Wichita Falls, TX

newschannel6now.com

Teachers make Clear the List campaign for school supplies

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Vernon ISD is only two days into the school year and teachers felt a strain in their wallets paying for school supplies once again. This is a problem teachers everywhere have been facing. It’s guaranteed that teachers will spend money out of pocket for school supplies...
VERNON, TX
newschannel6now.com

Hooters to host truck, motorcycle show for autism awareness

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hooters in Wichita Falls is hosting a bike and truck show benefitting Wichita Falls Autism Awareness on Sunday, Aug. 21. “Ride in for Kids” is happening from 3-7 p.m. Participants can register their bikes and trucks for a fee of $20 from 1-3 p.m. to be judged in several categories.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Z94

The City of Lawton’s Response To The Online Bill Pay Issues

The last few months have been full of online rants about the confusing and seemingly constant malfunctioning of Lawton's new in-house utility and water bill pay system. Since so many people are complaining about their experiences online, I thought I'd reach out to offer the other half of that story.
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Move-in Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is celebrating a century with Midwestern State University, and we’re continuing our tribute to the university’s past, present and future with move-in day. It’s a day full of lots of boxes, excitement and emotions. It was meant to help students...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
City
Wichita Falls, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Wichita Falls, TX
Business
newschannel6now.com

Downtown YMCA pool to close for maintenance

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The downtown YMCA pool will be closed for maintenance beginning Thursday, Sept. 1. According to vice president of operations Steve Hudman, they will be performing updates and repairs to the pool to comply with city ordinances. The pool will be closed through Sunday, Sept. 18.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Vernon ISD makes safety and security updates

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Many school districts across the nation are making changes to ensure students’ safety this school year. This comes after the tragedy in Uvalde. Vernon ISD is one of the districts making those safety and security updates. Students and parents at the district are walking into the school year with a couple of changes across the district.
VERNON, TX
NewsTalk 1290

What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

The Ruling & Reigning Combat Series, Art Battle Wichita Falls, Winnie the Pooh Kids, live music, and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!. Click on the event title to visit the event page for details. Thursday, August 18. Time: 7:30am-1:00pm. Time: 10:00am-3:00pm. Time: 10:00-11:00am | Price:...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

New restaurant to open at Wichita Falls Regional Airport

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A new restaurant is coming to the Wichita Falls Regional Airport. City officials said they are excited for what this restaurant will bring to those flying in and out of the Falls. The new restaurant is called Suga B’s. Owner and head chef Brandy Belk...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KLAW 101

Is Online Water Bill Pay Mayor Booker’s Greatest Failure?

When Stan Booker first ran a campaign to be Lawton's mayor in 2018, he made bold promises that resonated with a frustrated public. He vowed to bring Lawton into the current century, modernizing Lawton City Hall and allowing the citizens the same technology-focused amenities that cities much smaller have been enjoying for years.
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls ISD announces new rating from TEA

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD held its final board meeting before the start of the school year to discuss several topics. From new buses to accountability ratings, Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee said it’s all a great platform to continue growing as a district. Lee said he...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County in need of volunteers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County has put out a call for more volunteers. BBBS officials said the nonprofit provides 1-on-1 professionally supported mentoring relationships to disadvantaged kids to give them extra guidance and support. The nonprofit’s need comes as kids return to school...
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFPD speaks on increase in deadly motorcycle crashes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Deadly motorcycle wrecks in Wichita Falls are the highest ever reported in the city. There have been seven so far this year, and we still have three and a half months left to go in 2022. To the put the seven into perspective, police said there was only one last year.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Texoma’s 2022 back-to-school photos

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We have some kiddos to show off as we continue our spotlight on the students who made their way back to class on Wednesday. Many were in Wichita Falls ISD and Iowa Park CISD. We want to wish all of these kiddos, including teachers and staff, an amazing year!
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

FBI searches NW Lawton home

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Agents from the FBI conducted a search at a northwest Lawton home on Wednesday morning. 7News received a message from a viewer about the ongoing scene around 8 a.m. When we arrived at the home near the intersection of NW 40th and Dearborn, agents were seen...
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Power restored after Electra residents affected by outage

ELECTRA, Texas (KAUZ) - Power has returned to residents in the north and east sides of Electra, according to city officials. The outage came after a pole that houses a transformer that feeds the city reportedly caught fire. City officials said the outage could have lasted for most of the...
ELECTRA, TX
107.3 PopCrush

They Want A Buc-ee’s… But Does Wichita Falls Deserve One?

In every town across this part of America, there exists a population of people that have experienced the glory that is Buc-ee's. Never having to wait for your turn at the pumps, beaver nuggets and acceptable brisket sandwiches, plus the cleanest bathrooms in the country... it's no wonder everyone thinks their town deserves one of these epic convenient stores.
WICHITA FALLS, TX

