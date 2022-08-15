Two Lenexa residents were hurt as part of a two-vehicle crash near the Lyon-Coffey county line Wednesday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened between the Kansas Highway 130 junction and the county line, or about 17 miles east of downtown Emporia, shortly before 3:30 pm. A semi driven by 63-year-old Troy Cunningham of Emporia was northbound and moved from a construction lane to the driving lane. Tarrerae Grubb of Lenexa, age 34, was driving a car northbound. She moved to avoid Cunningham’s semi, but went into the center median and “vaulted” over a drainage culvert before stopping.

LENEXA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO