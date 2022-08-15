Read full article on original website
vineyardgazette.com
Lanterns and Quiet Beauty Lead the Way
The 151st Grand Illumination Night took place on Wednesday evening, marking the first full return since Covid-19 limited the annual lantern display in the Oak Bluffs Camp Ground. The crowd came back in full force, and by the 7:30 p.m. start time the Tabernacle was packed and well-encircled by people seated on picnic blankets and lawn chairs.
vineyardgazette.com
Museum Honors Conservation Heroes
The Martha’s Vineyard Museum honored four people earlier this summer with its annual museum medal, which was first awarded in 2009. The recognition goes to leaders in the community who work to preserve the character and history of the Island. This year’s recipients were Gus Ben David, Kib and...
Unexpected Swimmer In Seal Tank At Woods Hole Aquarium
Visitors at the Woods Hole Science Aquarium got quite the surprise this week when a woman chose to jump the seal tank barrier and dive in for a swim. Clearly being on the viewing side of the seal tank was not enough for one visitor at the Falmouth aquarium, because she decided to hop in and go for a swim. Literally.
yourtravelcap.com
Borderland State Park, Easton, MA
Borderland State Park in Easton, MA is a hidden gem. We decided to make the trek to visit the park on a nice spring day. We visited the outside of the mansion, the old, abandoned pool, and took a hike around the nearby lake and farmhouse. The Ames Mansion. The...
yourtravelcap.com
The Views from Scargo Tower, South Dennis, Cape Cod
Scargo Tower is a 30-foot stone tower in South Dennis, on Cape Cod. From the top, you can see sites as far as Plymouth and Provincetown. On one fine, early summer day, Benny, the Mrs., and I were driving home from a business meeting. Yes, that’s right. A business meeting. The attendees were Benny, myself, and my wife, and it took place at an ice cream shop.
Lost Charm on Falmouth Beach Clearly Holds Important Meaning
Janine Martignetti, frequent visitor to a Falmouth beach, found a charm necklace that clearly has important meaning to someone. Now, she wants to find the owner. Some of us carry things that remind us of someone special we lost. It's heartbreaking to lose anything, but especially something that carries sentimental...
Carver’s Edaville Family Theme Park Reveals New Ticket Pricing Model
Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver, which made headlines earlier this month with the announcement that it was no longer for sale, has released its ticket pricing for the upcoming 2022 holiday season – and it’s significantly more affordable than it was in years past for those who just want to come and see the millions of lights that illuminate the beloved park.
vineyardgazette.com
Vineyard Haven Town Column: August 19
A welcome break in the heat just before the Fair! And many new visitors in the August gang. I welcome Zach Zarba, his wife Christine and their two sons Jason and Jordan. These friends have arrived from Brooklyn to stay in Edgartown while they enjoy Illumination Night, the Ag Fair and the fireworks.
Here Are Five Restaurants the Phantom Gourmet Visited in Fall River
Here's a little fun fact for you- the Phantom Gourmet has visited the SouthCoast well over 100 times and five of those reviews made it over to Fall River, MA. As much as I love the local cuisine, I wasn't always a foodie. As a kid, I survived on chicken nuggets and cucumbers. I'm aware of the strange combination, but it got me by and made me the man I am today (sadly). The older I became, the more my tastebuds explored and the more courageous I became in trying new foods.
NECN
Cape Cod Women Excitedly Bought a Puppy Online, But It Turned Out to Be a Scam
Excitement turned to despair when a Cape Cod woman realized she was the victim of a puppy scam. The little dog she bought never showed up and the website she purchased it from disappeared. Truro residents Barbara Wohlgemuth and Carrie Stapleton bought a dog bed, collar and toys in preparation...
vineyardgazette.com
Blue Crabs Are Booming This Summer
Earlier this summer, as Great Pond Foundation director Emily Reddington helped her survey team dredge a section of Edgartown Great Pond with a large seine net designed to capture a wide cross-section of pond life, from clams to fish to crabs, she had a bit of a surprise. This year, the fish in the net turned up headless: As the net had dragged toward the surface, dozens of blue crabs had descended on the trapped fish—and begun devouring them.
When SouthCoast Lawns Featured Bathtub Marys and Yard Shrines
Like many things that change with the generations, the popularity of yard shrines and so-called "Bathtub Marys" is on the decline. On a Sunday drive through deep Catholic neighborhoods in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, however, a keen observer might still find a few displays here and there. Much has been...
vineyardgazette.com
Chappaquiddick Town Column: August 19
One morning of 50 degrees last week got people talking about the fall. Activities at the Chappy Community Center will wind down in the coming weeks. The final classical music series concert takes place this Saturday, August 20. It features Derek Bermel and the Jasper String Quartet. Voting for the 2023 calendar photo contest ends Sunday, August 21. The last lobster roll dinner is on Wednesday, August 31. Get your orders in by 5 p.m. on Monday. The very last snorkeling adventure with The Trustees of Reservations on Wednesday, Aug 31 from 2 to 3 p.m. Yoga and mahjong will continue weekly into September. Check the center’s website at chappycommunitycenter.org for the latest updates.
ABC6.com
Bear spotted behind Easton school
EASTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Easton police said Tuesday that a bear was spotted behind a school in the town. The black bear was seen by the railroad behind Southeastern Regional School on Monday night. Police said that the bears being seen in the area more and more. Residents should...
Valley Breeze
Macari family buying Phantom Farms, planning more of a destination
CUMBERLAND – Prolific Cumberland developer and businessman Jason Macari, responsible for the redone Berkeley Mill and the 1 Angell Road site containing the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry, among others, is closing this week on the purchase of landmark Phantom Farms. Macari, who lives near the farm at 2920...
‘I live in the basement’: Airbnb stay turns ugly for bachelorette party in Providence
The women thought they rented out the entire home until a man from the basement tried forcing his way in.
Beloved Middleboro Ice Cream Shop’s Surprise Closing Seems Permanent
All summer Middleboro has been without one of its favorite ice cream spots and now it seems the closure is permanent. Back in December, residents were surprised to find a "temporarily closed" sign at Peaceful Meadows Ice Cream on West Grove Street. The beloved shop is typically open all year, leaving many to wonder what was going on.
Cute Fairhaven Dog Hopes to Make a Forever Family Smile [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
Wednesdays are all about the animals up for adoption on the SouthCoast, and there are certainly plenty to choose from. Each week, we like to shine a light on one lucky animal in hopes of uniting them with the perfect family. This week we head to Fairhaven where a little dog with a big heart is patiently waiting.
Cape Cod town has sewer emergency – closes restaurants
Provincetown, Mass.WestportWiki, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The popular town of Provincetown on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, ordered its food establishments to close along a busy section of the waterfront after thunderstorms brought “larger than normal wastewater volume” and overtaxed the sewer system.
luxury-houses.net
Masterfully Designed to Offer Resort Living at Its Finest, This Magnificent Oceanfront Estate Asks for $10.595 Million in Mashpee
The Estate in Mashpee boasts every imaginable amenity for any occasion and total privacy with a breathtaking backdrop, now available for sale. This home located at 78 Triton Way, Mashpee, Massachusetts; offering 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with 12,090 square feet of living spaces. Call Paul E Grover – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties – (Phone: (508) 364-3500) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Mashpee.
