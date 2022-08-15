ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Five people injured as boat runs aground on island in Barnegat Bay

By Ken Serrano, Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kNVe4_0hI1qkFE00

TOMS RIVER - A boat operated by a Bedminster man and carrying seven other people ran aground on Middle Sedge, leaving five people injured, one seriously, authorities said.

The New Jersey State Police Marine Services Bureau went to the scene of the crash shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday.

Troopers found that three of the occupants had been thrown from the boat. The operator, John P. Boyle III, 58, suffered moderate injuries, state police said. Three others received no injuries and another three received minor injuries. State police released no further details on the person seriously injured except that the individual was airlifted to a local hospital.

More: Towaco man, 19, indicted on death by vessel charge in 2021 boat crash in Toms River

Middle Sedge is an island next to Chadwick Beach Island near Normandy Beach. There is a Middle Sedge Island in Little Egg Harbor.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.

Ken Serrano covers breaking news, crime, local issues and investigations. Reach him at 732-643-4029 or at kserrano@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Five people injured as boat runs aground on island in Barnegat Bay

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocscanner.news

SOUTH TOMS RIVER: VEHICLE IN WOODS OFF GSP

Police are tending to a vehicle which went off in the woods just before exit 80 on the southbound side of the Garden State Parkway. May cause some slow rubbernecking traffic so use caution in the area.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: CAR INTO BUILDING/CHURCH

Emergency responders are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident where a car went into St. Justin’s church on Fischer Blvd. No additional information is available at this time. Like this:. Rate:. PreviousSOUTH TOMS RIVER: VEHICLE IN WOODS OFF GSP. NextBAYVILLE: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK – HEAD INJURIES. About...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

SEASIDE HEIGHTS: DEAD DOLPHIN ON BEACH

A deceased dolphin, approximately 5 feet long, has become beached just south of Freemont. We have unconfirmed reports that the dolphin may have been injured by a boat. Dolphin is in the process of being transferred to a different location.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
City
Bedminster Township, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Crime & Safety
Toms River, NJ
Accidents
City
Normandy Beach, NJ
City
Towaco, NJ
ocscanner.news

POINT PLEASANT BEACH: RIP K9 OFFICER LOKI

Ocean County Scanner News extends its deepest heartfelt condolences to the Point Pleasant Beach police department and most especially to K9 officer Loki’s handler on the loss of Loki on August 14th. Thank you K9 Officer Loki for your dedicated service. May you be resting peacefully at the rainbow bridge. EOW 8/14/2022.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK AND KILLED ON ROUTE 37

On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at approximately 5:45 AM, police units were dispatched to the area of Route 37 E and Marian Street, in reference to a male party wandering in the street in the westbound lanes. Moments later dispatch received another call that a pedestrian was struck in the eastbound lanes of Route 37. Upon the officers arrival, they located the pedestrian deceased in the shoulder of Route 37 E, eastbound, and the involved vehicle in the parking lot of Pine Belt Nissan.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barnegat Bay#New Jersey State Police#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: UPSET MAN BEATING HIMSELF AND STUFF IN HIS CAR UP

Emergency responders are with a gentleman in a white crown victoria which is parked partially in the 7-11 parking lot and partially on Rt 166. The driver is upset and initial call reported to the police was that he was beating himself and stuff in his car. No additional details are available at this time.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Pedestrian Killed In Route 37 Crash

TOMS RIVER – A man was found deceased in the shoulder of Route 37 after being hit by a car early this morning, police said. Around 5:45 a.m., the Toms River Police Department were dispatched to the area of Route 37 E and Marian Street regarding a man wandering in the street in the westbound lanes. Shortly after, the department received another call that a pedestrian was hit in the eastbound lanes.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. Shore inlet to be surveyed after large sandbar forms

The Army Corps of Engineers will visit the Manasquan Inlet next week to survey a large sandbar that has formed in the waterway, U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, R-4th Dist., said Wednesday. Sands at the inlet have shifted before, but the low-tide sandbar is larger than anything seen there before, the...
MANASQUAN, NJ
njmom.com

25 Boat Rentals in New Jersey: Have The Perfect Day On The Water

Whether you’re a first-time boater or a pro, boat rentals in New Jersey are the best way to have family fun out on the water. Renting a boat for a few hours or a full day will give your crew a chance to take a cruise, anchor for a swim, or cast a line. And no worries if you can’t swing driving—some marinas also rent boats with a captain aboard. Ready to hit the water? Read on for where to find boat rentals in NJ on the lakes and by the shore, and if you want a different experience, check out whale-watching cruises in NJ and pirate ships too. (featured image istock/Ivan Kovbasniuk)
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
App.com | Asbury Park Press

App.com | Asbury Park Press

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
746K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Monmouth County and Ocean County, NJ: breaking and in-depth local news, sports, obituaries, databases, events, classifieds and more.

 http://app.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy