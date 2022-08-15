Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
LA County Probation Department demands support from Board of Supervisors
Facing Unprecedented Assaults & Serious Injuries on the Job, L.A. County Probation Officers, Supervisors & Managers Rally to Demand the L.A. County Board of Supervisors Support Probation!. LOS ANGELES– On Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, more than 300 Los Angeles County Deputy Probation and Detention Services Officers, Supervisors, and Managers rallied...
2urbangirls.com
Former LA Councilman fined $80,000 by City’s ethics commission
LOS ANGELES – Former Los Angeles City Councilman Mitchell Englander was fined nearly $80,000 by the city’s Ethics Commission Wednesday for violating city gift laws. Englander — who represented District 12 in the San Fernando Valley from July 2011 until he resigned three years ago — already completed a 14- month sentence for trying to obstruct an investigation into bribery allegations in City Hall politics.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood councilman continues to demonstrate he is mentally unfit for office
INGLEWOOD – Inglewood elections will take place in November with three of the incumbents slated to run for re-election. During the regular city council meeting held Aug. 16 one councilman continues to exhibit decreasing mental faculties when it is time for him to deliver his closing comments. Councilman George...
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: Where are the police?
Thank you for updating us on the contract negotiations concluding with the Inglewood Police Department. As you may know, the Inglewood Police Officers Association (IPOA) is soliciting residents for donations, presumably to continue to fund the members of the city council, as you pointed out in Padilla’s campaign forms.
2urbangirls.com
Updated LAPD military equipment policy gets Police Commission’s OK
LOS ANGELES – An updated version of the Los Angeles Police Department’s military equipment-use policy was unanimously approved by the Board of Police Commissioners Tuesday, clearing the way for an ordinance to be drafted for the City Council. The council voted 9-3 last week for the city attorney...
2urbangirls.com
LAPD continues to face slowdown in applicants for civilian positions
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Police Department is facing a “declining amount” of applicants for positions, a department representative said at a meeting of the city council’s Public Safety Committee Wednesday. In May, the council instructed the department to report on the number of sworn...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood approves new labor agreements with police department
The Inglewood city council unanimously approved contract extensions for unions representing rank and file and management personnel within the police department during the regular city council meeting held Aug. 16. Members of both the Inglewood Police Officers Association (IPOA) and Inglewood Police Management Association (IPMA) overwhelmingly voted in favor of...
DA serves search warrant at Watts metal recycling plant at center of several lawsuits
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office confirms it served a search warrant with assistance from the fire department, but did not say why. The metal recycling plant is facing several lawsuits.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood councilman accumulates over $200k for re-election
INGLEWOOD – Inglewood elections are less than three months away and Councilman Alex Padilla has accumulated more money in his campaign coffers than Mayor James T. Butts. Padilla reported on campaign finance forms for period Jan. 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022 that he has raised $194,000 ending with $244,884 cash on hand. Who has donated to him?
2urbangirls.com
Long-time Inglewood commissioner passes away
INGLEWOOD – The Inglewood city council closed its Aug. 16 regular city council meeting in the memory of a long-time commissioner from the city’s 4th District. Gene Eldridge passed away Aug. 10 and was remembered fondly by the council as a former member of the Parking and Traffic Commission.
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: What is the status of the sale of the Inglewood swap meet and Business Interruption Fund?
I’ve seen several articles re the Inglewood Business Interruption Fund, however have you noticed that there are no clear instructions or links online to assist us in applying for the funds?. I’m a small business owner in the Inglewood Swap Meet, and as you know the owners entered into...
Anti-DA George Gascón billboards, signs pop up in LA County on heels of failed recall effort
The newest effort to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón may have failed, but his critics aren't giving up.
Raids, Indictments Lead to 28 Arrests Targeting South LA Street Gang
Twenty-eight alleged members and associates of a South Los Angeles street gang were arrested Thursday in a series of raids carried out by a multi-agency task force.
DA files felony charges against woman shown in viral video of racist harassment
Lorrene Lake, 58, has been charged with making criminal threats against her neighbors along with a hate crime allegation. The post DA files felony charges against woman shown in viral video of racist harassment appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: School board candidate withdraws from race
You wrote about the former Compton city attorney pulling papers for the Pomona school board race and guess what? He’s withdrawn from the race. As in his name is totally removed from the ballot not the gimmick where they say they not running but are still on there. Now...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood residents fleeing gated community next to SoFi Stadium
INGLEWOOD – Inglewood residents in a gated community adjacent to SoFi Stadium are fleeing the area after being bombarded with an onslaught of traffic congestion and noise emanating from the stadium during events. To make matters worse, a retention wall designed to drown out the noise was removed which...
Feds arrest 28 suspects in South Los Angeles gang takedown
Authorities have arrested 28 people linked to a South Los Angeles street gang Thursday on suspicion of federal racketeering, narcotics, extortion and firearms offenses.
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Program Diverting Homeless from Jails Cuts Use of Services: Report
A Los Angeles County program that diverted more than 300 homeless people from county jails to permanent supportive housing led to significant reductions in money spent on services such as hospital care and shelters, offsetting much of the cost of their housing, according to a report released Monday by the Santa Monica-based RAND Corp.
citywatchla.com
Construction on Coronado Street Without Permits
Immediately, I stepped outside my home to see what that was,” said Claudia Ruano who lives on Coronado Street near the charter school playground at 110 Coronado Street. Then, Claudia witnessed a white construction-bobcat vigorously breaking the asphalt of the playground forming a cloud of dark dust all around, while a large - yellow-Caterpillar with big steel- teeth carried the broken asphalt to a nearby pile.
