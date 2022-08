NAVAL AIR STATION WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. – There are aircraft carrier-based flight training operations scheduled to occur at the Naval Air Station Whidbey Island complex the week of August 22-28, 2022. The Outlying Landing Field (OLF) in Coupeville, Wash. is closed to jet aircraft traffic due to airfield maintenance.

COUPEVILLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO