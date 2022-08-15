Read full article on original website
Impending Water Crisis in Laredo
kgns.tv
City of Laredo working on waterline break in east Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Hundreds of residents living off Highway 359 have been without water services for hours. The City of Laredo advised that on Tuesday morning there was a waterline break in area. Crews are onsite responding to the leak and are looking to have water restored by 11...
kgns.tv
Laredo assesses storm damage to parks
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On August 15, Monday night’s storm left damages in several parts of Laredo and the city’s parks were not immune to the wild weather. Across the city, the Parks and Recreation Department saw railways completely torn away from their structures, flooded creeks and trails, and even walls that came down due to the violent winds and heavy rain. Officials say there’s a lot of erosion and sidewalks covered in mud, so they have a lot of cleanup to do.
1 Person Injured In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Laredo (Laredo, TX)
Official reports state that a United ISD school bus occupied by over 35 students was involved in a multi-vehicle collision at about 7:48 AM on Wednesday. First responders stated that the incident is reported to have taken place on Bob Bullock Loop.
thebridgenewspaper.com
kgns.tv
Accident reported on Guadalupe
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident in central Laredo is causing road closures. The Laredo Police Department is reporting an accident is reported at the 100 block of Guadalupe. As a result, authorities have closed the westbound overpass to the traveling public. Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes...
kgns.tv
Rain helps restore water levels at Lake Casa Blanca
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Before the rain, the drought was drying up several lakes in south Texas including Lake Casa Blanca. Officials at the state park announced on social media that the lake is full. They ask the public to use caution when it the water. Due to the debris...
kgns.tv
Rain causes damage in east Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The heavy rain is wreaking havoc in Laredo and some residents are reporting damages. People who live in eats Laredo say they are feeling the effects of the heavy rain. One of our viewers who lives off Highway 359 in the San Enrique neighborhood says a...
kgns.tv
Flooding reported inside homes in east Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The storms may be over for now, but the devastation and its aftermath are left behind. Hundreds of people were affected by Monday, August 15′s flooding. People who live in east Laredo were hit hard. They say they are heartbroken to see the damage left to their homes.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Tropical low brought much needed rain to South Texas
James Taylor once sang: “I’ve seen fire and I’ve seen rain. I’ve seen sunny days that I thought would never end.”. We welcomed a significant amount of water in many dusty rain gages all across south Texas as a weak tropical disturbance from the gulf moved inland over the weekend.
kgns.tv
Pond in front of Sames Auto Arena cleaned after public outcry
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A pond that sits in the middle of an entertainment district is clean after it garnered a lot of negative attention from the community on social media. What started out as the public’s concern for wildlife in the area is turning into a potential public nuisance.
kgns.tv
Woman charged with hindering apprehension
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A woman is arrested in connection to the eighth and ninth homicide of the year. Leslie Danilu Covarubias, 29, was arrested for hindering apprehension or prosecution known felon. It’s unclear what Covarubias’ connection was to the case, but police say she was arrested this past Sunday at...
kgns.tv
Rio Bravo residents assess damages left by storm
WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Massive rain hit south Texas Sunday and Monday leaving many residents in Rio Bravo and El Cenizo to pick up the pieces. A broken washer and dryer, an unusable bed and some destroyed plants are some of the damages the Carranza Family now must deal with after Monday’s storm.
kgns.tv
Man wanted in connection to Laredo’s tenth homicide
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities are searching for a man believed to connected to Thursday’s homicide investigation. Laredo Police Investigators have successfully identified Fabricio Perez, 44 who now has an arrest warrant for the murder of Julio Cesar Flores, 27. The incident happened on Thursday morning when they found...
kgns.tv
Storm damages structures, trees & power lines around Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Many residents, business owners and city crews are picking up the damages after Monday night’s storm. What was once a gas station on Guadalupe and Meadow was by Monday night’s storm. The heavy rain and strong winds damaged the roof of the facility. So...
kgns.tv
Mother and two children from Bryan found safe in Jim Hogg County
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A mother and her two children are safe after DPS Troopers identified them during a traffic stop. The incident happened on Wednesday in Jim Hogg County after the driver of the vehicle they were in was pulled over. After an initial roadside investigation, the 25-year- old...
kgns.tv
Return of the heat
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Wednesday morning high of 98 feeling like 104 and if you have plans to be outside don’t forget to apply sunblock because it going to be a sunny day. The heat has return with heat index values ranging between 105 to 109 in some...
kgns.tv
Tornado warning in effect for Webb County
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A tornado warning remains in effect until 4:00 pm for east and central Webb County at 3:39 PM. A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located eight miles north of Ranchitos Las Lomas, or 22 miles southeast of Encinal, moving north at 30 mph.
kgns.tv
Five water rescues performed in Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - For those wanting to venture outdoors, keep your eyes peeled for areas that have water levels too high for you to drive through. On Monday there were a handful of people who got stuck in flooded areas and were in need of rescuing. The Laredo Fire...
kgns.tv
Laredo attorney going after EPA over ethylene oxide in the city
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo attorney is going after the Environmental Protection Agency for not doing enough to protect the Laredo community from a toxic air pollutant called ethylene oxide. Ethylene oxide (ETO) is a carcinogen known to cause cancer in humans after long-term exposure. In August of 2022,...
