thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY HAS NEW AMBULANCE SERVICE TO REPLACE NETCARE
On Tuesday August 16th, 2022 the Lawrence County Fiscal Court held a. Regularly Scheduled Monthly Meeting at the Lawrence County Courthouse at. 10:00AM at the upstairs courtroom. LC Judge Executive Phil Carter was in attendance along with LC Magistrates John Scaggs, Mouse Halcomb, Rick Blackburn and David Pinson. LC Attorney Brad Derifield, LC Clerk Chris Jobe and Deputy Clerk Crystal Smith were also in attendance along with County Surveyor Mike Shapaka.
Ironton Tribune
Ironton Schools board will have a special meeting on Thursday
The Ironton Schools board will have a special meeting 4:30–5:30 p.m. in Ironton City Schools administration building. Upon request to the superintendent, the district shall make reasonable accommodations for a disabled person to be able to participate in this activity.
WSAZ
Ohio teachers and administrators undergo threat assessment training
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - School teachers and administrators in Lawrence County will return to school with safety as a top priority. On Wednesday, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office hosted a threat assessment seminar at Ironton High School. The seminar was led by Clayton Cranford of cybersafetycop.com. The desired outcome is to help teachers identify potential problems in students before it results in tragedy.
Ironton Tribune
Debbie Gulley: Celebrating 50 years of service to our community
This year is an exciting one for our agency as we celebrate 50 years of service to our district!. The Area Agency on Aging District 7 was established in 1972 through the Older Americans Act of 1965 to plan and provide a comprehensive and coordinated system of care through in-home and community-based supportive and nutritional services.
Ironton Tribune
Senior luncheon has been set for Aug. 25
The Sybene-Chesapeake Senior Center has announced that their monthly Our Day luncheon will take place Thursday, Aug. 25 at First Baptist Church in Proctorville. The theme for this month’s event is a garden party, center director Darlene Green said. Doors will open at 10 a.m. and entertainment is set...
Coal plant subsidies from pay-for-play legislation have cost Ohioans $173 million
Ohioans have paid $173 million to cover the losses of three Ohio utility companies’ investments in two coal-fired power plants since 2020, thanks in part to a recent law that’s now in the center of a criminal public corruption investigation. By year’s end, the tab since Jan. 1, 2020 on the Clifty Creek coal plant […] The post Coal plant subsidies from pay-for-play legislation have cost Ohioans $173 million appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Vinton County, Ohio man killed in Hocking County crash
HOCKING COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A 19-year-old from Vinton County was killed in a vehicle crash in Hocking County, Ohio early this morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 on State Route 93 near milepost 1 in Washington Township. Troopers say the victim, identified […]
12-year-old hit by car at Mason Co. Fair now welcomed home
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A community of people met at the Point Pleasant Fire & Rescue to welcome 12-year-old Brailey Wallace home. He was the youngest victim of five people hit by a drunk driver at the Mason County Fair, and Wednesday he was the last one cleared to leave the hospital. People made […]
Man arrested in Mason County, West Virginia robbery, pursuit
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been arrested after an armed robbery led to a pursuit in Mason County. According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began when deputies were called to the Hot Spot Cafe in Gallipolis Ferry, around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 regarding an armed robbery. Deputies say […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
One killed in Scioto Co. highway crash
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — The Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Scioto County. It happened on route 823 northbound, near the Lucasville-Minford Road off-ramp, shortly before 8 a.m. on Thursday. Kasey B. Bergan, 24, Wheelersburg, was traveling northbound on SR 823 in the righthand lane. Troopers...
Ironton Tribune
Marshall University extends lower rates to wider area in Ohio and Kentucky
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Several dozen counties in Ohio and Kentucky have been added to the area where students receive reduced tuition rates at Marshall University. The university’s board of governors expanded the metro tuition rate eligibility to cover a 100-mile radius from Huntington. The rate already applied...
wchstv.com
Deputies make an arrest following armed robbery investigation in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Mason County deputies arrested a man who they said was wanted after robbing a gambling parlor, leading officers on a pursuit and crashing a vehicle. Jason Roach, 39, of Point Pleasant was arrested Wednesday on a felony warrant after being accused of robbing the...
Culvert pipe repairs close road in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Drivers in Huntington will need to expect delays through next Tuesday for road repairs on Arlington Boulevard. According to the City of Huntington, the West Virginia Division of Highways will be making repairs to the culvert and pipe that carry storm water from Arlington Boulevard to the Guyandotte River. The closure […]
WSAZ
Portsmouth considers regulation of short-term rentals
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Short-term rental services like Airbnb and Vrbo have become popular options for tourists traveling to large cities for short periods of time. Smaller cities, including Portsmouth, are working on legislation to make sure those services are regulated if they start to catch on in the area.
sciotopost.com
19 Year Old Killed in Athens County Crash
Athens – Troopers from the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a single vehicle crash that took the life of Vinton County man. The crash occurred approximately 05:45 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Ethan Cole Fout, age 19 of McArthur, Ohio was traveling northbound on State Route 93 approximately ½ mile north of milepost 1 in Washington Township, Hocking County. He was driving a 2000 Ford F-250 pick-up when it drove off the right side of the road. He attempted to re-enter the road and over-corrected, sliding left of center and off the left side of the road striking a tree before coming to rest. He was not wearing his safety belt and was ejected from the vehicle.
Flooding leads to possible raw sewage discharge in West Virginia state waters
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The recent flooding in Kanawha and Fayette counties in West Virginia has led the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) to issue a recreational use advisory for areas downstream of Mount Olive Correctional Center. The advisory is in place because rainfall washed out at least 2.5 miles of the Kanawha Falls Public […]
q95fm.net
Floyd County Health Department Giving Away Free Car Seats To Flood Victims
An update from the Floyd County Health Department:. Our friends at Walmart Paintsville have agreed to help us offer free car seats to flood victims again with 10 more car seats at a reduced cost to us. We will be partnering once again with The City of Prestonsburg, Kentucky Police...
West Virginia newlyweds lose everything in Kanawha Co. flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Just back from their honeymoon, newlyweds Hunter and Brooksanna McGary were ready to start their new life together. “We just renovated and moved in four months ago and just got married, and we put all our savings into renovating the house, and then you just blinked and … ” said […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Crash claims life of Vinton Co. man
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio— The Athens Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Vinton County man. The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. on Thursday. Ethan Cole Fout, 19 of McArthur, was traveling along route 93 in Hocking County when...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Authorities in Jackson County arrest three in theft incidents
RAVENSWOOD — Three Jackson County men are facing grand larceny and conspiracy charges after two separate incidents of theft within the past week. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to Millwood for a theft in progress on Aug. 11 involving Benjie K. Parsons, 45, 17 White Pine Road, Kenna, and Erwin Winford Page, according to a criminal complaint filed with the Jackson County Magistrate Court.
