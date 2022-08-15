ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Statesville Record & Landmark

WATCH NOW: Family of 'A&T Four' respond to school being named after sit-in leaders

On Aug. 4, the A&T Four Middle College at N.C. A&T in Greensboro debuted a new logo and crest to go with its new name. The Guilford County Board of Education voted in April to rename the school in honor of the four A&T students who sat down at the whites-only lunch counter at the Woolworth’s in downtown Greensboro, launching the 1960 sit-in movement.
GREENSBORO, NC
macaronikid.com

3 MUST-DO events this Weekend in Winston-Salem, NC

Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Winston-Salem shares three things to do with your kids in Winston-Salem, NC over the weekend. Sometimes we throw in an event that allows Mom and Dad a date night too!. Here are Macaroni KID Winston-Salem's picks for the three MUST DO things to do in Winston-Salem...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
alamancenews.com

Burney’s Sweets & More to locate newest store in downtown Graham

The newest franchise location for Burney’s Sweets & More will soon occupy the longtime former home of Tasty Bakery at 16 Northeast Court Square in downtown Graham. Burney’s Sweets & More was founded in Elizabethtown in 2011 by Thomas and Doris Burney, according to the company. The Graham...
GRAHAM, NC
wschronicle.com

Brittany Gray Neely wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022

Winston-Salem resident Brittany Gray Neely has been crowned Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022. With her display of grace, class, community service and more, Brittany competed with women across North Carolina for the title of Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022 on May 14 in Durham. Ranking first place among three beautiful women, Brittany gave this message to the full-figured community, “You are more than a number and a size … The most important person you need to love is yourself.”
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Mount Airy tourism is booming: Take a trip to Mayberry!

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — The numbers speak for themselves. An increase in Mount Airy and Surry County visitors shows a 45% increase from just two years ago. The data comes from an economic annual study compiled by Visit North Carolina and for those involved, it is the culmination of a lot of hard work.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Mediterranean Deli closes permanently

The inside of Mediterranean Deli after a letter announcing its closure was posted on its doors Aug. 18. Mediterranean Deli, in downtown Elon, posted a sign on its door announcing the permanent closure of this location after four years. The deli and bakery served salads, spreads, baked goods and sandwiches....
ELON, NC
wfmynews2.com

Winston-Salem Street School seeking school lunch assistance

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Street School is set to begin its 19th year of serving at-risk high school students in the community and is asking for help with student lunches. The program offers alternative educational options and expects to start the year at full capacity with 60 high...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
