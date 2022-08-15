CI Hero: Volunteers help Fulton County shelter animals find new homes

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Volunteers in Fulton County work to provide shelter and medical attention to homeless cats and dogs.

From coordinating the cat room to socializing dogs, volunteers bring compassion and care to these animals at the Fulton County Humane Society .

The board’s president said these animals just want a chance at a new life.

“They bring joy, laughter, love,” said Board President Blanche Johnson. “They can be a family member if you just allow it.”

Countless hours donated by various volunteers help rescue pets like Diesel and Colby find their forever homes.

“Five minutes with an animal can change the rest of their life,” said Kelly Streitmatter, volunteer coordinator, and board member. “That’s very important to come in and do the socialization.”

“I’m loving on them,” said volunteer Jen Roos. “[Giving them] the attention to prepare them for their next home.”

The shelter is always in need of donations and foster families if time isn’t something you can offer.

“I think it’s important, especially in Fulton County, to know that we do have adoptable animals here,” said volunteer Kim Turner. “[Animals] do come in scared. We have a tremendous amount of foster help and that really helps these animals get ready for their homes.”

The shelter has a pantry available to adopters to help offset costs of food or litter and it also holds volunteer orientation on the third Sunday of every month at 11 a.m.

Nominate someone you know to be our next CI Hero!

More About Diesel

Diesel is a friendly and cute fellow with a little stubbornness looking for his furever home. He is another low rider and came in with Buddy. He is about 3 to 5 yrs old and weighs around 60 pounds. Diesel loves going outside and sniffing the air then will lie down on the grass roll over on his back and do a little twist and shout. He loves to come to sit with you and get his pets and scratches, oh his treats too. If you would like to meet Diesel come out to the shelter during adoption hours.

More About Colby

Colby is looking for his forever home! This cutie is estimated to be about three years old and is neutered, up-to-date on vaccinations, FIV/FeLV tested (negative), dewormed, flea treated and microchipped.

