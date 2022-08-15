ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Comments / 0

Related
KVOE

Emporia teenager injured following rollover crash Thursday

A rural Emporia teenager was taken to Newman Regional Health following a rollover accident north of Emporia Thursday. According to Lyon County Deputy Jody Meyers, deputies, Emporia/Lyon County EMS were called to the 2800 block of Road L, roughly 12 miles north of Emporia, around 4 pm. Meyers says 17-year-old Shayne McGee of Rural Emporia was northbound on L in an F-150 pickup truck when he swerved to avoid an animal in the roadway.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Kansas Turnpike CEO updates cashless tolling process, projects

Cashless tolling is the wave of the future for drivers on the Kansas Turnpike, and Turnpike Authority CEO Steve Hewitt detailed the process, the reasons behind it and upcoming related adjustments on KVOE’s Morning Show this week. Hewitt says cashless tolling, which will be in place by mid-2024 regardless...
EMPORIA, KS
KSN News

Why you will soon see more troopers on Kansas roads

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new campaign by the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) aimed at decreasing the number of impaired drivers on Kansas roads will have more troopers on the roads this summer. The KHP is joining local and state law enforcement in the Special Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Traffic
City
Emporia, KS
Emporia, KS
Traffic
KVOE

Lenexa residents hurt after car goes airborne in I-35 construction zone crash near Emporia

Two Lenexa residents were hurt as part of a two-vehicle crash near the Lyon-Coffey county line Wednesday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened between the Kansas Highway 130 junction and the county line, or about 17 miles east of downtown Emporia, shortly before 3:30 pm. A semi driven by 63-year-old Troy Cunningham of Emporia was northbound and moved from a construction lane to the driving lane. Tarrerae Grubb of Lenexa, age 34, was driving a car northbound. She moved to avoid Cunningham’s semi, but went into the center median and “vaulted” over a drainage culvert before stopping.
LENEXA, KS
KVOE

Welsh plans conversations with Chase County residents, law enforcement staff after recent appointment as sheriff

Lyon County Detective Sergeant Jacob Welsh is taking on new duties in a different department soon. Welsh has been appointed as Chase County’s new sheriff, following the announcement current sheriff Richard Dorneker is retiring after nearly 30 years in the department and the last 18 as sheriff. Welsh has been a deputy in Lyon County for 12 years, first under Gary Eichorn and now under Jeff Cope.
CHASE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Two arrested after early-morning Topeka break in

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two suspects were arrested early Wednesday morning after breaking into an occupied apartment. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that early Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, officers were called to the 700 block of SW Fairlawn Rd. with reports of a disturbance. When officers arrived, it...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

One behind bars after driver wrecks stolen motorcycle following police chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after leading officers on a short chase through Topeka and wrecking the stolen motorcycle he was driving. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Tuesday evening, Aug. 16, officers attempted to stop a motorcycle driver, identified as Robert M. Thornbrough, 38, for traffic violations in the area of 10th St. and SW MacVicar.
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crosswalks#Speed Limits#Emporia Police Sgt#Kvoe
KSNT News

Man arrested after multiple homes, vehicles burglarized in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man was arrested in connection to multiple residential and vehicle burglaries in Topeka. According to the Topeka Police Department, at 7:10 a.m. on Aug. 16 they were called to the area of the 400 block of Northeast Arter on a report of a burglary to a residence. Officers were given a […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Shootings in Emporia not related, police say

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Two separate shootings in Emporia appear to be unrelated, according to the Emporia Police Department. On Aug. 6, police responded to the intersection of 1st Street and Market after a residence at 202 E. 1st St. was hit by gunfire. A victim said he heard shots being fired between midnight and 2 […]
EMPORIA, KS
Little Apple Post

Crash south of Anderson, Scenic roundabout injures 1

Riley County Police Department have provided updated information on the rollover crash that injured one Tuesday afternoon. One female was transported by Riley County EMS to Ascension Via Christi hospital for treatment of minor injuries following a rollover crash. Crews were called out just after 1:00pm to a rollover crash...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KVOE

First United Methodist Church school supplies organizer details annual effort for Emporia schoolchildren

Gathering school supplies for as many as 4,300 students takes a while — and it’s not cheap. First United Methodist Church continued its now-longstanding tradition of gathering and distributing virtually all the school supplies needed for Emporia school students right before classes started. Organizer Dana Roemer starts the buying process rather early in the year, which helps to trim the final cost.
EMPORIA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
WIBW

Topeka woman arrested after K9 alerts for meth on car with no taillights

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 32-year-old Topeka woman is now behind bars after a K9 with TPD alerted authorities to methamphetamine in her car. According to a report from the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, a deputy conducted the traffic stop shortly before 11 p.m. on Monday, August 15, when they saw a car with no taillights near SW Topeka Blvd. and SW 7th St.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Kansas man who had 1959 Corvette seized by KHP in 2017 set to get it back

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Richard Martinez is finally going to get his dream car back. In 2017, the Kansas Highway Patrol seized his 1959 Corvette, which he purchased in Indiana, when they discovered his vehicle identification number was altered during the restoration of the car, even though the government later acknowledged that Martinez was not at fault.
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

UPDATE: Crash near Riley injures six

The Riley County Police Department has released additional information on the crash that injured six on Tuesday evening near the town of Riley. Upon arrival RCPD found a white 2016 Lincoln Navigator, driven by Mohammad Nomani, 40 of Manhattan, was traveling westbound on Madison Road, was turning south(left) onto N. Billings Street when it was struck from behind by a silver 2011 Ford F-150 driven by Gabriel Anderson, 24, of Clay Center.
RILEY, KS
KSNT News

Wamego police searching for missing girl

WAMEGO (KSNT) – The Wamego Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a missing girl. The missing person in question goes by Trinity and is 15-years-old. She is white, stands about 5’02” and was last seen with red and black hair. Trinity may be in Manhattan, Fort Riley or the Junction […]
WAMEGO, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy