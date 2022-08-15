Breaking precedent the Guilford County Republican Party decided to get involved in the 2022 nonpartisan City Council election, but didn’t have much success. Although the City Council elections are nonpartisan, it was well known that there wasn’t a single Republican on the City Council elected in 2017 which served until Aug. 11, 2022. In September 2021 Hugh Holston was appointed to fill a vacant at large seat on the City Council, but Holston is not a Republican.

