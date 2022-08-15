Nipsey Hussle honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The late-rapper Nipsey Hussle was posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.

It’s located right in front of Amoeba Music, along Hollywood Boulevard and Argyle Avenue, and it’s the 2,729 th star on the historic stretch.

Hussle, born Airmiess Joseph Asghedom, was a recording artist, activist and entrepreneur. His family, including partner and actress Lauren London, received the star on the “Victory Lap” artist’s behalf.

London and Hussle share a 5-year-old son.

“From 60th St. to a Star on Hollywood,” London posted to Instagram . “Happy Heavenly Birthday Hussle Man. Love You Beyond.”

Hussle was gunned down outside his Marathon clothing store in the Crenshaw District in 2019.

Last month, a jury convicted Eric Holder Jr. for the rapper’s murder.

Holder will be sentenced next month.

Hussle was posthumously honored with two Grammy Awards in 2020 for best rap performance for “Racks in the Middle” and for best rap/sung performance for “Higher.”

Since his death, his family has continued his work with The Neighborhood Nip Foundation.

Hussle leaves behind two children, daughter Emani Asghedom and son Kross Ermias Asghedom.

