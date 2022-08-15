ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

wchstv.com

Funding announced for three West Virginia drug-free coalitions

PUTNAM COUNTY, W. Va. (WCHS) — On Thursday Dr. Rahul Gupta, the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Director, returned to Putnam County, where he once served as health officer. Gupta announced support for the area's drug-free community coalitions, as they work to combat drug use at...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
wfxrtv.com

Flooding leads to possible raw sewage discharge in West Virginia state waters

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)—The recent flooding in Kanawha and Fayette counties has led the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) to issue a recreational use advisory for areas downstream of Mount Olive Correctional Center. The advisory is in place because rainfall washed out at least 2.5 miles of the...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Greenbrier Street in Charleston still underwater from flooding

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — It has been over 24 hours since floodwaters came rushing through Kanawha County, destroying homes and leaving behind debris. The floodwater has begun to recede across the county, but residents along Greenbrier Street said their homes are still underwater. “There’s eight inches of water in my house,” said Joyce Evans, […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Fayette County, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia families win $5M in settlement over classroom abuse suit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The families of four nonverbal special education students have received $5 million in settlement money after they sued the county school system based in West Virginia’s state capitol, alleging abuse in the classroom. The Charleston Gazette-Mail obtained details of the settlement involving Horace Mann Middle School through an open records request to […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Case of Kanawha City shooting suspect sent to grand jury

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County magistrate has forwarded a case involving a Kanawha City shooting to a grand jury. Magistrate Ward Harshbarger determined Thursday there was probable cause in the incident involving 64-year-old Kerry Wiley, who faces a first-degree murder charge for the death of Ty Hall. Wiley...
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

More than $200k announced for NCWV housing authority

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A housing authority in north-central West Virginia will receive more than $200,000 to specifically support households that include a non-elderly person with disabilities. U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced a total of $221,419 in funding for two housing authorities. The Fairmont/Morgantown Housing Authority...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested in Mason County, West Virginia robbery, pursuit

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been arrested after an armed robbery led to a pursuit in Mason County. According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began when deputies were called to the Hot Spot Cafe in Gallipolis Ferry, around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 regarding an armed robbery. Deputies say […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Governor Justice addresses West Virginia education concerns

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There are ongoing changes in West Virginia’s education system, and that’s raising some concerns. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is aware of the worries, but he also very confident in the new team that has been assembled. The governor says he thinks all the recent changes in the states public education […]
EDUCATION
WOWK 13 News

Culvert pipe repairs close road in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Drivers in Huntington will need to expect delays through next Tuesday for road repairs on Arlington Boulevard. According to the City of Huntington, the West Virginia Division of Highways will be making repairs to the culvert and pipe that carry storm water from Arlington Boulevard to the Guyandotte River. The closure […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Charleston police say woman reported missing sought

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police are asking for the public’s helping in finding a woman who has been reported missing. Macie Miller, 20, has been missing since she walked away Monday from St. Francis Hospital, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department. Police said...
CHARLESTON, WV
woay.com

West Virginia Deputy charged with violating suspect’s civil rights

Clarksburg, WV (WOAY) – Authorities have charged Monongalia County Deputy Lance Kuretza with a federal civil rights violation after allegedly punching and pepper spraying a handcuffed suspect. Authorities also accuse Kuretza of writing a false report on the incident in January 2018. According to the indictment, Kuretza practiced excessive...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

College-going rate dips again in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Less than 46% of the public high school graduates in the Class of 2021 in West Virginia were college students during the past year. The state’s latest college-going rate was presented and discussed during Thursday’s meeting of the West Virginia Council for Community and Technical College Education.
COLLEGES

