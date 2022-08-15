Read full article on original website
Deadly shooting in Norfolk's Wards Corner neighborhood
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police officers were sent to Wards Corner Thursday afternoon to investigate a double shooting. When they got to the intersection of East Little Creek Road and Granby Street around 3 p.m., they found two people hurt. One man died at the scene, and another was taken to the hospital.
3 dead, 2 injured after shooting near Fenner Gardens Apartments in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Three people are dead and two others are injured after a shooting in the area of the Fenner Gardens apartment complex Thursday afternoon. The incident happened inside a home in the 7400 block of Fenner Street just after 4:30 p.m., near to the Walmart supercenter on Tidewater Drive.
WBOC
Norfolk police: 3 dead, 2 hurt in shooting
Norfolk, Va.-Police in Norfolk say three men are dead and two people are injured after a shooting. The department tweeted that a call came in about the shooting around 4:30 Thursday afternoon. An investigation is underway. None of the victims were immediately identified, and no suspect information was immediately released.
Bond granted for Portsmouth murder suspect Al McNeil
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Al McNeil, the man accused of shooting a two-year-old boy to death last week, was granted bond during a hearing in Portsmouth Friday afternoon. McNeil was named as a suspect in the boy's death a few days after the shooting on Aug. 10. The day that...
Inmate found dead at Norfolk City Jail; investigation underway
An inmate at Norfolk City Jail was found dead Thursday afternoon.
Man seriously hurt in shooting on Oak Leaf Place in Portsmouth
A man has life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Portsmouth Wednesday evening.
WAVY News 10
Friday marks 200 days since Codi Bigsby was reported missing
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Friday, August 19 marks 200 days since Codi Bigsby was reported missing in Hampton. A vigil is planned for 7:30 Friday night at “Codi’s Fence” at the Buckroe Point Apartments, where the 4-year-old was reported missing by his father back on January 31.
‘Holding on to faith’: Family of victim in fatal 7-Eleven shooting seeking answers
Tragedy struck following a double murder two months ago at a 7-Eleven on Kiln Creek Parkway in Newport News.
Deputies investigate death of inmate at Norfolk City Jail
Deputies are investigating the death of an inmate after he was found unresponsive Thursday afternoon.
13newsnow.com
Al McNeil, accused of shooting toddler to death in Portsmouth, appeals bond denial
His appeal hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 19. He's facing a second-degree murder charge. He didn't get bond because he's considered a flight risk.
Car crashes into Virginia Beach home causing severe damage to back, side of home
Around 2:30 p.m., on Thursday, crews responded to a vehicle crashing into a house in the 5400 block of Brockie Street. A single vehicle crashed into the home.
Suspects accused of terrorizing customers, employees during robberies
Men from Hampton Roads are accused of being involved in a serial robbery spree that terrorized employees and customers at places where gaming devices were in operation.
24-year-old sentenced to 15 years in 2020 double shooting, home invasion robbery
Deandre Ali Dagner pled guilty and was charged with two counts of malicious wounding, two counts of robbery, burglary, two counts of use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.
Chesapeake police urge people to lock their car doors after larcenies spike
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Across the city of Chesapeake, more criminals are heading out at night to try their luck, according to police. The Chesapeake Police Department said they're seeing an unusual spike in car larcenies, with most victims reportedly leaving their cars unlocked. “Right now, between January and July,...
Portsmouth Police investigate shooting that left a man seriously injured
The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that left a man with a life-threatening injury. He was transported to the nearest hospital for care when medics arrived.
Police: Man charged in Virginia boy's killing in custody
A Virginia man wanted in connection with the recent shooting death of a toddler has turned himself in to law enforcement, police said Monday.
‘Nobody else needs to die here’: Plans to close Route 58 median after deadly accidents
"It means a lot to us to have this change for Shelby. Nobody else needs to die here."
Norfolk police investigate shooting on Tappahannock Drive
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was shot on Tappahannock Drive in Norfolk Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The shooting happened in the 6300 block of Tappahannock Drive. The Norfolk Police Department said it responded to the area just around 12:40 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital, according...
Second man arrested, charged for shooting at Riverwalk Inn and Suites in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story when the first suspect was located on May 6, 2022. A second man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after a shooting left a man dead and another woman seriously hurt in Portsmouth.
Community continues to search for body of Newport News mom
It's been one month since Newport News mother Shanitia Eure-Lewis was reported missing. Shortly after her disappearance, her husband, Adrien Lewis, was charged with her murder.
