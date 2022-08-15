ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colchester, VT

mychamplainvalley.com

Burlington council approves pods to shelter homeless

Burlington, VT — In an effort to address a housing crisis, the Burlington City Council has approved plans to construct more than two dozen ‘pods’ for people experiencing homelessness. The Community and Economic Development Office will build 25 single-occupancy pods and five double-occupancy pods for people in...
BURLINGTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Historic Grand Adirondack Hotel to reopen in Lake Placid

Lake Placid, NY — A historic hotel on Main Street will be reopening after two years under construction. The Grand Adirondack Hotel will have a “soft” opening on August 31. All 92 rooms will be open and the bar will be serving food and drinks, but the hotel restaurant and rooftop bar will not be open yet.
LAKE PLACID, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

Plattsburgh leaders discuss potential improvements to the city

Plattsburgh, NY — Members of the Common Council have been busy over the past few weeks discussing issues of climate change, sewers, and the fate of the Civic Center. The Plattsburgh City Council will hear from its Climate Task Force about a food reduction and recycling policy that could bring benefits to the residents of the city.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

Full scholarships announced for Clinton Community College

Plattsburgh, NY — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik joined other local leaders to announce dozens of scholarships at Clinton Community College for Advanced Manufacturing. The North Country Workforce Partnership Inc., Clinton Community College, and the North American Center of Excellence for Transportation Equipment announced they are partnering with Xometry, a digital marketplace, to provide full tuition scholarships for up to 40 students.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

UVM Men’s Soccer ready to defend America East title

BURLINGTON – Despite winning the America East Conference title, last season ended too soon for the University of Vermont men’s soccer team. “Losing at home in the first round of the NCAA tournament against Villanova, we certainly left plays on that field,” said longtime head coach Rob Dow. “To see that [and] remember that definitely burns in the soul to come back out here.”
BURLINGTON, VT

