Brevard County, FL

spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Cocoa Beach City Commission Holds Regular Meeting Thursday Night

ABOVE VIDEO: Cocoa Beach City Commission Meeting Holds Meeting Thursday Night. Mayor Ben Malik, Seat 1 (Term expires November 2024) Elected as Mayor in 2016, Ben Malik is originally from Boca Raton, Florida, but has called Cocoa Beach home since 2007. He graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and went on to receive his Masters in Business Administration. Currently, the Mayor works for a community bank as a Vice President/Area Relationship Manager. Mayor Malik is also a proud husband and father of two.
COCOA BEACH, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Florida Tech Hosts Innovative Drive-Through Orientation for Over 1,100 Students

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – At the Florida Technical Institute of Technology generally, Sundays tend to be quiet on campuses. Generally, but not always. Sunday, Aug. 14 was one of those exceptions. More than 1,100 students came through Florida Tech’s innovative drive-through orientation that day. Involving no...
MELBOURNE, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Part of East Florida suffering dry conditions

While some areas in the central and northern region of the St. Johns River Water Management District received more than 10 inches of rain, portions of the district, including parts of Brevard and Osceola counties, were left abnormally dry as reported in the U.S. Drought Monitor. A full report outlining...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Watch: Drone video captures herd of sharks off coast of Cocoa Beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — While shark sightings along the Florida coast are common during the summer, not many can say they've seen a herd of them. Garrett Zendek woke up early Sunday, Aug. 14, to capture the sunrise on his drone. He said he saw one shark, then two...followed them along the water and came up on a herd of sharks swimming along Cocoa Beach. The sharks weren't more than 1,000 feet from the shoreline.
COCOA BEACH, FL
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Storms to soak Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing high rain chances across Central Florida. A Flood Advisory was in effect for Brevard and Osceola counties until 6:15 p.m. Flood advisories for much of Central Florida have been up all afternoon. Expect 70% coverage of rain on Thursday and Friday. Rain chances...
ORLANDO, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Woods 2 Water Apparel in Titusville Celebrating One-Year Anniversary – Official Home of Hey Dudes and FL Camo!

WATCH: Come celebrate with Woods 2 Water Apparel in Titusville during their exciting one-year anniversary sale. Check out the popular styles in this local Titusville Southern Apparel store, located across from Titus Landing at 2400 South Hopkins Ave. Woods 2 Water Apparel is now the official home of HEY DUDE and FL Camo, your local retail store for Southern apparel and accessories. Cheyenne the general manager and owner/operator Tiffany Box look forward to serving you, whether you want to make a custom order or need help finding the perfect hat for this weekend, with so many new items coming in weekly, there is always something new.
TITUSVILLE, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Space Coast Burger Battle set for Saturday

BREVARD COUNTY - Battle Bros, LLC will hold the “Space Coast Burger Battle” on Saturday from noon-10 p.m. at Wickham Park in Melbourne. The event is being hosted with The Children’s Hunger Project, with which Battle Bros, LLC has partnered with in the past and will partner with in the future for events that include the Space Coast Wing Battle and the 321 Tacos and Treats Throwdown, noted Jamie Schmalenberger, creative and marketing director with Battle Bros, LLC.
MELBOURNE, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

City gains 19 acres of recreation space

Almost 19 acres of wooded land off of Airport Road north of the Tomoka River and west of U.S. 1 will stay wooded and become recreational land near Riverbend Nature Park. “Our residents are clamoring for this. ... They want trails, they want preserved land, and this fits.”. — BILL...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
cityofnsb.com

Volusia County offers primitive camping in the boonies

Are you ready to unplug and get away from it all? Thanks to Volusia County’s voter approved Volusia Forever program, residents and visitors can enjoy some peace and quiet in seven primitive campsites in five conservation areas. Doris Leeper Spruce Creek Preserve, Turnbull Bay Road, New Smyrna Beach. This...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

