ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Game and Fish releases 2022 PLOTS guide

By Brendan Rodenberg
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19SUbr_0hI1m15i00

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — More than 93% of land in North Dakota is held in private ownership. But thanks to partnerships between landowners and the Department of Game and Fish, hunters have the opportunity to use these private lands during the prime season as part of the PLOTS agreement.

The Department recently released its Private Land Open To Sportsmen Guide on its website , and printed copies are on the way. These guides, both online and offline, show the areas across the state where hunters may go and practice their craft on private land.

These free printed guides, featuring about 800,000 PLOTS acres, will be available at license vendors throughout North Dakota in late August. As these guides are not available to mail, hunters will need to pick them up at local vendors or Game and Fish offices. Individual maps are also available to print off of the department’s website.

As the guides were printed in mid-August, some of the tracts highlighted in the guide may have been removed, and new tracts may have been added. In addition, the habitats and conditions of some areas of land may have changed drastically since the guide’s printing. To this end, the 2022 Game and Fish PLOTS guides will be constantly updated and available on the Department’s website.

In addition to showcasing public lands, the new PLOTS guide features maps highlighting walk-in hunting areas, which will be identified in the field by inverted triangular yellow signs. In order to minimize any possible confusion, the PLOTS map sheets will be edited weekly.

Although these portions of land are open to hunters, anyone interested in hunting must still abide by the standard rules of the PLOTS program, which are as follows:

  • All PLOTS land is open only for public walk-in access for the purpose of hunting within legal hunting seasons or other signed periods. Walk-in access is defined by the Game and Fish Department as an individual traveling by foot with tools for the purposes of hunting.
  • All non-hunting activities done on PLOTS land be done with written permission from the property owner.
  • Hunting weapons, equipment, accessories, or provisions may not be left unattended on PLOTS property without the written permission of the property owner. Violation of this rule is considered a noncriminal offense and results in a $100 fee.
  • Hunters are advised to remove all trash and empty shells from their area, clean game well away from ditches and approaches, steer clear of all livestock, and never block field approaches or gates with vehicles.
  • If a hunter finds an area listed as a PLOTS tract that is not marked with triangular yellow PLOTS signs from the Department, it is advised to avoid the area until double-checking with the Department.

Happy hunting!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Barotrauma in fish: Causes, concerns, and compromises

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As temperatures rise around North Dakota, many people look to head out into the great outdoors and hit the water, in one way or another. In an area like ours, where there aren’t any coastal beach parties, visiting smaller bodies of water is the go-to plan for water activities. Among the […]
HOBBIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
KX News

KX Conversation: North Dakota Nutrition

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— For our August 17th KX Conversation, Brooke Williams spoke with Katie Johnke, Nutrition Services Coordinator for Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health. She also serves on the board for the North Dakota Nutrition Council. Johnke discussed the importance of nutrition in North Dakota, one of the largest agricultural states in the country.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role. The Douglas County Department […]
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Hunting#Linus Outdoor#Fish#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Plots#Livestock#The Department Of Game#Department#Ord
KX News

Every ND County has gained weight, study finds

Every area of North Dakota has gained weight, according to a recent study, when compared to the average weight of citizens of the state in 2012. A comprehensive study by strength training site BarBend.com, in conjunction with County Health Rankings, compared every state and county’s rates of obesity in 2012 to newly released figures in […]
FITNESS
KX News

Submit YOUR PHOTOS & VIDEOS to KX News!

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — We here at KX love sharing your photos and videos, but for us to do that, you need to share them with us first! Below we have the numerous ways that you can share your work with us and have a chance to be featured on air or on our social […]
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
KX News

KX Conversation: Retirement & Transitioning

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— For our August 16th KX Conversation, Brooke Williams spoke with Tiffany Ford, the State Director for the North Dakota Small Business Development Network. Ford discussed the number of “Baby Boomers” set to retire, a brand-new exit and succession planning guide and more.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

The Green Room: Heather Rae on entertainment and educating musicians

The world of independent musicians is vast, and with an ever-changing world of music comes an ever-growing variety of genres and performers. Heather Brockell, otherwise known as Heather Rae, is one of these — bringing her unique style of alternative pop music to the county hotspots of Nashville and North Dakota. Heather has previously appeared […]
NASHVILLE, TN
KX News

Lawyers argue to delay North Dakota law banning abortion

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Lawyers for North Dakota’s lone abortion clinic that two weeks ago closed its doors asked a judge Friday to delay the start of the state’s trigger law banning the procedure. The abortion ban is set to go into effect on Aug. 26. The Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo argued for a preliminary […]
FARGO, ND
KX News

NDDOT announces new Highway Safety Corridor location

In 2019, the North Dakota Department of Transportation, in partnership with Vision Zero, introduced ‘Safety Corridors’ on three sections of North Dakota highways. These road upgrades are part of Vision Zero’s strategy to help eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on ND roads. Now, teaming up with Vision Zero once again, the NDDOT […]
BELFIELD, ND
KX News

ND ranks in top 10 states with ‘best community college system’: Survey

(KXNET) — When it comes to community colleges, North Dakota ranks among the top 10 states with the best community college systems. That’s according to a data survey by personal financial website WalletHub. To create its rankings, WalletHub compared more than 650 community colleges across 19 key indicators of cost and quality. The data set […]
COLLEGES
KX News

North Dakota board to reconsider nixing Pledge of Allegiance

Republican Gov. Doug Burgum on Monday proposed a bill meant to “guarantee that the opportunity exists to recite the Pledge of Allegiance, as other states have done.” State Rep. Pat Heinert, one of three Republicans working with Burgum, wants to require all local boards and commission to recite the pledge.
FARGO, ND
KX News

KX News

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy