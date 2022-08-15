ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

M&T Bank awards nearly $60k to help with local food insecurity

By Pat Giblin
 4 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – M&T Bank has awarded $58,000 in grant funding to several local organizations that are working to address food insecurity in the Southern Tier.

According to recent data from Feeding America, approximately 67,590 people across the Southern Tier region have experienced food insecurity. This number represents about 12.4 percent of the population.

M&T Bank hopes to help combat hunger and uplift local communities. It’s charitable investments will be directed to food pantries and food-access programs in Broome, Chemung, Cortland, Tioga, and Tompkins counties.

“Nobody should have to worry about where their next meal will come from. It’s heartbreaking when our neighbors don’t have enough food to eat, and we’re determined to help,” said M&T Bank Regional President Peter Newman. “At M&T, we’re driven by our purpose to make a difference in people’s lives — and few community needs are more important to address than eliminating hunger. While food insecurity is a persistent challenge, we’re grateful to have the opportunity to support amazing nonprofits working hard to feed the Southern Tier.”

The following organizations will be receiving grant money:

  • Binghamton University Food Pantry
  • Broome County Council of Churches
  • Catholic Charities of Broome County
  • Chenango County Catholic Charities
  • Cortland County Area Agency on Aging
  • Foodbank of the Southern Tier
  • Loaves & Fishes – Tompkins County
  • Meals On Wheels – Western Broome
  • Meals On Wheels of Chemung County
  • Nutrition for the Elderly in Tompkins County
  • T.A.C.O. Food Pantry
  • Tioga County Rural Ministry

The bank has also been funding Greater Good Grocery’s Free Produce Days. On the last Wednesday of each month, bags of fresh produce are given to local families and individuals. The next Free Produce Day will be held on August 31st.

