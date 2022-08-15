ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

365thingsinhouston.com

Where to Celebrate Sunday Funday in Houston: Around Clear Lake

Houston is a great place to unwind. In this series, we’ll hop from neighborhood to neighborhood, diving into the fun and tasty ways to join in on the time-honored tradition of Sunday Funday, from brunch to live music and more. The breezy bayside destination known as Clear Lake is...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Kami Ramen Pearland now open in West Pearland

Kami Ramen Pearland located at 15818 Hwy. 288, Ste. 110, Pearland, opened its location in early July. (Courtesy Pexels) Kami Ramen Pearland located at 15818 Hwy. 288, Ste. 110, Pearland, opened its location in early July. The Japanese restaurant serves ramen noodles; box entrees, including chicken, beef and shrimp teriyaki...
PEARLAND, TX
houstoniamag.com

Popular Tasting-Menu Restaurant Will Relaunch at Montrose Coffee Shop

After a brief closure, ReikiNa is back. The tasting-menu restaurant from former Uchi prep cook Thomas Stacy opened back in July 2021 in a pipsqueak space in City Centre, after first starting out as a series of weekly, multicourse dinner pop-ups in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The concept has now relocated to the Montrose area and will relaunch on Sept 1 with a revamped menu through a series of pop-ups at newly renovated coffee shop Native Coffee (1712 W Dallas St).
HOUSTON, TX
Thrillist

The 15 Best Happy Hour Deals in Houston

Houston is a big, big city with many, many bars and restaurants, so it’s certain you can find a pretty good drink at a pretty fair cost pretty much anywhere, anytime. But that doesn’t mean you should settle for run-of-the-mill chips and watered down margs for your next happy hour. You could strive for something more, incentives like whiskey smashes and chicharrones, cheap craft beers and local oysters, and live jams paired with boozed-up ranch waters, instead. Whether you’re grabbing drinks with your coworkers, friends, a first date, or your dog, here’s where to score the best HH deals in H-Town.
HOUSTON, TX
houstoncitybook.com

Houston's Best Frozen Cocktails to Sip While It's Still Sizzling

IN THE THIRD installment of our Chill Out series, we are sucking up to frozen cocktails — the answer to late summer’s relentless heat. Don’t sweat the small stuff; H-Town blends up the frozen libations of your dreams, so grab a straw!. Montrose Cheese & Wine. Much...
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: August 19 to 21, 2022

Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, August 19 to Sunday, August 21, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that can help you plan an enjoyable weekend of outings?
HOUSTON, TX
Eater

A New Orleans-Style Cafe With Muffulettas Is Replacing Heights’ Beloved Revival Market

Houston’s beloved Revival Market closed on July 31, but a new restaurant is already up and running in its place, and it’s exuding major Big Easy vibes. Following four days of a more limited menu, Lagniappe Kitchen & Bar will officially open Friday, August 19, welcoming guests to a Heights restaurant and cafe that’s heavy with Louisiana influences. Think: traditional muffulettas, po’ boys, and coffees that pay homage to the Bayou State.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

How to watch Pearland Little League in the World Series

PEARLAND, Texas — If you're looking for a place to catch Pearland Little League in the World Series, we've got you covered!. While the games begin on Wednesday in Williamsport, Pa., the hometown squad takes the field Thursday at 6 p.m. Houston time. Pearland represents the United States Southwest...
PEARLAND, TX
Chron.com

Houston, TX
