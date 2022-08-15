Read full article on original website
KVOE
Emporia teenager injured following rollover crash Thursday
A rural Emporia teenager was taken to Newman Regional Health following a rollover accident north of Emporia Thursday. According to Lyon County Deputy Jody Meyers, deputies, Emporia/Lyon County EMS were called to the 2800 block of Road L, roughly 12 miles north of Emporia, around 4 pm. Meyers says 17-year-old Shayne McGee of Rural Emporia was northbound on L in an F-150 pickup truck when he swerved to avoid an animal in the roadway.
KVOE
Report of Neosho Rapids Elementary gas leak unfounded; students and staff move briefly to reunification point
Concerns about a possible gas leak at Neosho Rapids Elementary were ultimately unfounded, but students and staff went to a reunification point outside the school as a precautionary measure Thursday morning. Everybody at the school — and those coming in — had to move to a reunification point after a...
KVOE
Kansas Turnpike CEO updates cashless tolling process, projects
Cashless tolling is the wave of the future for drivers on the Kansas Turnpike, and Turnpike Authority CEO Steve Hewitt detailed the process, the reasons behind it and upcoming related adjustments on KVOE’s Morning Show this week. Hewitt says cashless tolling, which will be in place by mid-2024 regardless...
Why you will soon see more troopers on Kansas roads
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new campaign by the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) aimed at decreasing the number of impaired drivers on Kansas roads will have more troopers on the roads this summer. The KHP is joining local and state law enforcement in the Special Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. […]
KVOE
Lenexa residents hurt after car goes airborne in I-35 construction zone crash near Emporia
Two Lenexa residents were hurt as part of a two-vehicle crash near the Lyon-Coffey county line Wednesday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened between the Kansas Highway 130 junction and the county line, or about 17 miles east of downtown Emporia, shortly before 3:30 pm. A semi driven by 63-year-old Troy Cunningham of Emporia was northbound and moved from a construction lane to the driving lane. Tarrerae Grubb of Lenexa, age 34, was driving a car northbound. She moved to avoid Cunningham’s semi, but went into the center median and “vaulted” over a drainage culvert before stopping.
KVOE
Welsh plans conversations with Chase County residents, law enforcement staff after recent appointment as sheriff
Lyon County Detective Sergeant Jacob Welsh is taking on new duties in a different department soon. Welsh has been appointed as Chase County’s new sheriff, following the announcement current sheriff Richard Dorneker is retiring after nearly 30 years in the department and the last 18 as sheriff. Welsh has been a deputy in Lyon County for 12 years, first under Gary Eichorn and now under Jeff Cope.
WIBW
Two arrested after early-morning Topeka break in
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two suspects were arrested early Wednesday morning after breaking into an occupied apartment. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that early Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, officers were called to the 700 block of SW Fairlawn Rd. with reports of a disturbance. When officers arrived, it...
WIBW
One behind bars after driver wrecks stolen motorcycle following police chase
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after leading officers on a short chase through Topeka and wrecking the stolen motorcycle he was driving. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Tuesday evening, Aug. 16, officers attempted to stop a motorcycle driver, identified as Robert M. Thornbrough, 38, for traffic violations in the area of 10th St. and SW MacVicar.
Man arrested after multiple homes, vehicles burglarized in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man was arrested in connection to multiple residential and vehicle burglaries in Topeka. According to the Topeka Police Department, at 7:10 a.m. on Aug. 16 they were called to the area of the 400 block of Northeast Arter on a report of a burglary to a residence. Officers were given a […]
Shootings in Emporia not related, police say
EMPORIA (KSNT) – Two separate shootings in Emporia appear to be unrelated, according to the Emporia Police Department. On Aug. 6, police responded to the intersection of 1st Street and Market after a residence at 202 E. 1st St. was hit by gunfire. A victim said he heard shots being fired between midnight and 2 […]
Crash south of Anderson, Scenic roundabout injures 1
Riley County Police Department have provided updated information on the rollover crash that injured one Tuesday afternoon. One female was transported by Riley County EMS to Ascension Via Christi hospital for treatment of minor injuries following a rollover crash. Crews were called out just after 1:00pm to a rollover crash...
KVOE
First United Methodist Church school supplies organizer details annual effort for Emporia schoolchildren
Gathering school supplies for as many as 4,300 students takes a while — and it’s not cheap. First United Methodist Church continued its now-longstanding tradition of gathering and distributing virtually all the school supplies needed for Emporia school students right before classes started. Organizer Dana Roemer starts the buying process rather early in the year, which helps to trim the final cost.
WIBW
With Deer Creek complete, Shawnee Co. trail system almost complete
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With Deer Creek Trail completed, less than a mile of trail is left to construct in order to connect Shawnee Co.’s trail system. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says it will announce a major milestone during a ribbon cutting at the Deer Creek Trail extension at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 1.
WIBW
Topeka woman arrested after K9 alerts for meth on car with no taillights
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 32-year-old Topeka woman is now behind bars after a K9 with TPD alerted authorities to methamphetamine in her car. According to a report from the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, a deputy conducted the traffic stop shortly before 11 p.m. on Monday, August 15, when they saw a car with no taillights near SW Topeka Blvd. and SW 7th St.
WIBW
Man arrested on DUI after smashing into Topeka woman’s car with infant inside
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man is behind bars after it was found that he was intoxicated when he smashed into an SUV occupied by a Topeka woman and her infant on Highway 40. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that just before 7:30 p.m. on...
WIBW
Kansas man who had 1959 Corvette seized by KHP in 2017 set to get it back
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Richard Martinez is finally going to get his dream car back. In 2017, the Kansas Highway Patrol seized his 1959 Corvette, which he purchased in Indiana, when they discovered his vehicle identification number was altered during the restoration of the car, even though the government later acknowledged that Martinez was not at fault.
UPDATE: Crash near Riley injures six
The Riley County Police Department has released additional information on the crash that injured six on Tuesday evening near the town of Riley. Upon arrival RCPD found a white 2016 Lincoln Navigator, driven by Mohammad Nomani, 40 of Manhattan, was traveling westbound on Madison Road, was turning south(left) onto N. Billings Street when it was struck from behind by a silver 2011 Ford F-150 driven by Gabriel Anderson, 24, of Clay Center.
Wamego police searching for missing girl
WAMEGO (KSNT) – The Wamego Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a missing girl. The missing person in question goes by Trinity and is 15-years-old. She is white, stands about 5’02” and was last seen with red and black hair. Trinity may be in Manhattan, Fort Riley or the Junction […]
KAKE TV
'They just don't care': After years of getting trapped by parked trains and being ignored, Butler County neighborhood is demanding action
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - After years of being blocked in their homes by trains for hours on end, a small Butler County neighborhood says that no matter what they do or who they call, nothing ever changes. Now, the family is turning to KAKE On Your Side and demanding...
KVOE
Public meeting lays out plan for coming CCLIP project on US Highway 50 Tuesday night
With construction work set to begin on one of Emporia’s busiest roadways next week, city administration held a public meeting Tuesday night to keep the community up to speed on what’s coming. Concrete work is set to begin Monday on US Highway 50 — 6th Avenue — from...
