UPDATE 6:35 p.m. from Pendleton School Superintendent Kevin Headings:A message from Superintendent Headings:RE: Incident at Wildhorse Resort & Casino. Today at approximately 1:00 PM there was a shooting at Wildhorse Casino. There were some PSD staff onsite for a school event. Several members of our staff witnessed the incident and one staff member was injured. The safety and well-being of our students and staff are always our number one priority. The PSD staff involved will be meeting to debrief and receive support. Please keep everyone involved in your thoughts.If you or a family member are impacted by this tragic incident, please call for assistance to the mental health emergency line 988.

PENDLETON, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO