Sippin’ on the South Plains: Triple D Winery
LUBBOCK, Texas- Our Sippin’ on the South Plains shares the story of Triple D Winery. Each week we will share the story of 8 different wineries in our region. You can also catch the 30 minutes show that will air every weekend on KLBK through Jan 1st.
KCBD
Puppies thrown in dumpsters saved by The Good Dog Gang rescue
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Good Dog Gang is run by two Lubbock sisters. Heather and Sarah Rothwell started this rescue about a year ago. Sarah is the Director of Animal Welfare for The Good Dog Gang and she said they started it by accident. “It was just supposed to...
Remembering Luke Siegel, one year later
LUBBOCK, Texas — There are two days that the Siegel family and the Lubbock community will never forget. On July 28, 2015, 9-year-old Luke Siegel suffered a traumatic brain injury in a golf cart accident. Six years later on Aug. 19, Luke passed away after complications of COVID pneumonia. “He passed away at 8:39 a.m., […]
Lubbock Animal Shelter & Adoption Center is having a “Spay”-Cation for your fur babies
LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Animal Shelter & Adoption Center is having a “Spay”-Cation and voucher giveaway on Thursday, August 25th from 4-6pm. This event for you and your fur babies will be at Clapp Park, 46th and Ave U. See the flyer on their Facebook page for all the details and requirements: Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center or call 806-775-2057.
World-known pitmasters are coming to Lubbock this weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas— The Raider Red Meats and Raider Rumble is happening this weekend and its open to the public. Raider Red Meats will be providing the meat and H-E-B is providing the side dishes for this competition. The public is encouraged to come out. You can meet these celebrity pitmasters, ask them questions, have some fun and learn something about grilling.
Salsa & Sangrias at Llano Estacado Winery
LUBBOCK, Texas— LUBBOCK, Texas— Join Llano Estacado Winery for a day of live music, salsa tasting and house-made Sangrias. The sixth annual Sangria and Salsa fest will be held on August 27 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Visit the website to purchase a ticket. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.
Missing child last seen in Lubbock, NCMEC asks for public’s help
LUBBOCK, Texas — A 14-year-old girl who went missing from Lubbock was last seen on August 11, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Jereni Scott was described as 5’5″ tall and 135 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information was asked to call the Lubbock Police Department at […]
Latino Lubbock shares back to school tips
LUBBOCK, Texas—Latino Lubbock shares tips for parents and students this school year. For more information on Latino Lubbock grab your copy of Latino Lubbock Magazine and visit their website latinolubbock.net.
Contemporary Meets Retro: Take a Look Inside This Unique Lubbock Home
The Lubbock Parade of Homes officially ended this past weekend, and there were so many stunning homes being showcased. One of those homes includes this north Lubbock house that’s somehow modern and retro at the same time. Maybe it’s the bright orange vintage-inspired fridge or the light wood finishes,...
Last seen in Lubbock, missing girl, 16 years old
LUBBOCK, Texas — A 16-year-old girl, Delilah Deleon, has been missing since August 12 and was last seen in Lubbock, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. She has brown hair, brown eyes, weighs 175 pounds and stands at 5 feet, 3 inches. Anyone with information on here whereabouts is urged to […]
Toot ‘n Totum is officially coming to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, TEXAS – Toot ‘n Totum is officially coming to Lubbock. According to the official Toot ‘n Totum website, it plans to open multiple locations in Lubbock. Toot ‘n Totum told EverythingLubbock.com they are still in the early stages of planning and is expected to begin construction in 2023.
A Small Tribute to Beloved Lubbock Actor and Director Pat Price
One of the most prolific actors in Lubbock's theater community, Pat Price, died tragically yesterday, August 17th, 2022 after a brief illness. He was only 50 years old and celebrated his birthday not long ago. Friends, family, and members of the local theater scene are completely devastated at the loss,...
KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update: August 18th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!. Today: Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall possible! Chance of rain: 50%. High of 81°. Winds NE 10-15 MPH. Tonight:. Mostly dry, with cloudcover diminishing. Chance of rain: 10%. Low of 66°. Winds E 5-10 MPH.
Dr. Azab shares the correct posture for technology use
LUBBOCK, Texas— Did you know there is a correct posture when using your phone, laptop or even your tablet? Dr. Andrew Azab with All Family Chiropractic shares the right way to use these devices. To book your appointment call All Family Chiropractic at 806-785-7246.
Lubbock’s Citibus Will Be an Awesome Example to All of Us
Citibus is receiving a grant for buses with low to no emissions. As you have seen recently, the entire world can be on fire and there are ding-dongs out there who will say, "no, it ain't." Having our bus fleet upgraded is a great rolling example of how we can transition to something cleaner and no one has to get worked up about it.
News Channel 25
A West Texas coffee shop owner is giving away Plan B for free as fight over contraception access takes hold
WOLFFORTH — "A West Texas coffee shop owner is giving away Plan B for free as fight over contraception access takes hold" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Free ‘Auto VIN etching’ with Slaton PD, August 19
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, the South Plains Theft Auto Task Force will be permanently etching Vehicle Identification Numbers into window glass. The event will occur from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Slaton Tiger Stadium on 700 West Dickens Street. “Auto VIN etching,” makes it difficult for...
KLBK Friday AM Weather Update: August 19th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!. Today: Mostly dry and warmer. Chance of rain: 10%. High of 90°. Winds SE 8-13 MPH. Dry and mild, with humidity increasing. Chance of rain: 10%. Low of 66°. Winds E 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow:
‘Overworked and Underpaid’ Lubbock Constables plead for salary increase
LUBBOCK, Texas – The salary Grievance committee met with several Lubbock county elected officials to consider salary increases Wednesday afternoon where Lubbock constables plead their case for an increase in pay. “The current salary is grossly unfair and unjust any way you measure it,” said Constable Tony Jackson of Precinct 4 at the Commissioner’s Court […]
Tipsy’s Sets Opening for Lubbock, Offering Kids Eat Free
Back in June, I told y'all about a new authentic Mexican restaurant that is aiming to help others, it's time we can finally check it out. The owner and chef Paulina Madrid is actually finishing up her culinary school right now so she can perfect her restaurant and serve the community right.
