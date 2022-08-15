Read full article on original website
RESTRICTIONS Come Down For Toole County
Stage 1 Fire Restrictions have now gone into effect for ALL of Toole County! This means NO open burning. "If" you smoke, smoke ONLY in an enclosed vehicle. We'll keep you posted & updated on KSEN AM 1150, & K 96FM...
Glad To Hear Gladstone’s In The Kitchen
Today, & EVERY Wednesday afternoon ,from 3, to 6, is Farmer's Market day over in Cut Bank's Main Street Park. This afternoon (Wednesday,) Chef Mariah Gladstone's the "special guest," & Chef Gladstone will be doing an Indigikitchen cooking demo... Rattle the skillet, Mariah!
FWP On The Way 2 Chester & Choteau!
The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks will be hosting elk management meetings tonight (Wednesday, over in Chester, & tomorrow (Thursday) evening in Choteau. The meetings should gather some ideas pertaining to our "local" elk management issues along with population objectives. FWP personnel will be in Chester, at the high school tonight, & down at the library in Choteau, Thursday night. BOTH meetings will fun from 7, to 9. Come on out & share YOUR ideas...
Conrad’s Screams For Ice Cream And…
..root beer floats! The Presbyterian Women will be putting on a real Ice Cream Social tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon. You're invited to come by the First Presbyterian Church, 123 4th Avenue Southwest, from 1, to 3:30, for some old fashioned ice cream sundaes & root beer floats, folks. Our Golden Triangle weather's promising a high temperature of 95, tomorrow afternoon, a perfect afternoon to cool off with a sundae or root beer float. Let's all "scream for ice cream" & "root for root beer!"
When You’re Not Following “ME”…
We can now follow our town on Facebook. The City of Shelby has a weekly Facebook post to keep our "locals" up-to-date on various city projects, programs & events. Don't worry about a thing...it's easy...follow the City of Shelby at Shelby Montana, & look for "THIS WEEK IN SHELBY," every Monday, for a list of projects Shelby is currently working on, infrastructure projects affecting traffic, garbage, pickup routes, meetings & all the activities over at the civic center. If there are any changes to the schedule or notifications, check out the City's Facebook page daily for updates. When changes break out, the Shelby Facebook page breaks in!
Sweet Grass Motorcycle Rodeo
The Glocca Morra Inn invites you to come up to their 31st Annual Sweet Grass Motorcycle Rodeo and Pig Roast August 26th and 27th. Admission fee at the Rodeo Grounds gate is $40 per person, the fee includes the Rodeo, Pig Roast, Draft Beer and Refreshments. If you haven't ever gone to see this will enjoy some Amazing, Fun Motorcyle games . Friday night they have a poker run that starts at 6pm and listen and dance to the Rock and Roll music of Smokey Blues. Saturday the Rodeo starts at 1 and following the Rodeo is the Pig Roast feed. From 6 to 9pm there will be live music by the "Slow Rollers" followed by Smokey Blues performing again. Make the drive up to Sweetgrass and you won't be disappointed.
CB’s “Hot FUN In The Summertime” BBQ’s
The Cut Bank Business Appreciation Days BBQ's kick off this coming Monday evening, the 15th, down in Valier, at the pavilion. Tuesday's night's BBQ will be over in Cut Bank, with Shakespeare in the Parks to follow. It's up to Sunburst, on Wednesday, at City Park (Pool), & the Appreciation BBQ's will conclude for this season next Thursday evening, 8/18, in Browning, at Stampede Park.
CJI Hawk’s Will Be “Serving” Tonight!
Today's Thursday, & it's Summer Market tonight over in Chester City Park from 5, to 7. The CJI Football Team will be serving up the grilled chicken sandwiches with salad, chips, dessert & water. Local vendors, including the Grand, Kay Sonnenburg, Treasure State Meats, Sage Creek Colony, & Young Ladies for Explore America, will be on hand with their goods & wares. Everything from alcoholic drinks to rugs/craft items, LOCAL meats, produce, snow cones, baked goods & bracelets too! But wait! There's MORE!! LIVE music will be featured tonight at Chester Market with David Ehinger! It's going to be a real "walk in the Chester Park" as Summer 22 continues across the Big Sky & in our Golden Triangle.
Glacier County Welcomes a New MSU Extension Agent
The Golden Triangle is fortunate to have an active group of Montana State University Extension Service Agents. One of our newest is Lisa Terry, who now shares duties in Glacier County with Kari Lewis. We asked Lisa to share a little bit about herself, and her duties as a County Agent.
1 In 83 Infants Need Transfusions!
According to America's Blood Centers (ABC,) transfusions are NEEDED in 1 out of every 83 infant deliveries, while at the same time, on average, only 3% of the United States population donates blood each year! Here's your chance...Conrad's having a blood drive tomorrow, Thursday, from 11, to 5, down at the Conrad Mission Church. Please keep in mind, on average, every 2 seconds, someone somewhere in our country NEEDS blood. Hope you can to by & donate the "Gift of Life" tomorrow afternoon...
MT Fun Weekend’s On The Way & So’s Roy!
One of our Montana summer favorites, Montana Fun Weekend, is NEXT weekend, Friday, the 19th, through Sunday, the 21st. This coming Tuesday afternoon on the Puff Man Show, Roy Nollkamper will be our special guest to share details on this grand event featuring 3 days family friendly fun...everything from airplane fly-ins to nostalgia drag races & a real drive-in movie on Friday night. It's always cool to chew the fat with Roy & learn what's in store for next weekend's Montana Fun Weekend. See you Tuesday, at 2:30, & hope to see you at the Cut Bank International Airport next weekend.
Suffering & Caring In Choteau
A Humanitarian Benefit for Ukraine, is set for Choteau, THIS weekend with a Community Corn Hole Tournament & Potluck. It kicks off this afternoon (Friday) at the firehall at 4, with the Car parade will commence at the fire hall. On tap for tomorrow, there'll be benefit garage sales all daylong, the corn hole tournament at City Park & Pavilion at 2, along with other events including a bounce hour slide, kids fishing booth, Spring Creek tug a war & silent auction too. It's all a humanitarian benefit for the people of Ukraine suffering from the devastating effects of war. The fund goal's $15,000, with ALL proceeds going to the Ukrainian Red Cross. For more information, please contact Chris Evensen at 750 1275.
Toole County Student Drive Rolls On
Our Toole County Alliance for Youth continues its' school supply drive tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon/evening up in Sunburst. Sunburst students are invited to stop by the Sunburst Lutheran Church from 5:30, to 6:30, on a 1st come/1st supply basis as supplies ARE limited. Don't worry about a thing, but the youth, 5th to 12th grades, will be REQUIRED to sign a pledge to stay alcohol, tobacco & drug free! This program is based on need, NOT income.
This Monday’s “DRIVE’S For Shelby Students
Toole County Alliance for Youth along with their partners will be holding a school supply drive for our Toole County students this Monday, 8/8. Shelby students should report to the First Baptist Church Activity Center from 5, to 6:30, Monday evening. Don't worry about a thing...the school supply drive is based on need & NOT income, & it's on a "1st come/1st serve basis as supplies are limited. Youth 5th-12th will need to sign a pledge to stay alcohol, tobacco & drug free. Welcome back to another school year under our Montana Big Sky!
Logan Health Helps Out Shelby
Logan Health Assisted Living Facility here in Shelby, has a rummage sale set for this Saturday morning, the 13th. Saturday's sale will run from 9, to 1, with some real rummage FUN. The public's invited to drop off any of their "gently-used" items at the AFL any time prior to Saturday morning's sale. Proceeds will go toward the Assisted Living Activities Fund. Hope to see you on Saturday...
Rollin’ With The Flow In Valier
The roll off container down in Valier, will be closing at 4 o'clock this afternoon (Friday.) Don't worry about a thing...regular hours will resume tomorrow. Life "rolls" on...Happy Friday!
