SAPD asks for help identifying building burglar

By Ashtin Wade
 4 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department (SAPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual who is suspected of a Burglary of the Building in the 200 block of S. Washington Street.

Those that have any information that can lead to the male’s arrest can be rewarded up to $1,000.

This photograph is courtesy of the San Angelo Police Department.

If you have any information that can lead to the identification of this individual contact the San Angelo Police Department or Crime Stoppers . If you wish to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip online, by calling (325) 658-HELP (4357), or by downloading the P3 Tips App.

