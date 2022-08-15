Read full article on original website
KEPR
Pasco man dies after crashing vehicle into ditch
Grant County, Wash. — A Pasco man has died after crashing a vehicle into a ditch near Mattawa in Grant County on August 16th. State Troopers said around 5:30 a.m., 80-year-old Roy Lomon was driving a vehicle Northbound on SR 243 near Rd 24 SW. Lomon failed to negotiate...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Sheriff discusses ATV safety
UKIAH – Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan says every summer the Search and Rescue Team provide help for people injured in ATV accidents. That happened over the weekend when a woman suffered serious leg and hip injuries near Ukiah. He said there appear to be two main reasons behind ATV accidents in general.
East Umatilla Fire & Rescue and other departments respond to stubble fire near Helix
HELIX — East Umatilla Fire & Rescue responded to a 40-acre stubble field fire on Vansycle Road and Kupers Road north of Helix at 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17. The Weston-based department dispatched Brush 61, command vehicle Tender 61 and Medic 61, which served to rehabilitate fire fighters. EUF&R called for and received mutual aid from the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Tribal Fire Department and Milton-Freewater Rural Fire.
Pendleton gunman shot by police for trying to rob Wildhorse Casino
PENDLETON, Ore. — Police and emergency responders converged at Wildhorse Resort & Casino when an armed gunman allegedly tried to rob the casino, leading to a shootout that injured two people including the suspect. An official statement issued by Wildhorse Resort & Casino clarified that the armed suspect entered the casino on the afternoon of August 17, walked up to...
focushillsboro.com
2 Shot In Oregon Casino (Latest News)
According to Wildhorse Resort & Casino and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, a police firefight resulted from an attempted robbery on the Umatilla Indian Reservation on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect and a bystander were rushed to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton after being hurt in a police...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Wrong-way driver is jailed
PENDLETON – The driver in a crash on Interstate 84 that took the life of Kari Ann Lindeman, 49, of La Grande on July 29 has apparently recovered from his injuries and been extradited to Umatilla County Jail. Gabriel Madrid Velasquez, 55, of Kennewick is charged with one count...
Elderly Pasco man dies a day after losing control of his pickup at a roundabout
The truck went off the road and crashed.
‘I was five feet away:’ Tribal member recounts terrifying experience during Pendleton casino shooting
PENDLETON, Ore. — It was supposed to be a fun day filled with brunch and gambling for Portland resident and tribal member Shalaya Williams and her 90-year-old grandmother as they headed out to the Wildhorse Resort and Casino in Pendleton. The duo had decided to split up — with...
KHQ Right Now
Shooting at casino in Pendleton, Oregon leaves three people injured
PENDLETON, Ore. - A shooting at Wildhorse Casino in Pendleton, Oregon has left three people wounded. The suspect is currently in custody. This is a developing story and we will keep you updated as details become available.
elkhornmediagroup.com
BREAKING NEWS: Shooting at Wildhorse Resort and Casino
UPDATE 6:35 p.m. from Pendleton School Superintendent Kevin Headings:A message from Superintendent Headings:RE: Incident at Wildhorse Resort & Casino. Today at approximately 1:00 PM there was a shooting at Wildhorse Casino. There were some PSD staff onsite for a school event. Several members of our staff witnessed the incident and one staff member was injured. The safety and well-being of our students and staff are always our number one priority. The PSD staff involved will be meeting to debrief and receive support. Please keep everyone involved in your thoughts.If you or a family member are impacted by this tragic incident, please call for assistance to the mental health emergency line 988.
Irrigon police department saga continues with trip to Washington County
IRRIGON — The city of Irrigon’s policing situation has been up in the air for months — and one determined resident is focused on changing that. The Irrigon City Council on March 15 voted to shift to a one-person police department rather than renew their contract with the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office. Initially scheduled for 2022, the plan was pushed back to July 1, 2023, and switched to a two-man station. This change came after years of feuding between the city and sheriff’s office.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Vigil charged in Wildhorse robbery, shootout
PENDLETON – Javier Francisco Vigil, 51, has been charged in the robbery and shooting at Wildhorse Resort & Casino yesterday, people close to the investigation confirm. Vigil was arrested at St. Anthony Hospital and booked into the Umatilla County Jail at 1 p.m. today (Thursday). The arresting agency is listed as “other.” The Umatilla Tribal Police Department is the lead investigating agency. Their detectives are being assisted by the FBI as well as other area law enforcement agencies. The FBI has stated that since it is not the lead investigating agency it will not issue any information regarding the investigation at this time.
Young father dies in gang-related drive-by shooting outside Pasco home
It’s the 2nd deadly shooting last week involving gang-affiliated suspects.
FOX 11 and 41
Three teens arrested for a shooting off Pimlico Dr. in Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- Three teens from Pasco are charged with murder after a shooting off Pimlico Dr. on August 7, that left one person dead and two others in the hospital. An arrest warrant was issued in August 12. The three appeared in court for a second time on August 16, where they were asked to surrender their weapons.
Richland fire that forced evacuations was ‘touch and go.’ Before and after photos
Conditions provided the perfect combination for a wildfire to spread.
“Truly a Regional Effort”: Tri-Cities firefighters, police band together during Queensgate fire
RICHLAND, Wash. — Between 35 and 45 firefighters from across the Tri-Cities helped contain a massive blaze along I-182 in the Queensgate area on Saturday night. Though its cause hasn’t been discovered yet, Richland fire officials believe it was the culmination of three separate starts along the freeway.
elkhornmediagroup.com
La Grande PD makes arrest in Hit and Run case
LA GRANDE – (Release from La Grande Police Department) On Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 4:32 pm, La Grande Police detectives arrested Elijah Bennett Ward (26-yoa) of La Grande, in connection to the August 13, 2022 hit and run death of Maison Andrew (24-yoa) of La Grande. Andrew was...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Commissioners to consider buying new restraint systems
UMATILLA COUNTY – The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners meets this morning at 9 a.m. in Room 130 of the Umatilla County Courthouse in Pendleton. One of the items on the agenda is a request to purchase restraint devices by the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office. UCSO is asking...
Judge rules if mental health meds can be forced on Fred Meyer murder suspect. He’s fighting it
His murder case has been on hold since late February.
ifiberone.com
Mesa woman accused of killing wife, kidnapping children enters plea in court
PASCO - A woman who allegedly murdered her wife at her home in Mesa, kidnapping their two children shortly after, appeared in court to enter a plea to the charges against her on Tuesday. 49-year-old Chiloe Chervenell-Brinson is in jail on 2nd-degree murder charges and two counts of 2nd degree...
