mitzi Schneider calls a “farmers market boutique.” At the shop you will find things like honey, infused honey, jams, jellies, maple syrup, barbecue rubs, candied nuts, smoke salts, soaps, and even beard balms, lip balms and oils.
WLWT 5
ODOT: Lane closures take effect along State Route 48 for two-week construction project in Lebanon
LEBANON, Ohio — Lanes along a state route in Lebanon will close for a multi-phase bridge rehabilitation project beginning Thursday. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The left lanes along north and southbound State Route 48 beneath the East Turtlecreek-Union Road...
WLWT 5
Watermain break prompts road closure in the City of Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — A watermain break has prompted a road closure in the City of Fairfield, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Gray Road is closed between West Augusta Boulevard and Lake Michigan Drive while officials repair the watermain.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnewsj.com
Helping keep legacies alive, one veteran tombstone at a time
BLANCHESTER — It’s 7 a.m., barely daylight, and McKenzie “Mickey” Weiss, is walking across the grounds with an orange bucket and a white two-gallon sprayer with water. Mickey is on a mission. She has set a goal of cleaning 100 veteran tombstones before her birthday in September, and she’s well on her way with over 75 already.
wnewsj.com
11 local nonprofits receive LEGACY Funds totaling nearly $436K
Nearly $436,000 in grant funding will be distributed to 11 Clinton County non-profit organizations, announced The LEGACY Fund grant committee, in partnership with the Clinton County Foundation. Decision makers for The LEGACY committee are Harry Brumbaugh, Janet Dixon, Joe Hete, Michelle Morrison, and Clinton County Commissioner Brenda Woods. The committee...
Fox 19
93-year-old woman moves out of Newport apartment complex after receiving vacate notice
NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - The longest-running tenant at the Victoria Square Apartments in Newport moved out Tuesday, a milestone in the relocation of hundreds of people after the apartment’s new owner announced redevelopment plans. Eloise Daniels, 93, moved into Victoria Square in 1977. “I’ve lived through quite a few...
OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler County tonight
OXFORD — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the city of Oxford. The checkpoint will be held from 7:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., according to a press release. >>1 taken into custody after driver flees from OVI checkpoint in Dayton, drives...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington Police Department receives $194,759 grant
The Wilmington Police Department (WPD) is one of 21 local law enforcement agencies in Ohio to receive funds announced Thursday with the overarching goal of helping them strategically combat violence in their communities. Wilmington Police Department was awarded $194,759 of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that Governor Mike...
wnewsj.com
Ohio House Minority Leader Russo here for legislative update next Thursday
WILMINGTON — Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo will be in Wilmington on Thursday, August 25 to deliver a legislative update, sponsored by the Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.). The event, open to the public, will be at the Wilmington Savings Bank Aging Up Senior Center,...
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED
The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
Comments / 0