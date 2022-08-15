ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

LA County Probation Department demands support from Board of Supervisors

Facing Unprecedented Assaults & Serious Injuries on the Job, L.A. County Probation Officers, Supervisors & Managers Rally to Demand the L.A. County Board of Supervisors Support Probation!. LOS ANGELES– On Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, more than 300 Los Angeles County Deputy Probation and Detention Services Officers, Supervisors, and Managers rallied...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Former LA Councilman fined $80,000 by City’s ethics commission

LOS ANGELES – Former Los Angeles City Councilman Mitchell Englander was fined nearly $80,000 by the city’s Ethics Commission Wednesday for violating city gift laws. Englander — who represented District 12 in the San Fernando Valley from July 2011 until he resigned three years ago — already completed a 14- month sentence for trying to obstruct an investigation into bribery allegations in City Hall politics.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inglewood councilman continues to demonstrate he is mentally unfit for office

INGLEWOOD – Inglewood elections will take place in November with three of the incumbents slated to run for re-election. During the regular city council meeting held Aug. 16 one councilman continues to exhibit decreasing mental faculties when it is time for him to deliver his closing comments. Councilman George...
Letter to the Editor: Where are the police?

Thank you for updating us on the contract negotiations concluding with the Inglewood Police Department. As you may know, the Inglewood Police Officers Association (IPOA) is soliciting residents for donations, presumably to continue to fund the members of the city council, as you pointed out in Padilla’s campaign forms.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Updated LAPD military equipment policy gets Police Commission’s OK

LOS ANGELES – An updated version of the Los Angeles Police Department’s military equipment-use policy was unanimously approved by the Board of Police Commissioners Tuesday, clearing the way for an ordinance to be drafted for the City Council. The council voted 9-3 last week for the city attorney...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LAPD continues to face slowdown in applicants for civilian positions

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Police Department is facing a “declining amount” of applicants for positions, a department representative said at a meeting of the city council’s Public Safety Committee Wednesday. In May, the council instructed the department to report on the number of sworn...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inglewood approves new labor agreements with police department

The Inglewood city council unanimously approved contract extensions for unions representing rank and file and management personnel within the police department during the regular city council meeting held Aug. 16. Members of both the Inglewood Police Officers Association (IPOA) and Inglewood Police Management Association (IPMA) overwhelmingly voted in favor of...
Inglewood councilman accumulates over $200k for re-election

INGLEWOOD – Inglewood elections are less than three months away and Councilman Alex Padilla has accumulated more money in his campaign coffers than Mayor James T. Butts. Padilla reported on campaign finance forms for period Jan. 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022 that he has raised $194,000 ending with $244,884 cash on hand. Who has donated to him?
Long-time Inglewood commissioner passes away

INGLEWOOD – The Inglewood city council closed its Aug. 16 regular city council meeting in the memory of a long-time commissioner from the city’s 4th District. Gene Eldridge passed away Aug. 10 and was remembered fondly by the council as a former member of the Parking and Traffic Commission.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Letter to the Editor: School board candidate withdraws from race

You wrote about the former Compton city attorney pulling papers for the Pomona school board race and guess what? He’s withdrawn from the race. As in his name is totally removed from the ballot not the gimmick where they say they not running but are still on there. Now...
POMONA, CA
Inglewood residents fleeing gated community next to SoFi Stadium

INGLEWOOD – Inglewood residents in a gated community adjacent to SoFi Stadium are fleeing the area after being bombarded with an onslaught of traffic congestion and noise emanating from the stadium during events. To make matters worse, a retention wall designed to drown out the noise was removed which...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Construction on Coronado Street Without Permits

Immediately, I stepped outside my home to see what that was,” said Claudia Ruano who lives on Coronado Street near the charter school playground at 110 Coronado Street. Then, Claudia witnessed a white construction-bobcat vigorously breaking the asphalt of the playground forming a cloud of dark dust all around, while a large - yellow-Caterpillar with big steel- teeth carried the broken asphalt to a nearby pile.
LOS ANGELES, CA

