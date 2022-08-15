ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maili, HI

Comments / 0

Related
WIS-TV

California man sentenced in South Carolina in veteran fraud scam conspiracy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A California man was sentenced in the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina for his role in a nationwide Ponzi scheme. Investigators from the FBI and the Veterans Benefits Administration’s Protection and Remediation Division and the Defense Finance Accounting Service said Scott Kohn, 68, of California was the ringleader of a fraud scam that exploited military veterans and elderly investors. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison by Judge Bruce Hendricks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WIS-TV

5 wild horses found shot, killed in Nevada

JAKES VALLEY, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) – Five wild horses were found shot and killed in Nevada. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible. Officials with the BLM said the fatal shootings happened...
NEVADA STATE
WIS-TV

WATCH: Gov. McMaster signs Law Enforcement Accreditation Bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is ceremonially signing the Law Enforcement Accreditation Bill, H. 3050. The event happened Thursday morning at 5400 Broad River Rd. The law requires noncertified officers work alongside certified officers when they are on duty, forbidding them from performing law enforcement duties...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Society
City
Maili, HI
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
WIS-TV

Lawyer for Alex Murdaugh calls prosecution, ‘trial by ambush’, AG office responds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The lawyer for Alex Murdaugh spoke Wednesday morning about an update on his client’s murder trial. Dick Harpootlian said, “ I don’t have a shred of paper.” Harpootlian explained that he has yet to receive evidence from the prosecutor’s office 32 days after requesting it. He said under state law they’re required to provide the evidence at maximum 30 days after a request.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WIS-TV

Bill to ban almost all abortions in SC advances to House floor for debate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Legislation that would outlaw abortion in South Carolina except under extremely limited circumstances will soon face its first major fight at the State House. The House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday advanced the restrictive bill to the House of Representatives floor for debate, which is scheduled to...
POLITICS
WIS-TV

Alex Murdaugh indicted on new money laundering charges, theft from brother and law firm

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina Grand Jury issued new indictments against disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh, Spencer Anwan Roberts and Jerry K. Rivers. Murdaugh is indicted for four counts of Obtaining Signature or Property by False Pretenses Value $10,000 or More, two counts of Money Laundering Value $20,000 - $100,000, one count of Money Laundering Value $100,000 or More, two counts of Computer Crime Value More Than $10,000.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy