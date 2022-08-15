Read full article on original website
newschannel6now.com
Teachers make Clear the List campaign for school supplies
VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Vernon ISD is only two days into the school year and teachers felt a strain in their wallets paying for school supplies once again. This is a problem teachers everywhere have been facing. It’s guaranteed that teachers will spend money out of pocket for school supplies...
newschannel6now.com
Hooters to host truck, motorcycle show for autism awareness
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hooters in Wichita Falls is hosting a bike and truck show benefitting Wichita Falls Autism Awareness on Sunday, Aug. 21. “Ride in for Kids” is happening from 3-7 p.m. Participants can register their bikes and trucks for a fee of $20 from 1-3 p.m. to be judged in several categories.
The City of Lawton’s Response To The Online Bill Pay Issues
The last few months have been full of online rants about the confusing and seemingly constant malfunctioning of Lawton's new in-house utility and water bill pay system. Since so many people are complaining about their experiences online, I thought I'd reach out to offer the other half of that story.
newschannel6now.com
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Move-in Day
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is celebrating a century with Midwestern State University, and we’re continuing our tribute to the university’s past, present and future with move-in day. It’s a day full of lots of boxes, excitement and emotions. It was meant to help students...
newschannel6now.com
Downtown YMCA pool to close for maintenance
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The downtown YMCA pool will be closed for maintenance beginning Thursday, Sept. 1. According to vice president of operations Steve Hudman, they will be performing updates and repairs to the pool to comply with city ordinances. The pool will be closed through Sunday, Sept. 18.
Wichita Falls Municipal Court to close Friday
The Wichita Falls Municipal Court will be closed Friday, August 19. Here's where you can still access your basic information.
Walmart chicken eater arrested again for theft
A man whose last arrest was for allegedly snacking on deli popcorn chicken while shopping at Walmart is back in jail after police said he scaled a tall fence topped with barbed wire to steal metal and tubing.
newschannel6now.com
Vernon ISD makes safety and security updates
VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Many school districts across the nation are making changes to ensure students’ safety this school year. This comes after the tragedy in Uvalde. Vernon ISD is one of the districts making those safety and security updates. Students and parents at the district are walking into the school year with a couple of changes across the district.
kswo.com
A Walters mother asking the community to donate water and ice to the schools bus barn
Walters, Okla. (KSWO) - A Walters mom wants to make sure kids stay cool and hydrated while riding the school bus. She’s asking the community for help by donating water to Walters bus barn. Laura Mahsetky said her son came home drenched in sweat after his bus ride from...
What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
The Ruling & Reigning Combat Series, Art Battle Wichita Falls, Winnie the Pooh Kids, live music, and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!. Click on the event title to visit the event page for details. Thursday, August 18. Time: 7:30am-1:00pm. Time: 10:00am-3:00pm. Time: 10:00-11:00am | Price:...
newschannel6now.com
New restaurant to open at Wichita Falls Regional Airport
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A new restaurant is coming to the Wichita Falls Regional Airport. City officials said they are excited for what this restaurant will bring to those flying in and out of the Falls. The new restaurant is called Suga B’s. Owner and head chef Brandy Belk...
Is Online Water Bill Pay Mayor Booker’s Greatest Failure?
When Stan Booker first ran a campaign to be Lawton's mayor in 2018, he made bold promises that resonated with a frustrated public. He vowed to bring Lawton into the current century, modernizing Lawton City Hall and allowing the citizens the same technology-focused amenities that cities much smaller have been enjoying for years.
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls ISD announces new rating from TEA
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD held its final board meeting before the start of the school year to discuss several topics. From new buses to accountability ratings, Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee said it’s all a great platform to continue growing as a district. Lee said he...
newschannel6now.com
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County in need of volunteers
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County has put out a call for more volunteers. BBBS officials said the nonprofit provides 1-on-1 professionally supported mentoring relationships to disadvantaged kids to give them extra guidance and support. The nonprofit’s need comes as kids return to school...
newschannel6now.com
WFPD speaks on increase in deadly motorcycle crashes
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Deadly motorcycle wrecks in Wichita Falls are the highest ever reported in the city. There have been seven so far this year, and we still have three and a half months left to go in 2022. To the put the seven into perspective, police said there was only one last year.
newschannel6now.com
Texoma’s 2022 back-to-school photos
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We have some kiddos to show off as we continue our spotlight on the students who made their way back to class on Wednesday. Many were in Wichita Falls ISD and Iowa Park CISD. We want to wish all of these kiddos, including teachers and staff, an amazing year!
kswo.com
FBI searches NW Lawton home
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Agents from the FBI conducted a search at a northwest Lawton home on Wednesday morning. 7News received a message from a viewer about the ongoing scene around 8 a.m. When we arrived at the home near the intersection of NW 40th and Dearborn, agents were seen...
newschannel6now.com
Power restored after Electra residents affected by outage
ELECTRA, Texas (KAUZ) - Power has returned to residents in the north and east sides of Electra, according to city officials. The outage came after a pole that houses a transformer that feeds the city reportedly caught fire. City officials said the outage could have lasted for most of the...
They Want A Buc-ee’s… But Does Wichita Falls Deserve One?
In every town across this part of America, there exists a population of people that have experienced the glory that is Buc-ee's. Never having to wait for your turn at the pumps, beaver nuggets and acceptable brisket sandwiches, plus the cleanest bathrooms in the country... it's no wonder everyone thinks their town deserves one of these epic convenient stores.
