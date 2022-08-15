Five people injured as boat runs aground on island in Barnegat Bay

TOMS RIVER - A boat operated by a Bedminster man and carrying seven other people ran aground on Middle Sedge, leaving five people injured, one seriously, authorities said.

The New Jersey State Police Marine Services Bureau went to the scene of the crash shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday.

Troopers found that three of the occupants had been thrown from the boat. The operator, John P. Boyle III, 58, suffered moderate injuries, state police said. Three others received no injuries and another three received minor injuries. State police released no further details on the person seriously injured except that the individual was airlifted to a local hospital.

Middle Sedge is an island next to Chadwick Beach Island near Normandy Beach. There is a Middle Sedge Island in Little Egg Harbor.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.

