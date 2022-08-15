ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

ahn.org

Allegheny Health Network Launches Unique Mobile Internal Staffing Model to Improve Recruitment, Retention of Nurses

PITTSBURGH, PA – As part of its ongoing efforts to better recruit and retain talented health professionals amid the significant labor shortages impacting the healthcare industry, Allegheny Health Network (AHN) announced today the launch of a new mobile internal staffing model that will provide flexible work life solutions for nurses, surgical technologists, and other team members.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
ahn.org

Anonymous Donor Joins Allegheny Health Network in the Fight against Chronic Pain

PITTSBURGH —Allegheny Health Network (AHN) is pleased to announce it has received charitable support from an anonymous sponsor to expand care and treatment approaches to patients in western Pennsylvania who are living with chronic pain. The Empowered Relief Program, an evidence-based intervention that has been found to effectively reduce...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is high

The community level of COVID in Allegheny County is high, as of Aug. 18. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made substantive changes to its coronavirus guidance on Aug. 11, citing protections that most Americans have from the virus through vaccinations and boosters or previous infection. The changes include dropping the 6-foot standard in […]
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

