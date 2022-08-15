What’s new this year at San Jose’s Cinequest film fest, plus three must-see films

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
San Francisco Weekly
‘Big Trouble in Little China,’ the most San Francisco of the ’80s movies, returns
Of all the movies shot in San Francisco in the 1980s — from “Star Trek IV” to “A View to a Kill,” from “48 Hrs.” to “Innerspace” — none feels quite like they belong to the Bay as much as “Big Trouble in Little China.”
hoodline.com
Bay Area Summertime Happenings: What to do in the Bay 8/19 - 8/21
Music in the mountains, Italian food galore, fireworks, San Francisco Sunday Streets and a movie sing-along... There's plenty going on all around the San Francisco Bay Area this week. Hoodline rounds up five awesome things to do during the weekend. Where will you go?. Remember, event details can change. Always...
kalw.org
Special Effects Designer Adam Savage / Kinetic Steam Works / Growing Up Transgender
Today, the former host of Mythbusters and Bay Area local Adam Savage talks about building a career around special- effects design. Then, we go to West Oakland to meet tinkerers and makers who keep old industrial machines from losing their steam. Also for Transgender History Month, we hear a story about identity. And for todays local music we feature Tiffany Austin.
9 Eclectic San Francisco Tiki Bars To Get Lost In
Tiki bars take us out of our foggy city, to a far-flung tropical paradise–for the simple cost of a Mai Tai or Piña Colada. Tiki originated in 1930s Califonia, built on a romanticized notion of an island oasis by a bunch of white guys who longed for a little tropical escapism. The Bay Area was home to some of the earliest tiki bars in the US, and the genre has both evolved and endured in SF. At its best tiki offers a brief reprieve from reality, dropping you into an imagined vacationland with extravagant drinks and good vibes. Here are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
marinmagazine.com
Where to Get Marin’s Best Indian Food; and Across the Bay Area, Find a Masala in Every Style
“Masala,” a varying blend of spices, and “curry,” a sauce that is also seasoned with a varying blend of spices, are ubiquitous terms in the Indian and Indian-American culinary cannon. Modern or traditional, restaurants interpret the myriad flavors of the region’s distinct cuisines via their own take on these Indian staples. The trick is to try them all, and then tell us which ones you liked best and why.
The Presidio Theatre Will Host Two Free Movie Screenings This Weekend
San Francisco’s Presidio Theatre is a charming hidden gem that you’ll want to put on your radar this fall. There are two free movie screenings coming up this weekend, as well as a variety of comedy and musical performances through October including the New Century Chamber Orchestra and a tribute to Paul McCartney. “We are proud to present a fall season lineup that digs deep into some of the serious issues of our time, using the power of popular and traditional cultures to shine a light on how the arts reflect, shape and transform our world for the better,” said Presidio Theatre Executive Director Robert Martin. Everything Everywhere All At Once In The Plaza: Madeline Kenney and Shannon Lay
The 1970s Cop Show That Shows San Francisco in its Liberal Heyday
“The streets of San Francisco” was a very popular 1970s (September 16, 1972, and June 9, 1977) cop tv series that showed the Golden gate city in all its 70s glory. At the time in the United States, the 1960s counterculture movement was coming to an end, the sexual revolution was in full swing, the disco era was about to reach the zenith and San Francisco, was at the center of all it all.
The Only Way For Some People To Stay In San Francisco Is To Steal
As San Francisco’s wealthy residents panic over property crime, some of the city’s less privileged can’t find ways to make ends meet.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Daily 08-17-22: Coyote experts question viral Bay Area attack on celeb runner
Celebrity ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes’ harrowing tale of a coyote attack near the Golden Gate Bridge made headlines across the Bay Area and the country. But coyote experts, in public statements and in response to questions from SFGATE, cast doubts on Karnazes’ dramatic account. Read more. • Apple pushes Bay Area employees into stringent return-to-office plan • SF Starbucks votes for union after long closure, plumbing issues
hoodline.com
Alexander’s Steakhouse team to open new fine dining concept Afici in SoMa
The group that runs the Alexander’s Steakhouse chain is hoping the third time’s a charm for the spot in SoMA they have been occupying for the last four years. The location at 680 Folsom Street used to be a more casual-minded version of Alexander’s called The Patio, which appears to have closed around May of last year. Before that, it was ALX Gastropub which opened in 2018 and closed during the pandemic. Now, as the San Francisco Business Journal reports, the location will soon turn into another fine dining establishment from the same group called Afici.
11 Hidden Gems in San Francisco We’re Pretty Sure You’ve Never Visited
A water-playing organ and a park in the sky are just some of the hidden gems we’re uncovering around San Francisco. You know when you feel like you’ve been there, done that? Us, too, which is why we dug super deep into the quirky, wonderful hidden gems around San Francisco that surprised and delighted us to uncover—some of which have been hiding in plain old sight! These are just the sort of places and experiences that confirms why we love living here (and for rainy day suggestions, check out our SF guide to some of our favorite kid-friendly museums). Certify your street cred. and see if you’ve ever been to these hidden gems in SF.
KSBW.com
Monterey woman paralyzed in crash to have Disney movie based on her experience
SALINAS, Calif. — Chelsie Hill, a former student at Pacific Grove High School, has signed a movie deal with Walt Disney Pictures for a movie loosely inspired by her life. Hill is an executive producer and consultant for the upcoming Disney drama Grace, which follows a 17-year-old, disabled dancer's big break at a premier dance company.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hoodline.com
Free music festival honors the Tenderloin’s jazz roots
This past Saturday, the sultry sounds of jazz wafted through the streets of the Tenderloin at two separate events. At the intersection of Turk and Hyde where the famed Blackhawk jazz nightclub once stood, the Noah Frank Quartet played at a small, low-key gathering. Above them, “River to Sea,” a stunning mural by artist Adrian Arias, depicted Billie Holiday and Miles Davis — two of the many legendary musicians who performed at the Blackhawk between 1949 and 1963. It was easy to imagine them nodding in approval as the quartet carried on the tradition of jazz in the Tenderloin.
NBC Bay Area
Enchant to Light Up San Jose This Holiday Season
Enchant, billed as the world's largest holiday-themed light spectacle, is coming to the South Bay. The light extravaganza, known for its maze featuring more than 4 million lights, will take over PayPal Park in San Jose beginning Nov. 25. Enchant also features a 100-foot holiday tree, ice skating, live entertainment,...
365traveler.com
16 BEST THINGS TO DO IN SAUSALITO, CALIFORNIA
It’s common to feel like you’re not in California anymore upon arriving in Sausalito. With its stunning cliffside homes offering views of the San Francisco Bay, fine dining restaurants specializing in seafood and pasta, and a casual Italian charm, it’s a place that feels more like Italy’s Amalfi Coast than the Bay Area.
Caught on video: Coyote walking around downtown SF
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A coyote was caught on video casually strutting around downtown San Francisco, just a few days after one of the animals reportedly attacked a runner near Golden Gate Park. In the video, shot by KRON4 Sports Anchor Jason Dumas, the coyote is seen dodging cars as it walks down Broadway toward […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Francisco live animal markets accused of cruelty
An investigation by an animal advocacy nonprofit group shed a glaring spotlight on small markets in San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose where live animals are sold.
Eater
How These Iconic Restaurants Are Keeping a Lost San Francisco Tradition Alive
It’s a familiar tale for those who’ve lived in San Francisco long enough when the end of one city tradition must make way for a new one. And with the reopening of the Sir Francis Drake Hotel as the Beacon Grand this spring, the 80-year-old tradition of the Beefeaters has come to an end. But for Eddie Strickland, who wore the red uniform at the Union Square hotel for nearly 20 years, the tradition lives on in a new way: Strickland is hanging his flower-rimmed hats in four San Francisco dining institutions, as symbols of days now gone.
sfrichmondreview.com
The Unofficial Historian of SF’s Quirky Side
When she moved to San Francisco in 1982, Lakeside resident Monika Trobits immediately fell in love with all the usual things – the weather, the views, the people, you name it. But in time she developed a deep fascination with the stranger and more unusual aspects of life in the city. She decided to launch an informal second career studying, touring, and teaching about some of the odder aspects of life in the city by the bay.
montereycountyweekly.com
Welcome to Car Week—now let’s think about ending car culture.
Sara Rubin here, welcoming the nearly 100,000 visitors expected to arrive in Monterey County for Car Week. For those visitors (and many locals), there is a dazzling allure to the hundreds of cars shown at dozens of events. There are century-old machines that still run, race cars made famous for incomprehensible speed, futuristic cars that give a glimpse of the next big thing. This is car culture in all its glory, in some ways synonymous with American culture (see our cover story in this week’s print edition of the Weekly, out on newsstands tomorrow).
Comments / 0