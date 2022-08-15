Read full article on original website
California man sentenced in South Carolina in veteran fraud scam conspiracy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A California man was sentenced in the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina for his role in a nationwide Ponzi scheme. Investigators from the FBI and the Veterans Benefits Administration’s Protection and Remediation Division and the Defense Finance Accounting Service said Scott Kohn, 68, of California was the ringleader of a fraud scam that exploited military veterans and elderly investors. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison by Judge Bruce Hendricks.
5 wild horses found shot, killed in Nevada
JAKES VALLEY, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) – Five wild horses were found shot and killed in Nevada. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible. Officials with the BLM said the fatal shootings happened...
State’s July 2022 employment rate remains unchanged, some industries see increase in jobs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to a new report, South Carolina’s unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.2 percent in the month of July. More than 16,000 jobs were added and the number of unemployed people decreased by 2,256, according to SC Dept. of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey.
WATCH: Gov. McMaster signs Law Enforcement Accreditation Bill
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is ceremonially signing the Law Enforcement Accreditation Bill, H. 3050. The event happened Thursday morning at 5400 Broad River Rd. The law requires noncertified officers work alongside certified officers when they are on duty, forbidding them from performing law enforcement duties...
Lawyer for Alex Murdaugh calls prosecution, ‘trial by ambush’, AG office responds
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The lawyer for Alex Murdaugh spoke Wednesday morning about an update on his client’s murder trial. Dick Harpootlian said, “ I don’t have a shred of paper.” Harpootlian explained that he has yet to receive evidence from the prosecutor’s office 32 days after requesting it. He said under state law they’re required to provide the evidence at maximum 30 days after a request.
SLED: Anderson Co. attempted murder suspect fled state, committed more crimes
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said an attempted murder suspect is back in the Upstate after committing multiple crimes in another state. Brian Stoltie was arrested in April 2019 after a deputy-involved shooting in Anderson County. Deputies said they were looking for a...
Bill to ban almost all abortions in SC advances to House floor for debate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Legislation that would outlaw abortion in South Carolina except under extremely limited circumstances will soon face its first major fight at the State House. The House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday advanced the restrictive bill to the House of Representatives floor for debate, which is scheduled to...
Alex Murdaugh indicted on new money laundering charges, theft from brother and law firm
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina Grand Jury issued new indictments against disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh, Spencer Anwan Roberts and Jerry K. Rivers. Murdaugh is indicted for four counts of Obtaining Signature or Property by False Pretenses Value $10,000 or More, two counts of Money Laundering Value $20,000 - $100,000, one count of Money Laundering Value $100,000 or More, two counts of Computer Crime Value More Than $10,000.
