Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mychamplainvalley.com
Burlington council approves pods to shelter homeless
Burlington, VT — In an effort to address a housing crisis, the Burlington City Council has approved plans to construct more than two dozen ‘pods’ for people experiencing homelessness. The Community and Economic Development Office will build 25 single-occupancy pods and five double-occupancy pods for people in...
mychamplainvalley.com
Historic Grand Adirondack Hotel to reopen in Lake Placid
Lake Placid, NY — A historic hotel on Main Street will be reopening after two years under construction. The Grand Adirondack Hotel will have a “soft” opening on August 31. All 92 rooms will be open and the bar will be serving food and drinks, but the hotel restaurant and rooftop bar will not be open yet.
mychamplainvalley.com
Plattsburgh leaders discuss potential improvements to the city
Plattsburgh, NY — Members of the Common Council have been busy over the past few weeks discussing issues of climate change, sewers, and the fate of the Civic Center. The Plattsburgh City Council will hear from its Climate Task Force about a food reduction and recycling policy that could bring benefits to the residents of the city.
mychamplainvalley.com
Full scholarships announced for Clinton Community College
Plattsburgh, NY — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik joined other local leaders to announce dozens of scholarships at Clinton Community College for Advanced Manufacturing. The North Country Workforce Partnership Inc., Clinton Community College, and the North American Center of Excellence for Transportation Equipment announced they are partnering with Xometry, a digital marketplace, to provide full tuition scholarships for up to 40 students.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mychamplainvalley.com
UVM Men’s Soccer ready to defend America East title
BURLINGTON – Despite winning the America East Conference title, last season ended too soon for the University of Vermont men’s soccer team. “Losing at home in the first round of the NCAA tournament against Villanova, we certainly left plays on that field,” said longtime head coach Rob Dow. “To see that [and] remember that definitely burns in the soul to come back out here.”
Comments / 0