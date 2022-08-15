ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
MNPD: Homicide investigation underway on Jenna Lee Circle

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a homicide after three men were shot on Jenna Lee Circle in Madison. The shooting, which happened around 9:20 p.m. Thursday left two men with gunshot wounds and a third man dead. MNPD says that there is no suspect in...
MNPD: Man found with large stash of drugs during home check in Nashville

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Probation and parole officers found a large quantity of drugs when they performed a home check on a Nashville man Wednesday. Officers who searched inside of Vernon Roberts' dresser found a loaded firearm next to a pill bottle that contained 40 suboxone pills, a schedule 3 narcotic.
MNPD investigating shooting on 16th Ave North

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a reported shooting that took place Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 11:45 near the 1600 block of 16th Ave N. One person was taken from the scene for treatment for unknown reasons. This is a breaking news story, check...
Group of musicians push for ban on smoking in Nashville's bars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Playing in Music City is a dream for many musicians, but artists with Musicians for a Smoke Free Tennessee say gigs in Nashville bars sometimes come with a price. “Playing music in a smoke-filled bar has always been a nightmare for me, I lose my...
Missing pregnant woman from Clarksville found safe

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville Police said the pregnant woman reported missing, Deseria Travis, was found Wednesday and is safe. A pregnant woman has been reported missing in Clarksville. The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for public assistance in locating a 21-year-old woman named Deseria Travis. CPD says...
Fort Campbell updates list of off-limits establishments for soldiers

HOPKINSVILLE, K.y. (WZTV) — Fort Campbell has updated the list of establishments that military personnel are not allowed to patronize. The list includes adult novelty shops, certain trailer parks and businesses owned by certain individuals in Tennessee and Kentucky. As of August 1 these establishments/areas are declared off-limits to...
Sumner County man, 43, reported missing by Sheriff

Joshua Kyle Herrington “Josh” has been reported missing out of Sumner County. The Sumner County Sheriff's say that Josh is 43, 5 feet 11 inches tall, approximately 150 pounds, with short brown/gray hair, brown eyes and may have a goatee-style beard. Josh has been known to frequent Gallatin,...
Owners of former Nashville company charged in $30 million healthcare fraud conspiracy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Charges were filed against two former owners of a Nashville medical supply company alleging about $30 million in fraudulent billings to Medicare. A 14-count felony Information was filed today charging Tache “Gabe” Georgescu, 45, and Natalia Georgescu, 38, both of Laguna Niguel, California, owner and operator of now defunct Lowry Medical Supply, Inc. (Lowry Medical) in Nashville, Tennessee, with conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and paying illegal kickbacks, announced US. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee.
Two Nashville pharmacies to pay $250k in penalties for controlled substance violations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two Nashville pharmacies have agreed to pay civil penalties to resolve allegations that they violated the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). Bradley Home Health Care Center, Inc. and Bradley Extended Care, Inc. have agreed to pay $250,000 in civil monetary penalties to resolve allegations that they violated the recordkeeping requirements of the CSA, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee.
School bus downs utility pole, causes street closure in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — A school bus hit a utility pole Friday morning during the morning commute closing Murfreesboro Rd from Mack Hatcher into downtown Franklin. The Franklin Police Department (FPD) has reported that no students were on the bus at the time of the crash and warn drivers to seek alternate route and expect heavy congestion near the closure as well as on those alternates routes.
World's largest Christmas light spectacular coming to Horizon Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Enchant, says they are the world’s largest holiday-themed light event and that they will coming to Nashville with 4 million lights. Enchant has announced that the light extravaganza will make it's first appearance in Nashville at First Horizon Park. The event producers say doors...
NASHVILLE, TN

