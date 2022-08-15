Cook County Crime Stoppers offers award for info on Red Line murder suspects

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) --A reward is being offered in the investigation into a deadly CTA shooting.

Cook County Crime Stoppers passed out a flyer at the 79th Street Red Line Stop this weekend, offering a $15,000 reward for help finding the two people wanted for the shooting death shot of 29-year-old Diunte Moon at that stop last weekend, Saturday August 6.

The flyer shows the two suspects, one wearing a red hoodie and jeans. The other was last seen in a black jacket and jeans.

Police also released surveillance video.

The deadly shooting was one of the recent violent incidents on Chicago Public Transit that has prompted police and the CTA.

