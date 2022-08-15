Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Funding announced for three West Virginia drug-free coalitions
PUTNAM COUNTY, W. Va. (WCHS) — On Thursday Dr. Rahul Gupta, the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Director, returned to Putnam County, where he once served as health officer. Gupta announced support for the area's drug-free community coalitions, as they work to combat drug use at...
Collapsed culvert in Kanawha County still causing unwanted lake
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — An unwanted lake has popped up along Greenbrier Street, and residents are not happy about it. “We just need to get this fixed,” said Lisa Teel, daughter of Joyce Evans. It has been three days since Monday’s storm, and Teel’s mom, Joyce Evans, still has an inch of rainwater in […]
wfxrtv.com
Flooding leads to possible raw sewage discharge in West Virginia state waters
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)—The recent flooding in Kanawha and Fayette counties has led the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) to issue a recreational use advisory for areas downstream of Mount Olive Correctional Center. The advisory is in place because rainfall washed out at least 2.5 miles of the...
Greenbrier Street in Charleston still underwater from flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — It has been over 24 hours since floodwaters came rushing through Kanawha County, destroying homes and leaving behind debris. The floodwater has begun to recede across the county, but residents along Greenbrier Street said their homes are still underwater. “There’s eight inches of water in my house,” said Joyce Evans, […]
West Virginia newlyweds lose everything in Kanawha Co. flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Just back from their honeymoon, newlyweds Hunter and Brooksanna McGary were ready to start their new life together. “We just renovated and moved in four months ago and just got married, and we put all our savings into renovating the house, and then you just blinked and… ” said the […]
West Virginia families win $5M in settlement over classroom abuse suit
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The families of four nonverbal special education students have received $5 million in settlement money after they sued the county school system based in West Virginia’s state capitol, alleging abuse in the classroom. The Charleston Gazette-Mail obtained details of the settlement involving Horace Mann Middle School through an open records request to […]
wchsnetwork.com
Case of Kanawha City shooting suspect sent to grand jury
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County magistrate has forwarded a case involving a Kanawha City shooting to a grand jury. Magistrate Ward Harshbarger determined Thursday there was probable cause in the incident involving 64-year-old Kerry Wiley, who faces a first-degree murder charge for the death of Ty Hall. Wiley...
WDTV
More than $200k announced for NCWV housing authority
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A housing authority in north-central West Virginia will receive more than $200,000 to specifically support households that include a non-elderly person with disabilities. U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced a total of $221,419 in funding for two housing authorities. The Fairmont/Morgantown Housing Authority...
Man arrested in Mason County, West Virginia robbery, pursuit
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been arrested after an armed robbery led to a pursuit in Mason County. According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began when deputies were called to the Hot Spot Cafe in Gallipolis Ferry, around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 regarding an armed robbery. Deputies say […]
Kanawha-Charleston Health Department giving free tetanus shots for local flood workers
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Wednesday, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD) will offer free tetanus shots to people working in the Eastern Kanawha County flash flood zone. A team from the health department will be administering the shots at Point Lick Gospel Tabernacle, located at 187 Point Lick Drive in Charleston, from 9 a.m. to […]
Governor Justice addresses West Virginia education concerns
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There are ongoing changes in West Virginia’s education system, and that’s raising some concerns. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is aware of the worries, but he also very confident in the new team that has been assembled. The governor says he thinks all the recent changes in the states public education […]
Metro News
West Virginia American Water completes $25 million upgrade to Kanawha Valley plant
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia American Water has announced the completion of a $25 million upgrade to its Kanawha Valley Water Treatment Plant in Charleston that is meant to improve safety measures for the company’s employees and customers. The treatment plant, which serves approximately 85,000 customers in parts...
Sobriety checkpoint planned in Raleigh County on Friday
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, August 19, 2022, the West Virginia State Police will conduct a Sobriety Checkpoint along US Rt. 19, approximately .1 mile south of the intersection with Airport Road in the Beaver area of Raleigh County. The checkpoint will be in operation from 6:00...
Park Place Plaza Chick-fil-A to break ground this month in South Charleston
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An update is coming for the Park Place Plaza. According to South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens, the new Chick-fil-A set to come to the plaza will break ground on Aug. 29. The planned anchor store, Menards, is expected to break ground soon after, Mullens said. The plaza will be located […]
Culvert pipe repairs close road in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Drivers in Huntington will need to expect delays through next Tuesday for road repairs on Arlington Boulevard. According to the City of Huntington, the West Virginia Division of Highways will be making repairs to the culvert and pipe that carry storm water from Arlington Boulevard to the Guyandotte River. The closure […]
Former West Virginia House of Delegates candidate arrested at Wheeling restaurant
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Former House of Delegates District 3 candidate Dalton Haas, 26, was arrested Tuesday and taken to jail on charges of writing a bad check. Wheeling Police Public Information Officer Philip Stahl says Haas was picked up on one charge of ‘felony fraudulent scheme.’ Stahl says the charge was pending for a […]
wchstv.com
Charleston police say woman reported missing sought
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police are asking for the public’s helping in finding a woman who has been reported missing. Macie Miller, 20, has been missing since she walked away Monday from St. Francis Hospital, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department. Police said...
wchstv.com
Vehicle crashes, goes over embankment on Kanawha Boulevard East in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said a vehicle went over an embankment on Kanawha Boulevard East in Charleston, but it didn’t end up in the water. Police and EMS were at the scene of the crash that occurred about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Kanawha Boulevard E.
woay.com
West Virginia Deputy charged with violating suspect’s civil rights
Clarksburg, WV (WOAY) – Authorities have charged Monongalia County Deputy Lance Kuretza with a federal civil rights violation after allegedly punching and pepper spraying a handcuffed suspect. Authorities also accuse Kuretza of writing a false report on the incident in January 2018. According to the indictment, Kuretza practiced excessive...
Metro News
College-going rate dips again in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Less than 46% of the public high school graduates in the Class of 2021 in West Virginia were college students during the past year. The state’s latest college-going rate was presented and discussed during Thursday’s meeting of the West Virginia Council for Community and Technical College Education.
