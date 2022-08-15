ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

13News Now

Deadly shooting in Norfolk's Wards Corner neighborhood

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police officers were sent to Wards Corner Thursday afternoon to investigate a double shooting. When they got to the intersection of East Little Creek Road and Granby Street around 3 p.m., they found two people hurt. One man died at the scene, and another was taken to the hospital.
WBOC

Norfolk police: 3 dead, 2 hurt in shooting

Norfolk, Va.-Police in Norfolk say three men are dead and two people are injured after a shooting. The department tweeted that a call came in about the shooting around 4:30 Thursday afternoon. An investigation is underway. None of the victims were immediately identified, and no suspect information was immediately released.
WAVY News 10

Friday marks 200 days since Codi Bigsby was reported missing

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Friday, August 19 marks 200 days since Codi Bigsby was reported missing in Hampton. A vigil is planned for 7:30 Friday night at “Codi’s Fence” at the Buckroe Point Apartments, where the 4-year-old was reported missing by his father back on January 31.
Brian Simpson
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13News Now

Norfolk police investigate shooting on Tappahannock Drive

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was shot on Tappahannock Drive in Norfolk Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The shooting happened in the 6300 block of Tappahannock Drive. The Norfolk Police Department said it responded to the area just around 12:40 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital, according...
13News Now

13News Now

