Pasco man dies after crashing vehicle into ditch

Grant County, Wash. — A Pasco man has died after crashing a vehicle into a ditch near Mattawa in Grant County on August 16th. State Troopers said around 5:30 a.m., 80-year-old Roy Lomon was driving a vehicle Northbound on SR 243 near Rd 24 SW. Lomon failed to negotiate...
Sheriff discusses ATV safety

UKIAH – Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan says every summer the Search and Rescue Team provide help for people injured in ATV accidents. That happened over the weekend when a woman suffered serious leg and hip injuries near Ukiah. He said there appear to be two main reasons behind ATV accidents in general.
East Umatilla Fire & Rescue and other departments respond to stubble fire near Helix

HELIX — East Umatilla Fire & Rescue responded to a 40-acre stubble field fire on Vansycle Road and Kupers Road north of Helix at 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17. The Weston-based department dispatched Brush 61, command vehicle Tender 61 and Medic 61, which served to rehabilitate fire fighters. EUF&R called for and received mutual aid from the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Tribal Fire Department and Milton-Freewater Rural Fire.
2 Shot In Oregon Casino (Latest News)

According to Wildhorse Resort & Casino and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, a police firefight resulted from an attempted robbery on the Umatilla Indian Reservation on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect and a bystander were rushed to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton after being hurt in a police...
Wrong-way driver is jailed

PENDLETON – The driver in a crash on Interstate 84 that took the life of Kari Ann Lindeman, 49, of La Grande on July 29 has apparently recovered from his injuries and been extradited to Umatilla County Jail. Gabriel Madrid Velasquez, 55, of Kennewick is charged with one count...
BREAKING NEWS: Shooting at Wildhorse Resort and Casino

UPDATE 6:35 p.m. from Pendleton School Superintendent Kevin Headings:A message from Superintendent Headings:RE: Incident at Wildhorse Resort & Casino. Today at approximately 1:00 PM there was a shooting at Wildhorse Casino. There were some PSD staff onsite for a school event. Several members of our staff witnessed the incident and one staff member was injured. The safety and well-being of our students and staff are always our number one priority. The PSD staff involved will be meeting to debrief and receive support. Please keep everyone involved in your thoughts.If you or a family member are impacted by this tragic incident, please call for assistance to the mental health emergency line 988.
Irrigon police department saga continues with trip to Washington County

IRRIGON — The city of Irrigon’s policing situation has been up in the air for months — and one determined resident is focused on changing that. The Irrigon City Council on March 15 voted to shift to a one-person police department rather than renew their contract with the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office. Initially scheduled for 2022, the plan was pushed back to July 1, 2023, and switched to a two-man station. This change came after years of feuding between the city and sheriff’s office.
Vigil charged in Wildhorse robbery, shootout

PENDLETON – Javier Francisco Vigil, 51, has been charged in the robbery and shooting at Wildhorse Resort & Casino yesterday, people close to the investigation confirm. Vigil was arrested at St. Anthony Hospital and booked into the Umatilla County Jail at 1 p.m. today (Thursday). The arresting agency is listed as “other.” The Umatilla Tribal Police Department is the lead investigating agency. Their detectives are being assisted by the FBI as well as other area law enforcement agencies. The FBI has stated that since it is not the lead investigating agency it will not issue any information regarding the investigation at this time.
Three teens arrested for a shooting off Pimlico Dr. in Pasco

PASCO, Wash.- Three teens from Pasco are charged with murder after a shooting off Pimlico Dr. on August 7, that left one person dead and two others in the hospital. An arrest warrant was issued in August 12. The three appeared in court for a second time on August 16, where they were asked to surrender their weapons.
La Grande PD makes arrest in Hit and Run case

LA GRANDE – (Release from La Grande Police Department) On Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 4:32 pm, La Grande Police detectives arrested Elijah Bennett Ward (26-yoa) of La Grande, in connection to the August 13, 2022 hit and run death of Maison Andrew (24-yoa) of La Grande. Andrew was...
Commissioners to consider buying new restraint systems

UMATILLA COUNTY – The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners meets this morning at 9 a.m. in Room 130 of the Umatilla County Courthouse in Pendleton. One of the items on the agenda is a request to purchase restraint devices by the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office. UCSO is asking...
