Read full article on original website
Related
spacecoastdaily.com
SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch at Cape Canaveral Scheduled for Friday at 3:21 p.m. ET
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – SpaceX has scheduled a Falcon 9 rocket launch for Friday, August 19 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Launch is targeted for 3:21 p.m. ET. The launch team is keeping an eye on weather, which is currently 50-percent favorable for liftoff. The mission will carry...
SpaceX to launch Starlink satellites from Florida coast
SpaceX is targeting to launch 53 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit aboard its Falcon 9 rocket Friday.
spacecoastdaily.com
SLS Rocket, Orion Spacecraft Arrive at Launch Complex 39B Ahead of August 29 Artemis Launch
BREVARD COUNTY • KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FLORIDA – Around 7:30 a.m. EDT the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft for the Artemis I mission arrived atop Launch Complex 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after a nearly 10-hour journey from the Vehicle Assembly Building.
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Cocoa Beach City Commission Holds Regular Meeting Thursday Night
ABOVE VIDEO: Cocoa Beach City Commission Meeting Holds Meeting Thursday Night. Mayor Ben Malik, Seat 1 (Term expires November 2024) Elected as Mayor in 2016, Ben Malik is originally from Boca Raton, Florida, but has called Cocoa Beach home since 2007. He graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and went on to receive his Masters in Business Administration. Currently, the Mayor works for a community bank as a Vice President/Area Relationship Manager. Mayor Malik is also a proud husband and father of two.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Proposal to protect endangered whales could impact sailings from Port Canaveral
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A proposal to protect an endangered whale species could impact ships sailing in and out of Port Canaveral. The port could find itself in a seasonal right whale zone as soon as next year. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The new proposal...
spacecoastdaily.com
Titusville Police Release Traffic Advisory Ahead of NASA’s Artemis 1 Moon Launch Aug. 29
BREVARD COUNTY • TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA – The highly anticipated NASA Artemis 1 launch to the moon is scheduled for Monday, August 29, 2022, with a launch window opening at 8:33 a.m. Titusville Police want to advise motorists to slow down in launch viewing areas, especially on U.S.#1, State...
spacecoastdaily.com
GORILLA ROOFING WEATHER REPORT: Forecast Calls for Rain Likely, High Near 91 for Brevard On Friday
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The National Weather Service in Melbourne forecast for Friday in Brevard County calls for a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. with a high near 91. South southeast winds will be around 5 mph. ■ Saturday: A 50 percent chance of...
spacecoastdaily.com
Florida Tech Hosts Innovative Drive-Through Orientation for Over 1,100 Students
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – At the Florida Technical Institute of Technology generally, Sundays tend to be quiet on campuses. Generally, but not always. Sunday, Aug. 14 was one of those exceptions. More than 1,100 students came through Florida Tech’s innovative drive-through orientation that day. Involving no...
IN THIS ARTICLE
orlandoweekly.com
The most expensive beachfront home on the Space Coast just sold for $5.3 million. Let's take a look inside
The most expensive beachfront home in Space Coast history just found a buyer. The home at 8355 S A1A in Melbourne Beach was snapped up for a cool $5.3 million, breaking a record for the highest beachfront sale price in the region and coming in as the second-most expensive single family home ever sold in Brevard County.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Zoo to Return Sea Turtle Nephron Back to the Ocean at Lori Wilson Park Today
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – Brevard Zoo will be returning juvenile green sea turtle Nephron back to the ocean on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 10:30 a.m. at Lori Wilson Park. Media hoping to attend Nephron’s release are advised to arrive at the park at 10 a.m....
fox35orlando.com
Sinkhole creates new Florida lake: History of Lake Rose in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Winter Park, Florida is known for its beautiful homes, restaurants, and shops, but the city has a lot of natural gems as well. One example is Lake Rose, near the intersection of Fairbanks Ave. and S. Denning Dr. The lake can trace its beginnings to a...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Part of East Florida suffering dry conditions
While some areas in the central and northern region of the St. Johns River Water Management District received more than 10 inches of rain, portions of the district, including parts of Brevard and Osceola counties, were left abnormally dry as reported in the U.S. Drought Monitor. A full report outlining...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Watch: Drone video captures herd of sharks off coast of Cocoa Beach
COCOA BEACH, Fla. — While shark sightings along the Florida coast are common during the summer, not many can say they've seen a herd of them. Garrett Zendek woke up early Sunday, Aug. 14, to capture the sunrise on his drone. He said he saw one shark, then two...followed them along the water and came up on a herd of sharks swimming along Cocoa Beach. The sharks weren't more than 1,000 feet from the shoreline.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Resident Beth York Finishes Second Runner-Up at Ms. Petite USA Pageant in Wisconsin
ABOVE VIDEO: Brevard County’s very own Beth York named Ms. Florida Petite. Beth will compete for Ms. Petite USA next week in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Space Coast Daily’s Zach Clark interviews Beth in an exclusive one-on-one interview. ABOVE VIDEO: Brevard County’s very own Beth York named Ms. Florida Petite....
click orlando
LIVE RADAR: Storms to soak Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing high rain chances across Central Florida. A Flood Advisory was in effect for Brevard and Osceola counties until 6:15 p.m. Flood advisories for much of Central Florida have been up all afternoon. Expect 70% coverage of rain on Thursday and Friday. Rain chances...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Woods 2 Water Apparel in Titusville Celebrating One-Year Anniversary – Official Home of Hey Dudes and FL Camo!
WATCH: Come celebrate with Woods 2 Water Apparel in Titusville during their exciting one-year anniversary sale. Check out the popular styles in this local Titusville Southern Apparel store, located across from Titus Landing at 2400 South Hopkins Ave. Woods 2 Water Apparel is now the official home of HEY DUDE and FL Camo, your local retail store for Southern apparel and accessories. Cheyenne the general manager and owner/operator Tiffany Box look forward to serving you, whether you want to make a custom order or need help finding the perfect hat for this weekend, with so many new items coming in weekly, there is always something new.
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Space Coast Burger Battle set for Saturday
BREVARD COUNTY - Battle Bros, LLC will hold the “Space Coast Burger Battle” on Saturday from noon-10 p.m. at Wickham Park in Melbourne. The event is being hosted with The Children’s Hunger Project, with which Battle Bros, LLC has partnered with in the past and will partner with in the future for events that include the Space Coast Wing Battle and the 321 Tacos and Treats Throwdown, noted Jamie Schmalenberger, creative and marketing director with Battle Bros, LLC.
spacecoastdaily.com
Florida House Candidate, Port Commissioner Robyn Hattaway to Keynote Business Champion of the Year Awards Sept. 16
WATCH: Port Canaveral Commissioner Robyn Hattaway, who has now set her sights on serving District 30 of the Florida House, will be this year’s guest speaker at the Cocoa Beach Regional Chamber of Commerce 34th Annual Business Champion of the Year Awards set for Sept. 16 at the Space Coast Association of Realtors.
ormondbeachobserver.com
City gains 19 acres of recreation space
Almost 19 acres of wooded land off of Airport Road north of the Tomoka River and west of U.S. 1 will stay wooded and become recreational land near Riverbend Nature Park. “Our residents are clamoring for this. ... They want trails, they want preserved land, and this fits.”. — BILL...
cityofnsb.com
Volusia County offers primitive camping in the boonies
Are you ready to unplug and get away from it all? Thanks to Volusia County’s voter approved Volusia Forever program, residents and visitors can enjoy some peace and quiet in seven primitive campsites in five conservation areas. Doris Leeper Spruce Creek Preserve, Turnbull Bay Road, New Smyrna Beach. This...
Comments / 3